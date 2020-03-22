Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP set up 22 bus lines reserved for hospital staff

As a reminder:

These dedicated shuttles are part of actions carried out to facilitate the movement of caregivers. Île-de-France Mobilités has thus reinforced 6 Demand-Responsive Transport lines (Rambouillet (78), Houdan (78), Férolles (77), Jossigny (77), Nemours (77), Pontoise (95), Montereau (77)) and is assuming its role as organising authority in this exceptional health crisis on a daily basis. It synchronizes the actions of all transport operators in the Ile-de-France region, by maintaining all transport lines so that people who have to go to work to ensure the continuity of our country's operation in this trying period can do so without difficulty (health personnel, police officers, firefighters, public services, pharmacists, staff working in supermarkets, etc.). personnel working in strategic sectors such as agri-food production, energy networks, telecoms, water, security guards, etc.). Ile-de-France residents who do not have an absolute necessity are invited to stay at home.

The regional transport offer is adapted on a day-to-day basis to maintain regular transport throughout the day with priority on serving hospitals and health infrastructure.

The transport service provided by RATP in this exceptional period is made possible thanks to the commitment of all its employees. It allows the other essential functions of the Nation to remain mobilized in the service of the French people (health and social, agri-food, energy, water, police, transport of goods, waste management, etc.).

In this context of unprecedented health crisis, the RATP Group is first and foremost ensuring the safety of its staff and passengers. The Government's regularly updated instructions to protect employees and travellers are implemented to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

