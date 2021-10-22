Come celebrate the arrival of the C1 Cable Saturday, December 13th!
Animations à partir de 11h et jusqu'à 16h30
Free activities and surprises await you around the C1 stations.
- Group creative workshops for young and old
- Musical entertainment
- Demonstrations and introductions to various sports and artistic activities
- Food stalls (for a fee)
- Large wooden games
- Make-up areas
- Polaroid Photos
And many other surprises*... Discover the details below!
*Subject to weather conditions
Notice to our skiing friends!
Come with your best assets but without your skis;) They will not be accepted on board.
Boarding from 11 a.m. to 00:30 a.m.
The C1 Cable will run on Saturday 13 December from 11 a.m. to 00:30 a.m. It will then run according to its defined schedules: from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 00:30 a.m. on weekends. Remember to bring a valid ticket.
Practical information
- The 5 stations on the ground floor are accessible to all from the public space.
- Prefer public transport, cycling or walking for your visit. Secure bicycle parking is available at all stations and accessible with your Navigo pass.
- Children are under the responsibility of their adult referent.
- Make your itinerary to reach the C1 stations on Île-de-France Mobilités (available from 1 December)
- Find all the pricing information here
The detailed program of activities from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ...
(subject to weather conditions).
... à la station Pointe du Lac
- Art'Murs Association: collective fresco
- Karibean Vybz Carnival Troupe: several performances during the afternoon
- Jaleo Latino Association: salsa initiation and demonstration
- Association Pluriel 94: sweet food stand
- Large wooden games
- Make-up area
- Polaroid Photos
- Balloon Sculpture
- Foodtruck
Location of the Pointe du Lac station (activities and access to the station: avenue François Mitterrand)
... à la station Limeil-Brévannes
- SCA'L Association: collective fresco
- SCA'L Association: demonstration and introduction to Hip Hop (several performances during the afternoon)
- Fanfare Moulin à vents: several performances during the afternoon
- Guided walks to learn more about the Coulée Verte La Végétale: go to the Coulée Verte stand to register (departure of the walks: 11:30 am, 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm)
- La Végétale stand: photobooth
- Large wooden games
- Make-up area
- Polaroid Photos
- Foodtruck
... à la station Valenton
- Aux Arts: collective fresco
- Hot Swing Orchestra: several performances during the afternoon
- United Jiu-Jitsu: demonstration and introduction to jiu-jitsu (several sessions during the afternoon)
- Food stand
- Large wooden games
- Make-up area
- Polaroid Photos
... à la station La Végétale
- Batucada: several performances during the afternoon
- Polaroid Photos
- Stand of the coulée verte La Végétale: Collective fresco in land art with Ville Verte
- La Végétale stand: Making bird balls with Ville Verte
- La Végétale stand: Photobooth
- La Végétale stand: Chestnut & hot drinks stand
... à la station Villa Nova
- Association Asphalte: collective fresco
- Tropikana Carnival Troupe: several performances during the afternoon
- AS Valenton Sport Mix: introduction to boxing
- Association SDR: sweet food stand
- Association ASSAV: presentation of the evolving model of the district
- Draftsman / Portraitist
- Large wooden games
- Make-up area
- Polaroid Photos