Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP set up 22 bus lines reserved for hospital staff
This service was built and developed with the Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP). It is reserved exclusively for hospital staff, with an interval of one bus every 30 minutes on each line.
The objective is to allow hospital staff to get to their workplace without difficulty. This service is in addition to the continuity of service on the Ile-de-France network, which has maintained an offer, even if reduced, to allow other fundamental functions to operate and travel.
The operating hours of this new bus service have been worked on with the AP-HP to base them on the needs of the staff: 6am-9am; 12pm-3pm; 7pm-10pm.
Île-de-France Mobilités supports healthcare staff, with 22 dedicated bus lines, priority service to all healthcare establishments and 100 Véligo Location electrically assisted bicycles made available to caregivers.
The 22 shuttles set up for APHP agents are also open to all care and health staff such as nursing homes and private clinics.
In order to inform the nursing staff of this new offer, timetables have been specially created, line by line, and are sent to the AP-HP for internal communication. All the timetables for the lines are available below on this page and on www.ratp.fr.
The precautionary measures for passengers and drivers implemented on board these shuttles dedicated to hospital staff are the same as those dedicated to regular lines: anti-aggression window raised; gate open in night position; front door closed; Tape at the rear of the driver's cab; boarding passengers through the back door.
Shuttle Gare de Lyon. Shuttle services for AP-HP hospital staff.
As a reminder:
These dedicated shuttles are part of actions carried out to facilitate the movement of caregivers. Île-de-France Mobilités has thus reinforced 6 Demand-Responsive Transport lines (Rambouillet (78), Houdan (78), Férolles (77), Jossigny (77), Nemours (77), Pontoise (95), Montereau (77)) and is assuming its role as organising authority in this exceptional health crisis on a daily basis. It synchronizes the actions of all transport operators in the Ile-de-France region, by maintaining all transport lines so that people who have to go to work to ensure the continuity of our country's operation in this trying period can do so without difficulty (health personnel, police officers, firefighters, public services, pharmacists, staff working in supermarkets, etc.). personnel working in strategic sectors such as agri-food production, energy networks, telecoms, water, security guards, etc.). Ile-de-France residents who do not have an absolute necessity are invited to stay at home.
The regional transport offer is adapted on a day-to-day basis to maintain regular transport throughout the day with priority on serving hospitals and health infrastructure.
The transport service provided by RATP in this exceptional period is made possible thanks to the commitment of all its employees. It allows the other essential functions of the Nation to remain mobilized in the service of the French people (health and social, agri-food, energy, water, police, transport of goods, waste management, etc.).
In this context of unprecedented health crisis, the RATP Group is first and foremost ensuring the safety of its staff and passengers. The Government's regularly updated instructions to protect employees and travellers are implemented to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.