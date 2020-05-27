Free Package for young people in integration

The "Young people in integration" free pass must then be loaded every month on the Navigo card at all ticket offices and vending machines at RATP or SNCF stations.

The renewal of the free access corresponds to the allocation of one month of free access for the month following the month of the date on which the application is processed. It is carried out automatically between the 20th and the 25th of each month, as long as the month of the known end date of the internship is strictly later than the month of the renewal date.