General terms and conditions of sale and use (GTCSU) of the Free Youth Integration package

January 2026



Preamble

This document only presents the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the free transport package for continuing vocational training trainees. The subscription and use of the Free Transport package for continuing professional training trainees is subject to the full, complete and unreserved acceptance by the user of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use as well as those relating to the medium on which the package is loaded.

The Free Transport package for continuing vocational training trainees in Île-de-France is managed and issued by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S" in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités (Île-de-France Transport Organising Authority) under the name "Agence Solidarité Transport" (hereinafter: "the Agency"), whose contact details are: 0800 950062 (free number from a landline), AGENCE SOLIDARITÉ TRANSPORT ÎLE-DE-FRANCE -TSA 14445

77213 AVON CEDEX

1. DEFINITIONS

1.1 The term "Beneficiary" indicates the beneficiary of a social right taken into account in the Free Transport, and "Holder" indicates the person using the Free Transport.

1.2 The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités or a local organising authority that has received a delegation from Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

2 – PRESENTATION AND USE

The Free Transport package for continuing vocational training trainees in Île-de-France is the result of the decisions of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region. This package allows the Holders concerned to travel free of charge on regular public transport lines in the Île-de-France Region, including RoissyBus and Noctilien night buses. It is not valid on Orlyval, Allobus-Roissy C-D-G, in the TGV in Île-de-France, on certain OPTILE special fare lines, or on the rail network outside Île-de-France. It cannot be supplemented or used as a supplement to a season ticket or a train ticket other than the additional journey. The entire journey must be made in Île-de-France.

3 - DELIVERY AND LOADING

3.1 The Free Transport package may be issued by the Agence Solidarité Transport to continuing vocational training trainees, who have left the school system and are unemployed, aged between 16 and 25 inclusive, residing in the Île-de-France region, and enrolled in one of the following schemes of the regional public service for training and professional integration: Avenir Jeunes, Skills programme, Second Chance School.

3-2 The Beneficiary must have a Navigo pass personalised with their first and last name and on which their photo appears. The Discovery, Navigo imagine R or Navigo Annual passes cannot be used as a support for the Solidarité Transport fare.

The application for a Navigo pass must be requested separately.

3-3 Modalities:

Applications must be made to the training organisations and on the https://www.transports-jeunes-insertion.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website. The allocation of rights is carried out exclusively by the Agency.

The Agency sends the trainee's training organisation an information letter to be given to the Beneficiary informing them of the procedure to follow in order to benefit from free transport and containing their username and confidential code to access the https://www.transports-jeunes-insertion.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

The trainee must register his or her Navigo customer number on the https://www.transports-jeunes-insertion.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

The Agency then sends a letter to the training organisation concerned to be delivered to the Beneficiary informing them of the granting of free transport for the Beneficiaries concerned and the period of validity of this right.

3-4 Loading the Free Transport Package on the Navigo pass

Once the right to free travel has been granted by the Agency, in order to be able to use it, the Account Holder must have the Free Transport Pass loaded onto their Navigo pass, on their phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers (https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/revendeurs-officiels), at a counter or at a sales device on the Carriers' networks.

4 - VALIDATION AND CONTROL OF TICKETS

Validation and control take place under the conditions set out in the general terms and conditions for obtaining and using the Navigo pass.

5 - AFTER-SALES SERVICE

5-1 No total or partial reimbursement will be made of tickets purchased for travel pending the processing of the file by the Agence Solidarité Transport or by the training organisation. The claimant will not be entitled to any compensation or compensation for any ticket of any damage resulting from a processing time greater or shorter than the advertised time.

5-2 LOSS OR THEFT OF THE MEDIUM: In the event of loss/theft of the contactless medium on which the package is loaded, please refer to the corresponding T&Cs, available on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

6 – MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS

6-1 EXPIRATION AND RENEWAL OF RIGHTS

The right to free travel is awarded in renewable one-month periods, limited to the end of the month in which the scheme is exited.

The first free period runs until the end of the current month if the allocation takes place before the 15th of the month, until the end of the following month otherwise.

The renewal is carried out automatically by the Agency on the 25th day of each month. The beneficiary must top up their Navigo pass from the 25th day of each month, on their phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of the official resellers (https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/revendeurs-officiels), at a counter or at a sales device of the Carriers' networks.

6-2 SUSPENSION OF THE RIGHT

The right to free transport is automatically suspended, without prejudice to prosecution before the courts:

- in the event of confiscation of the Navigo pass for cardholder fraud on the networks,

- in the event of fraud established in the preparation of the application file for the Free Transport fare (false declaration, falsification of attachments, etc.). In this case, the Agency shall notify the suspension of the right to free transport by means of an e-mail or a simple letter addressed to the last known place of residence of the intern,

Anyone who continues to use the right to free transport after it has been suspended is liable to criminal prosecution.

The Agency reserves the right to refuse any new request for the right to free transport to interns whose contract has already been terminated for established fraud. This refusal may be made for a period of 3 years from the date of termination, with regard to the fraudster and any accomplices.

7 - INFORMATION RELATING TO PERSONAL DATA

As part of the Free Transport Package for continuing professional training trainees, the Personal Data of the Holder/Beneficiary is processed by various data controllers who are concerned about the protection of their privacy:

· Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

- the subscription and management of the Free Transport package for continuing vocational training trainees;

- institutional communication and commercial and non-commercial communication;

- Carrying out statistical analyses.

In addition, processing for the purpose of preventing and managing non-payment, theft and loss of transport tickets as well as the fight against fraud, may result in a rejection of the transaction or a termination of the package.

