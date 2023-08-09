How does C1 fit into its environment?

The project is guided by the 4 pillars of sustainable development. Its design was certified High Environmental Quality (HQE) - Sustainable Infrastructure in © May 2022 and monitored and controlled actions will be carried out throughout the duration of the work and until commissioning. Land clearing or deforestation will be necessary at several points along the route. These operations will be limited to what is strictly necessary. This is an essential preliminary step to the start of construction work on your future stations. They are carried out in winter, outside the breeding period of birds and bats. A team of ecologists has carried out an inventory of sites with ecological issues upstream of the work, and will ensure their conservation and preservation throughout the work on the stations. To learn more about C1 and the environment, see the brochure.