Why did you choose an urban cable?

Because of the many physical obstacles: rail, road, land and topographic, the cable car has emerged as the most relevant means of public transport. Innovative cable transport will provide a concrete response to the daily travel difficulties of the inhabitants of this area (limited public transport network, buses slowed down by traffic jams, etc.). Ultimately, it will serve more than 20,000 residents and 6,000 jobs. The cities of Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges will thus be opened up and connected to metro line 8 at the Pointe du Lac station and to the entire bus network in this sector.