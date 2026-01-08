The requirements of the Park & Ride label

The label provides a framework for 8 quality of service principles aimed at making the parking spaces available in Park & Ride facilities attractive to travellers.

1 - The Park & Ride identity

The project owner wishing to obtain the label must comply with the graphic charter defined by Île-de-France Mobilités in order to improve the visibility of the service.

2 - Cleanliness and maintenance

The project owner undertakes to put in place management and maintenance methods to offer passengers clean, attractive and pleasant to use facilities.

3 - Safety and Security

The project owner undertakes to maintain the security devices of the Park and Ride in good condition and to comply with fire safety regulations.

4 - Accessibility, reception and passenger information

The Park & Ride is accessible to all passengers and must provide them with visible, legible and up-to-date information so that they can make their intermodal journey in the best conditions.

5 - Prices

The project owner respects the price list defined by the label, depending on the type of equipment and the Navigo fare zone.

It has the option of including the zero euro fare for travellers with an active Navigo annual pass.

6 - Use of the Navigo pass

With a view to a MaaS vision, the Navigo pass must be used to access the Park & Ride.

7 - Multimodality

Depending on local ambitions, the Park & Ride must include:

Parking spaces for bicycles,

Motorcycles,

Carpooling and car-sharing,

And to be equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles.

8 - Operational transparency

The project owner communicates to Île-de-France Mobilités all the operating data it has each year in order to benefit from annual operating subsidies.

Below you will find all the documents necessary for the Park-and-Ride label: