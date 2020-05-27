Person with a disability who validates his or her journey with the help of his or her companionPerson with a disability who validates his or her journey with the help of his or her companion

Packages or tickets for disabled people

Get the discount or free for your companion

RERMetroBusTramTrain

Freeor reduced rate -50%

Disability
Accompanying

Pricing

Invalid Ile-de-France/Non-Ile-de-France residentProvisions laid down
Disability card or CMI "Invalidity" without mention or CMI without mention "Disability"Reduced rate 50%
Disability card or CMI "Invalidity" with "BA" super-mentionFree
Disability card or CMI "Disability" with the mention "BA/Blindness"Free
ONAC 2 blue barsFree
ONAC 2 red barsFree
ONAC 1 red barNo discount
ONAC 1 blue barNo discount

*50% discount on T+ ticket books and Origin-Destination tickets individually or in a book. Reduced rate on Navigo Liberté +

The following price list is valid for companions of disabled people on the entire Ile-de-France network

How does it work?

The free pass is available on the Navigo pass. The 50% discount on tickets is available on Navigo Easy pass or cardboard ticket.

How do I get it?

