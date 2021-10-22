Cable

New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

Come celebrate the arrival of the C1 Cable Saturday, December 13th!

Animations à partir de 11h et jusqu'à 16h30

Decorative image

Free activities and surprises await you around the C1 stations.

  • Group creative workshops for young and old
  • Musical entertainment
  • Demonstrations and introductions to various sports and artistic activities
  • Food stalls (for a fee)
  • Large wooden games
  • Make-up areas
  • Polaroid Photos

And many other surprises*... Discover the details below!


*Subject to weather conditions

Notice to our skiing friends!

Come with your best assets but without your skis;) They will not be accepted on board.

Boarding from 11 a.m. to 00:30 a.m.

The C1 Cable will run on Saturday 13 December from 11 a.m. to 00:30 a.m. It will then run according to its defined schedules: from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 00:30 a.m. on weekends. Remember to bring a valid ticket.

Photo of cabins in circulation

Practical information

  • The 5 stations on the ground floor are accessible to all from the public space.
  • Prefer public transport, cycling or walking for your visit. Secure bicycle parking is available at all stations and accessible with your Navigo pass.
  • Children are under the responsibility of their adult referent.
  • Make your itinerary to reach the C1 stations on Île-de-France Mobilités (available from 1 December)
  • Find all the pricing information here

 

The detailed program of activities from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ...

(subject to weather conditions).

... à la station Pointe du Lac

Decorative image
  • Art'Murs Association: collective fresco
  • Karibean Vybz Carnival Troupe: several performances during the afternoon
  • Jaleo Latino Association: salsa initiation and demonstration
  • Association Pluriel 94: sweet food stand
  • Large wooden games
  • Make-up area
  • Polaroid Photos
  • Balloon Sculpture
  • Foodtruck

Location of the Pointe du Lac station (activities and access to the station: avenue François Mitterrand)

... à la station Limeil-Brévannes

Decorative image
  • SCA'L Association: collective fresco
  • SCA'L Association: demonstration and introduction to Hip Hop (several performances during the afternoon)
  • Fanfare Moulin à vents: several performances during the afternoon
  • Guided walks to learn more about the Coulée Verte La Végétale: go to the Coulée Verte stand to register (departure of the walks: 11:30 am, 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm)
  • La Végétale stand: photobooth
  • Large wooden games
  • Make-up area
  • Polaroid Photos
  • Foodtruck

Location of the Limeil-Brévannes station

... à la station Valenton

Decorative image
  • Aux Arts: collective fresco
  • Hot Swing Orchestra: several performances during the afternoon
  • United Jiu-Jitsu: demonstration and introduction to jiu-jitsu (several sessions during the afternoon)
  • Food stand
  • Large wooden games
  • Make-up area
  • Polaroid Photos

Location of the Valenton station

... à la station La Végétale

Decorative image
  • Batucada: several performances during the afternoon
  • Polaroid Photos
  • Stand of the coulée verte La Végétale: Collective fresco in land art with Ville Verte
  • La Végétale stand: Making bird balls with Ville Verte
  • La Végétale stand: Photobooth
  • La Végétale stand: Chestnut & hot drinks stand

Location of La Végétale station

... à la station Villa Nova

Decorative image
  • Association Asphalte: collective fresco
  • Tropikana Carnival Troupe: several performances during the afternoon
  • AS Valenton Sport Mix: introduction to boxing
  • Association SDR: sweet food stand
  • Association ASSAV: presentation of the evolving model of the district
  • Draftsman / Portraitist
  • Large wooden games
  • Make-up area
  • Polaroid Photos

Location of the Villa Nova station