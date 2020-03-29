Full refund of Navigo Passes to all subscribers for the month of April and the first 10 days of May 2020

You will also find on the platform's FAQ answers to practical questions about this refund site (confirmation emails, refund terms according to your device, Navigo Découverte, Navigo on smartphone, etc.).

A full refund

We wanted a 100% refund for all season ticket holders in order to take into account the situation of all Ile-de-France residents:

For those who would have wanted to suspend their subscription, it is a 100% refund for the month of April and the first 10 days of May;

For those who are forced to travel for the interest of all (caregivers, social workers and volunteers, shopkeepers, cleaners and employees in strategic sectors, etc.), the reimbursement is also 100%. Knowing that the pass is reimbursed by their employer at 50%, it is a boost for purchasing power and a gesture of recognition.

You will find below on this page the details of refunds by type of subscription.

#RestezChezVous

The normal procedure for suspending subscriptions could not be used by all subscribers due to the health situation. This would have required going to a vending machine or a train station to finalize the operation, and it would not have been responsible to encourage people to leave. Health is more important.

Transport in the face of the challenge

This reimbursement is part of all the measures put in place by Île-de-France Mobilités to deal with the health crisis and support Ile-de-France residents in this ordeal: keeping transport open to allow essential functions to travel, reinforcement of lines to serve hospitals, creation of 20 special lines for Parisian hospitals.

Refund amount based on your subscription and choice of zones

Amount of the refund for the Annual Navigo

ANNUAL NAVIGO zones 1-5: €100.00

NAVIGO ANNUAL zones 2-3: €91.22

ANNUAL NAVIGO zones 3-4: €88.83

NAVIGO ANNUAL zones 4-5: €86.70

Amount of reimbursement for the Navigo Annual Senior

NAVIGO ANNUAL SENIOR zones 1-5: €50.00

Refund amount for the Navigo Month

NAVIGO MONTHLY zones 1-5: €100.00

NAVIGO MONTHLY zones 2-3: €91.22

NAVIGO MONTHLY zones 3-4: €88.83

MONTHLY NAVIGO zones 4-5: €86.70

Refund amount for ImagineR

IMAGINE R zones 1-5: 50 €

Amount of the refund for the Navigo solidarité month 75%

SOLIDARITY MONTH 75% zones 1-5 : 25,00 €

SOLIDARITY MONTH 75% zones 2-3 : 22,81 €

SOLIDARITY MONTH 75% zones 3-4 : 20,26 €

SOLIDARITY MONTH 75% zones 4-5 : 17,56 €

Amount of the refund for the Navigo solidarité month 50%