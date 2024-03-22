New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
Why are there only straight lines between two stations?
The cable transport cabins are towed by a single cable in continuous and unidirectional motion, between two stations. A route with angles would require the construction of additional intermediate stations. However, each additional station would generate difficulties in integrating into a densely urbanized territory and would have significant impacts in terms of travel time and overall cost of the project.