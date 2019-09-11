Véligo Location, starting point for the long-term rental service of electric bikes
Inaugurated on Wednesday 11 September, the Véligo Location service should allow all Ile-de-France residents to discover the use of the e-bike for their daily journeys, whether for home-work journeys or for example to reach a station.
Didn't follow the inauguration live on Twitter? Here's something to make up for it:
Photo of the event of the inauguration of Véligo Location on September 11, 2019 in the presence of Valérie Pecresse.
Key points of the Véligo Location service
The Véligo Location is an electrically assisted bike suitable for everyday journeys. It benefits from many equipment to make it a reliable, efficient and pleasant bike: front lighting, basket, secure braking or anti-theft. Optional accessories are also available (bag, helmet, baby carrier) to adapt to everyone's needs.
To subscribe to a rental subscription, go to Véligo Location.
Diagram of the bike and presentation of the associated equipment
This bike is offered to Ile-de-France residents for a long-term rental of 6 months (+ 3 months optional) and the rate of €40/month can be reduced to €20/month thanks to the employer's coverage. This price includes the rental of the bike, but also its maintenance! Once your order has been confirmed, you will be able to pick up your Véligo Location at one of the 250 collection points available in Île-de-France.