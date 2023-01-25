How do I take my Vélib' at the station? Do I need to use a Navigo pass or a secret code?
Take a Vélib' with a Navigo pass
To take a Vélib' with your Navigo pass:
- Press the "V" key on the Vélib' keyboard: the screen lights up;
- You can then present your Navigo pass above the screen;
- The GO symbol appears: you can take your Vélib'.
Take a Vélib' with an email and a secret code
To take a Vélib' with your Navigo secret code:
- Press the "V" key on the Vélib' keyboard: the screen lights up;
- Type in your access code (8 digits) received by email, and confirm by pressing "V";
- Then type in your secret code (4 digits), and press "V";
- The GO symbol appears: you can take your Vélib'.
