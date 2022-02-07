Vélib' arrives in the Île-de-France Mobilités app
Taking a Vélib' with your Navigo pass has become routine, hasn't it?
But from 8 February, you will now be able to buy the Vélib' pass itself directly via the Île-de-France Mobilités app!
What Velib' Métropole offers are available?
You will be able to choose from the Velib' Métropole short-term offers: offers that are mainly intended for very occasional users and tourists.
Whether you choose a V-Ticket, a 24-hour Classic pass, a 24-hour Electric pass or a 3-day pass: compose the mobility that suits you!
Taking a Velib' Métropole pass in the Île-de-France Mobilités app: how to use it
- Select Velib' Métropole via the route search or on the map "nearby"
- You will be redirected to the "Purchase" section of the app, in a section dedicated to Velib' Métropole
- Choose the device with which you will unlock the Vélib' : a code or, even simpler, your Navigo pass - it will then be automatically linked to your purchase
- You are then redirected to Velib' Métropole where you can choose the offers and the number of bikes you want
- Just enter your email address (which can already be pre-filled if you were logged in to the Île-de-France Mobilités universe): it is not necessary to create a Velib' Métropole account.
- Pay for your purchase by credit card with Velib' Métropole
- Unlock your Vélib' and... Enjoy! (safely)
For more convenience, you can track your Velib' Métropole purchases directly on the Île-de-France Mobilités application: if your occasional Velib' Métropole offer was purchased while connected to Île-de-France Mobilités Connect, you will find your Velib' Métropole purchases, as well as your Navigo purchases, in your Personal Space, under the heading "My last purchases".
(Note: this page summarises all the purchases made but does not include the amounts charged if the package is exceeded. These amounts will be communicated by email directly by Velib' Métropole.)
Manage all your mobility on the Île-de-France Mobilités app
Everyone has their own journeys, each their own desires and above all each their own mobility: because there are as many ways to travel around the Île-de-France as there are people living in the Île-de-France Mobilités region, the Île-de- Mobilités application is gradually being enriched to become the reference tool for all your mobility in the Île-de-France region.
Cycling in Île-de-France is becoming easier and easier
Exponential development of the Véligo Location service, multiplication of bicycle parking, creation of the RER-V (for bicycles), promotion of self-service bicycle services (such as Vélib'), permanent coronapistes and regional and local bonuses: for the past 4 years, Île-de-France Mobilités has been committed to facilitating cycling in Île-de-France