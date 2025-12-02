Véligo Location is reinventing itself with 19 new models to test and adopt

Véligo Location: 130,000 have already tried it

Since its commissioning in 2019, Véligo Location has enabled more than 130,000 Ile-de-France residents to taste the advantages of cycling life.

The four models of electrically assisted bicycles available (1 classic and 3 cargo) have proven their worth: 85% of users are satisfied and want to continue to enjoy the service (at the end of their rental of 6 to 9 months).