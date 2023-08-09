When did the consultation take place?

A first preliminary consultation phase was organised between September and October 2016, during which Île-de-France Mobilités was able to present the results of the first studies to the public. Then, a second phase of continuous consultation was initiated in 2018 and took place throughout the year. Finally, a public inquiry took place from 25 March to 11 May 2019. It allowed elected officials, residents, local residents and users to participate in the debates and give their opinion on the conditions for the insertion of the cable car. In addition, consultation continued with many stakeholders throughout the pre-project and project studies (local authorities, partners, associations).