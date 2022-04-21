Carsharing: Communauto joins the Île-de-France Mobilités app

Have you heard of Communauto?

It is a car-sharing and self-service car and van rental service, in Paris and in several municipalities in the inner suburbs.

With Communauto, a fleet of vehicles awaits you at the bottom of your home for an hour, a day or even for your entire vacation, as you wish! You pay for the time spent, the kilometers traveled and gas is included...

And you even have the option to book up to a month in advance and cancel up to 2 hours before departure.