Who is carrying out the project?

From the preliminary studies to the construction of the C1 Cable, the project management is carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités, in consultation with the local authorities (Val-de-Marne Department, the cities of Valenton, Limeil-Brévannes, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges and Créteil) and all the partners in the region. The construction of the cable car, the stations and their facilities are financed by the State, the European Union, the Île-de-France Region and the Val-de-Marne Department. As part of the public service delegations and the modernisation of the bus network in the middle and outer suburbs, Île-de-France Mobilités has appointed Transdev to operate the C1 Cable and the bus lines in the sector. The operation of the C1 Cable by Transdev will begin by 2025, until the end of the contract, i.e. 4 years.