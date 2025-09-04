Park and ride, how does it work?

What is the price in Park & Ride?

Parking spaces are available at an attractive monthly rate negotiated for Navigo subscribers, which can even go as high as a "zero euro rate" in some car parks and within the limit of available spaces.

Focus on the zero-euro rate

The zero-euro subscription is set up by the car park operator (city or inter-municipal authority where the car park is located). It is reserved for users with an eligible annual pass loaded on their Navigo pass and regularly using the Park & Ride ( minimum 9 feeder parking spaces per month) and within the limit of available spaces with this price advantage*.

How do I get access to the zero-euro rate?

As these car parks do not belong to Île-de-France Mobilités, the traveller must inquire with the operator of the Park and Ride they wish to use to find out if this offer is available.

If this fare offer is available, the subscription will be issued by the operator as soon as the traveller has submitted a subscription application including proof of their annual Navigo** pass.

The zero-euro fare can be cancelled if the subscriber uses the car park less than nine times to take the train during the month and if his annual Navigo pass is no longer active. In addition, the subscriber must regularly prove the validity of his annual plan. The operator will inform the subscriber of the cancellation procedure at the time of registration.

*For more information, please contact the car park operator directly.

**Subject to availability.