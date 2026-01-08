The Park & Ride label: what are the objectives?
The Park & Ride label aims to:
- Define a homogeneous quality of service for all Park & Ride facilities financed by Île-de-France Mobilités,
- And improve the visibility of the service within the interchange hubs.
The requirements of the Park & Ride label
The label provides a framework for 8 quality of service principles aimed at making the parking spaces available in Park & Ride facilities attractive to travellers.
1 - The Park & Ride identity
The project owner wishing to obtain the label must comply with the graphic charter defined by Île-de-France Mobilités in order to improve the visibility of the service.
2 - Cleanliness and maintenance
The project owner undertakes to put in place management and maintenance methods to offer passengers clean, attractive and pleasant to use facilities.
3 - Safety and Security
The project owner undertakes to maintain the security devices of the Park and Ride in good condition and to comply with fire safety regulations.
4 - Accessibility, reception and passenger information
The Park & Ride is accessible to all passengers and must provide them with visible, legible and up-to-date information so that they can make their intermodal journey in the best conditions.
5 - Prices
The project owner respects the price list defined by the label, depending on the type of equipment and the Navigo fare zone.
It has the option of including the zero euro fare for travellers with an active Navigo annual pass.
6 - Use of the Navigo pass
With a view to a MaaS vision, the Navigo pass must be used to access the Park & Ride.
7 - Multimodality
Depending on local ambitions, the Park & Ride must include:
- Parking spaces for bicycles,
- Motorcycles,
- Carpooling and car-sharing,
- And to be equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles.
8 - Operational transparency
The project owner communicates to Île-de-France Mobilités all the operating data it has each year in order to benefit from annual operating subsidies.
Below you will find all the documents necessary for the Park-and-Ride label:
The quality of service of the Park & Ride label
Each year, the project owner must comply with a series of commitments for the quality of service that are part of the Park & Ride label.
Île-de-France Mobilités uses several tools to assess compliance with quality of service commitments :
- the annual report,
- mystery shopper visits accompanied by a photographic report,
- Etc.
This evaluation leads to the allocation or not of the bonus according to the amounts established in each operating agreement.
Mystery shopper surveys
In the future, mystery shoppers will be conducted more regularly throughout the year. The results will be communicated to the owner so that corrective action can be taken.
This evolution will make it possible to:
- to guarantee the quality of the Park & Ride service to passengers throughout the duration of the agreement,
- to share objective evaluation methods,
- and to ensure that bonuses are processed in a timely manner.
Project owners and their operators will be involved in the implementation of these new monitoring methods for a good appropriation of the new tools deployed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
What funding does Île-de-France Mobilités provide?
In terms of investment, the project owner can benefit from a maximum subsidy of 70% of the project from Île-de-France Mobilités, with a maximum subsidy ceiling:
- €11,000 per space for the car parks,
- and €5,000 per space for ground-based car parks.
Operation of the Park & Ride
When a Park and Ride is built financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, the project owner undertakes to operate the equipment for a period of 10 to 30 years.
It also undertakes to do so in compliance with the label and to implement a parking policy in the vicinity of the facility so that 80% of it is occupied by public transport users.
Annual rate indexation formula
Monthly rates are regulated according to the service reference framework of the Parking Relais label. These amounts can be indexed according to the indexation formula provided for in the agreement between Île-de-France Mobilités and the project owner and specified in item 5 of the Park & Ride label.
To facilitate this calculation, you will find the Kn index for the current year applicable according to the year of certification in the documents downloadable on this site.
Procedure for benefiting from operating subsidies
To prove the proper implementation of the label, the project owner must send the activity report for year N to Île-de-France Mobilités by 30 June of year N+1 at the latest in order to benefit from the two operating subsidies:
- The quality of service bonus (S1)
- The attendance bonus (S2),
The S2 bonus can be supplemented by the revenue compensation subsidy (S3*) for project owners implementing the zero euro fare for holders of a Navigo annual pass.
*For the S3 subsidy, the project owner can request an advance for each year of operation (year N). The following year, this amount will be adjusted according to the actual use recorded in the activity report sent to Île-de-France Mobilités by 30 June of year N+1 at the latest.