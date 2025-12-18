What is the link between the C1 Cable and La Végétale?

The C1 cable runs along the La Végétale greenway, between the Limeil-Brévannes and La Végétale stations, for 1.3 km. From the design of the C1 line, the characteristics of this greenway were taken into account. Thus, the paths leading to the resorts and the landscaped environment have been designed to create continuity between the two. An ongoing dialogue was initiated between the project owners, Île-de-France Mobilités for the C1 cable and the Syndicat Mixte d'Étude et de Réalisation (SMER) for the La Végétale greenway, and continued until the cable car was commissioned. As some of the work on the cable line was concomitant with that of La Végétale, between 2023 and 2025, this coordination was all the more essential. All along the C1 Cable line, on and around the stations, the planted species, flooring and construction materials have been chosen to be in harmony with the facilities of La Végétale. The two routes also have in common that they are 100% accessible to all. They promote the use of soft modes of transport and offer users friendly and green spaces.