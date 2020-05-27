Packages or tickets for disabled people

Your companion's Navigo pass can be ordered:

online on the Solidarité Transport website,

website, by post, by returning the form previously obtained on the website,

or by calling the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures free of charge for you.

The pass for the accompanying person must bear the mention "accompanying person" as the first name. A personal pass cannot be used alone, as the accompanying person can change with each trip. The accompanying pass contains the same information (email, telephone, date of birth, etc.) as yours, with the difference that:

the first name is replaced by the mention "Accompanist", in the case below it will be necessary to indicate Accompanist MILLET

the address should be completed with the mention: "at First Name LAST NAME" to be sure that the pass has been received.

If you are ordering a pass for your companion, make sure to follow the instructions above carefully so that you can then use it to load their rights and packages.

You do not need a Navigo pass if you do not live in Ile-de-France.