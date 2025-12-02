Véligo Location is reinventing itself with 19 new models to test and adopt
Véligo Location: 130,000 have already tried it
Since its commissioning in 2019, Véligo Location has enabled more than 130,000 Ile-de-France residents to taste the advantages of cycling life.
The four models of electrically assisted bicycles available (1 classic and 3 cargo) have proven their worth: 85% of users are satisfied and want to continue to enjoy the service (at the end of their rental of 6 to 9 months).
In 2026, the Véligo family is growing: a bike for everyone on a bike!
From the first half of 2026, the Véligo Location family is growing with new models (19 in total), designed for you and the multitude of your uses.
Young people, families, seniors, professionals, people who cannot ride a conventional bike for health reasons : after subscribing, your bike is waiting for you at a rental point in the Maison du Vélo or is delivered directly to your home.
Shall we take you for a test ride?
19 new bike models: which one will be yours?
The folding bike: the bike that bends over backwards for you
The perfect bike model for those who want to take it anywhere !
The classic mechanical bike: for those who like to ride mechanics
Véligo Location is releasing a mechanical bike for those who are confident in their calves and prefer to ride lighter.
The new electrically assisted bicycle: for ever more comfortable journeys
The electrically assisted bike gains in comfort of use with : automatic gear changes, reworked cockpit, ignition by the Navigo pass (physical or dematerialized), integrated indicators and electronic locking.
This new model will gradually be integrated into the fleet to replace the current bike!
Private cargo bikes: your trunk with pedals
To juggle between school, shopping and activities: it is available as a two-wheeler (short or long), an extended scooter and a three-wheeler!
Professional cargo bikes: the bike with a trunk
For craftsmen, shopkeepers, self-employed people (possibility of renting up to five bikes simultaneously!)
There is something for everyone:
- Light or long two-wheeler
- Extended
- Trailer
- Scooter
Image 1 of 4
Adapted bikes: pedalling is for everyone
For cyclists with special needs: stability, comfort, safety and accessibility guaranteed!
On the program?
- Low-seat bike
- Tricycle, low handlebar tricycle and tricycle with handcassist
- Tandems: two-position, adult-child, side-by-side
- Three-wheeled scooter for wheelchairs
Image 1 of 3
Île-de-France Mobilités creates the Maisons du Vélo
True places of life dedicated to cycling culture, the Maisons du Vélo, on a regional scale, are essential links in the mobility chain.
In these Bike Houses, you will find:
- Information on Île-de-France Mobilités' bicycle services, cycling facilities and local services
- Repair : does your bike have a slump? Tools and advice are yours
- Short-term rental : get an idea while driving
- Bike schools : to get up to speed and be 100% comfortable
- Activities and workshops : to learn from the local community
- Tailor-made services : to each territory its needs, Île-de-France Mobilités adapts
- And above all : take the opportunity to try out the new Véligo models!
7 places welcome you from the first half of 2026
Do you live in the inner or outer suburbs? Perfect.
This is where the first Maison du vélo opens as a priority : here, the bicycle takes on its full meaning to complete your journeys. To reach the station in the morning, walk the last mile to your home or simply help improve the air quality in the area.
See you very soon at the station of ?
- Ermont-Eaubonne (95),
- Juvisy (91)
- Berny's Cross (92),
- Aulnay-sous-Bois (93),
- Maisons-Alfort (94),
- Évry-Courcouronnes (91)
- Houilles-Carrières (78)
And in addition: 7 other "mobile" Bicycle Houses
The idea? Agencies on wheels that travel from city to city!
Why start cycling in Île-de-France?
Véligo Location and the Maisons du Vélo are part of a broader ambition: to triple the share of cycling in Ile-de-France travel by 2030 .
The stakes?
- Offering a concrete and economical alternative to the car to relieve congestion on the roads
- Improving air quality
- Encouraging active mobility
And with already + 1.6 million bike trips every day in Île-de-France, the momentum is well underway.
What other initiatives facilitate cycling in Île-de-France?
- Secure bicycle parking : nearly 26,000 spaces already in service in more than 300 stations, with 12,000 additional spaces being deployed. The +? They are free for Navigo Annual subscribers!
Objective? equip 100% of Ile-de-France stations by 2030.
- Purchase aid: up to €1,200 for adapted bikes, €600 for electric cargo ships, €400 for e-bikes. Concrete boosts that have already convinced thousands of Ile-de-France residents to take the plunge.