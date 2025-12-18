How are passengers getting on and off organized?

The boarding and disembarking of passengers is sequenced to streamline flows and provide optimal comfort to everyone: priority passengers board first and will get out of the cabin last. When the doors are automatically opened, the cabins travel at a very slow speed of about 9 cm/second, allowing passengers to get in and out of the cabins safely. Depending on the requirements, the cabins can be slowed down further or stopped. The operator's staff, present at each of the stations of the C1 Cable, ensure safety, regulate flows and facilitate, if necessary, the boarding or disembarking of passengers. It also controls the slowing down of the cabins or stopping them, if necessary or at the request of passengers. At the terminus stations (Pointe du Lac and Villa Nova), the arrival/departure platforms are separate. At the intermediate station (Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton, and La Végétale), the arrival/departure platforms are shared by direction. On each platform, flows are well supervised with an area dedicated to priority passengers.