· Carriers process Personal Data in connection with:

- the management of operations and transactions carried out on the Carrier's sales front;

- the management of validation and the resulting data, in particular the invalidation of fraudulent tickets;

- the fight against offences against the Transporters' police, the control of tickets, the ticketing and the recovery of fines;

- commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations in compliance with the regulations in force;

- statistical analyses to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers;

- the management of customer complaints related to the use of the Carriers' network.

Personal Data relating to the Holder/Beneficiary allowing them to be identified are referred to as "Data" below.

7-1 Processing for which Île de France Mobilités is the data controller

7-1-1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by Île-de-France Mobilités in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

- Identification Data,

- Personal Life Data,

- Data relating to infringements.

7.1.2 Why is Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 7.

7-1-3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

The collection and processing of this Data is possible:

- on the basis of the performance of the contract and the consent of the Beneficiary for: the management of the contract/service;

- on the exercise of a public service mission of Île-de-France Mobilités for the sending of so-called institutional non-commercial communications;

- on the consent of the Beneficiary for the sending of commercial communications.

7.1.4 How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this Data?

Île-de-France Mobilités keeps the Customer Data specific to the annual Free Transport package for vocational training trainees during the performance of the contract as well as until the end of the applicable limitation periods.

In order to verify eligibility for the conditions of access to the transport ticket, only the proof of identity transmitted from the personal space on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr site is kept for the time it takes to create the account and the associated services that require these proofs.

7.1.5 Who may have access to this Data?

The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners, public transport companies in Île-de-France, institutional funders, polling and statistical institutes, and companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in Île-de-France.

The Data resulting from the operations carried out on the online services of entities offering Multimodal Digital Services are intended for: Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners and the holder of the Multimodal Digital Service concerned by the operation.

7.1.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

Data concerning the Beneficiary, or his/her legal representative, is communicated for management purposes to Île-de-France Mobilités' subcontractors established outside the European Union (Madagascar and/or Côte d'Ivoire).

In this regard, only Data relating to identification, personal and professional contact details, and the subscription contract will be transferred.

These Data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission or Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs).

7.2 Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

7.2.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by the Carriers as part of their processing are the following:

- Identification Data,

- Economic and Financial Data,

- Data relating to offences,

- Validation Data.

7.2.2 Why is the Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 7.

7.2.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

This processing is carried out in the context of:

- the performance of the contract, a legal obligation (management of customer complaints, control and fines),

- the consent of the Beneficiary (commercial prospecting)

- the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (non-commercial communication, commercial communication for similar goods and services, anonymised statistical studies).

7.2.4 How long do Carriers keep this Data?

The nominative traces of the movements (timestamp - place of validation - card number) are only kept for a few hours, except when they are necessary to establish an invoice. Beyond that, the data is anonymised for statistical purposes. Only the daily cumulative number of validations carried out at the entrance and/or exit of our rail networks for the current month and the previous month (without a place of validation) is kept for the quality monitoring of Navigo passes.

- The data necessary for the processing of complaints are kept for a period of three years from the closure of the file.

- Data related to operations carried out on the sales front are kept for a maximum period of two years, from the date of the operation.

- The data collected in the context of the establishment of infringements are kept for a period of up to six years from the commission of the offence, depending on the type of offence and the follow-up given.

- Data collected for prospecting and communication purposes is kept for a period of three years from the last contact of the person concerned or until the withdrawal of his or her consent.

The data retention periods of the processing carried out by the other Carriers can be found on the latter's website.

7.2.5 Who may have access to this Data?

As part of this processing, the Data is only shared with their subcontractors, Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers. Only the Data that is strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses is communicated.

For the purposes of statistical traffic analysis, Île-de-France Mobilités is the recipient of the anonymised Validation Data.

7.2.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

The Carriers undertake to do everything possible to avoid transfers outside the European Union and the appropriate country.

In the event that such transfers are envisaged for the future, the Carriers undertake to take guarantees from their subcontractors in order to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Data transferred and to supervise the transfers by the mechanisms provided for by the regulations in force.

7.3 What are the rights of the Beneficiary over its Data and how can they be exercised?

The Beneficiary has a right of access, rectification, erasure, limitation, portability, opposition for legitimate reasons, to define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as a right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, the Beneficiary may send their request with the specification of the right(s) concerned by the request, the scope of their request (product, Île-de-France Mobilités account or all processing) accompanied by their contact details, customer number and elements proving their identity.

The Beneficiary may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

- the processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller:

· to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris,

· or to the e-mail address: [email protected].

processing for which the Ile-de-France Region is responsible for processing:

· or to the postal address: Ile-de-France Region, Digital Transformation Pole, for the attention of the Data Protection Officer, 2 rue Simone Veil – 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

· or to the e-mail address: [email protected]

- processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing: the Beneficiary may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites,

· or to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – 54 Quai de la Rapée – LAC LT73 – 75599 Paris Cedex 12 or to the e-mail address: [email protected].

· or to the postal address SNCF Voyageurs - DPO - Legal and Compliance Department, CAMPRA Campus, 4 rue André Campra CS20012, 93212 SAINT-DENIS CEDEX or via a form dedicated to online requests to exercise law: https://url-c.fr/e/7hy9i

· or to the OPTILE postal address: DPO OPTILE – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris.

If the Beneficiary is a minor under 15 years of age or an adult under curatorship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

8 – MODIFICATION OF THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Île-de-France Mobilités may change these general terms and conditions at any time. The version in force is published in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités and can be consulted on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, on the www.solidaritetransport.fr website and on the www.transports-jeunes-insertion.fr website.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.