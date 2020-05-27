Free Package for young people in integration
Travel for free for the duration of your professional training
Free per month
- Valid throughout Île-de-France
- Access all modes of transport in the Ile-de-France region
- Rechargeable every month until the end of the internship
Can I benefit from it?
This package is reserved for certain continuing vocational training trainees, meeting the following conditions:
- be between 16 and 25 years old;
- reside in Ile-de-France;
- be a continuing vocational training trainee in one of the following schemes of the regional public service for training and professional integration: Avenir Jeunes - Programme Compétences - Second Chance School.
How does it work?
- The "Young people in integration" free package is valid for one month. It is rechargeable every month until the end of the course.
- It is issued exclusively on a Navigo card. Navigo Découverte, Navigo imagine R or Navigo Annual cards cannot be used as a medium.
- While waiting to receive the "Young people in integration" free package, eligible trainees can benefit from mobility vouchers distributed by the Local Missions. These mobility vouchers can be exchanged for tickets and full-fare tickets at the carriers' counters.