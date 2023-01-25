How do I take my Vélib' at the station? Do I need to use a Navigo pass or a secret code?

Updated on Jan 25 2023

Take a Vélib' with a Navigo pass

To take a Vélib' with your Navigo pass:

  1. Press the "V" key on the Vélib' keyboard: the screen lights up;
  2. You can then present your Navigo pass above the screen;
  3. The GO symbol appears: you can take your Vélib'.
Take a Vélib' with an email and a secret code

To take a Vélib' with your Navigo secret code:

  1. Press the "V" key on the Vélib' keyboard: the screen lights up;
  2. Type in your access code (8 digits) received by email, and confirm by pressing "V";
  3. Then type in your secret code (4 digits), and press "V";
  4. The GO symbol appears: you can take your Vélib'.
Are you having trouble taking your Vélib'? Check out the tutorials on the Vélib' website