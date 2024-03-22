How were the line integrated into the landscape and the architecture of the stations designed?

Particular attention has been paid to the landscape and architectural integration of the stations, the pylons and the entire line. Each of the stations has been designed to adapt to its environment: the wooded landscape of La Végétale, the urban character of Pointe du Lac, the residential districts of Temps Durables or the mixed agricultural and urban landscape of the Bois Matar district. The design of the buildings as well as the pedestrian paths, cycle routes and landscaping ensure continuity with the existing public spaces. All resorts are 100% accessible. The stations of the C1 Cable are all on the ground floor and passengers will access them without stairs or elevators. They are largely open to the outside and offer high-quality and welcoming spaces. In order to achieve an objective of energy sobriety, several significant choices have been made: sustainable and low-carbon materials, efficient thermal insulation, limited heating to the operating premises by heat pump, natural and LED lighting, a photovoltaic installation at the Limeil-Brévannes station, etc.