Full refund of Navigo Passes to all subscribers for the month of April and the first 10 days of May 2020
A simple refund procedure
To be reimbursed, all you have to do is connect to a dedicated platform, such as the one that was set up following the strikes. This platform is available until June 17.
After this date, it will no longer be possible to submit a new application. If you had started to submit an application before the deadline, you can still finalise it on the platform. The [email protected] support address remains active until 15/07/20 for all complaints.
Navigo Annual subscriber information : if your free month is August, you will benefit from a two-stage refund. Thus, you will receive a transfer of €24.80 and then you will not be charged for the month of July. You will therefore not be charged for two consecutive months.
The month not debited in this case is not the month of June because the debits were already triggered when the reimbursement platform opened.
Infographic: covid-19, transport reimbursed in April and the first 10 days of May. Île-de-France Mobilités reimburses the Navigo pass, Navigo Senior and the Imagine R card. €100 for the annual or monthly Navigo pass, €50 for the Senior pass and for Imagine R.
You will also find on the platform's FAQ answers to practical questions about this refund site (confirmation emails, refund terms according to your device, Navigo Découverte, Navigo on smartphone, etc.).
A full refund
We wanted a 100% refund for all season ticket holders in order to take into account the situation of all Ile-de-France residents:
- For those who would have wanted to suspend their subscription, it is a 100% refund for the month of April and the first 10 days of May;
- For those who are forced to travel for the interest of all (caregivers, social workers and volunteers, shopkeepers, cleaners and employees in strategic sectors, etc.), the reimbursement is also 100%. Knowing that the pass is reimbursed by their employer at 50%, it is a boost for purchasing power and a gesture of recognition.
You will find below on this page the details of refunds by type of subscription.
#RestezChezVous
The normal procedure for suspending subscriptions could not be used by all subscribers due to the health situation. This would have required going to a vending machine or a train station to finalize the operation, and it would not have been responsible to encourage people to leave. Health is more important.
Transport in the face of the challenge
This reimbursement is part of all the measures put in place by Île-de-France Mobilités to deal with the health crisis and support Ile-de-France residents in this ordeal: keeping transport open to allow essential functions to travel, reinforcement of lines to serve hospitals, creation of 20 special lines for Parisian hospitals.
Refund amount based on your subscription and choice of zones
Amount of the refund for the Annual Navigo
- ANNUAL NAVIGO zones 1-5: €100.00
- NAVIGO ANNUAL zones 2-3: €91.22
- ANNUAL NAVIGO zones 3-4: €88.83
- NAVIGO ANNUAL zones 4-5: €86.70
Amount of reimbursement for the Navigo Annual Senior
- NAVIGO ANNUAL SENIOR zones 1-5: €50.00
Refund amount for the Navigo Month
- NAVIGO MONTHLY zones 1-5: €100.00
- NAVIGO MONTHLY zones 2-3: €91.22
- NAVIGO MONTHLY zones 3-4: €88.83
- MONTHLY NAVIGO zones 4-5: €86.70
Refund amount for ImagineR
- IMAGINE R zones 1-5: 50 €
Amount of the refund for the Navigo solidarité month 75%
- SOLIDARITY MONTH 75% zones 1-5 : 25,00 €
- SOLIDARITY MONTH 75% zones 2-3 : 22,81 €
- SOLIDARITY MONTH 75% zones 3-4 : 20,26 €
- SOLIDARITY MONTH 75% zones 4-5 : 17,56 €
Amount of the refund for the Navigo solidarité month 50%
- SOLIDARITY MONTH 50% zones 1-5 : 50,00 €
- SOLIDARITY MONTH 50% zones 2-3 : 45,61 €
- SOLIDARITY MONTH 50% zones 3-4 : 44,41 €
- SOLIDARITY MONTH 50% zones 4-5 : 43,35 €