Carsharing: Communauto joins the Île-de-France Mobilités app
Have you heard of Communauto?
It is a car-sharing and self-service car and van rental service, in Paris and in several municipalities in the inner suburbs.
With Communauto, a fleet of vehicles awaits you at the bottom of your home for an hour, a day or even for your entire vacation, as you wish! You pay for the time spent, the kilometers traveled and gas is included...
And you even have the option to book up to a month in advance and cancel up to 2 hours before departure.
A Navigo pass and by car!
After the Vélib' in February, it is now the Communauto service that integrates the services of Île-de-France Mobilités! Starting today for owners of Android-powered phones, and in a few weeks for phones running the iOS system.
In concrete terms, this means that from today you can find and book a car or van directly from your Île-de-France Mobilités app (but also from the website), simply with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect credentials.
As for the key to unlock the car, it's your Navigo pass!
Communauto arrives in the Île-de-France Mobilités app: how to use it
Do you want to rent a car for a short period of time? With Communauto, you can easily book a vehicle from the Île-de-France Mobilités app and unlock it with your Navigo pass!
1. Check the map of available cars nearby from the Île-de-France Mobilités app
2. Book your car and the desired rental period
3. Simply unlock the vehicle with your Navigo pass
4. Manage your bookings from the Île-de-France Mobilités app
Car-sharing, carpooling, park-and-ride, €4 ticket*, bicycle: Île-de-France Mobilités facilitates all your mobility
Oil crisis, environmental challenges: we all have a good reason to want to take our personal car less for our trips in Île-de-France. And it is to support you in this process that Île-de-France Mobilités develops day after day an enriched offer that complements the public transport network.
- Park and ride facilities offered to Navigo subscribers, to leave your car at the station and make most of your journey by train or RER
- A carpooling offer integrated into your Île-de-France Mobilités account to pool fuel expenses, find trips complementary to public transport
- For the past 2 years, long-term rental of electric bikes with Véligo Location, bicycle parking that is multiplying in your stations, and direct access in the Île-de-France Mobilités app to the fleet of Vélib' bikes
- Since March 1, 2022, the cap on origin/destination tickets at €4*, to facilitate everyone's access to the train, RER and metro, even for a journey from one end of Île-de-France to the other!
- And finally, this was the whole purpose of this news, the integration today of Communauto's car-sharing offer directly into the Île-de-France Mobilités app, in addition to other labelled services, to facilitate your occasional access to cars and vans
* Rate valid for any origin-destination ticket sold in the carnet. The unit price is €5. Origin-destination tickets to or from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport are not subject to these rates