What is the frequency of the C1 cable? How many passengers are expected per hour?

The frequency of passage of the cabins is less than 30 seconds. Daily passenger numbers are expected to rise to 11,000 passengers per day when it is put into service and up to 12,000 by 2030. According to initial estimates, at the morning rush hour, the line would be used by 1,100 passengers in the Villeneuve-Saint-Georges / Créteil direction because most of them are heading to Créteil and Paris.

The C1 Cable runs from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on weekdays, and until 00:30 a.m. on weekends.