The following price list is valid for companions of disabled people on the entire Ile-de-France network
Packages or tickets for disabled people
Get the discount or free for your companion
Freeor reduced rate -50%
Pricing
|Invalid Ile-de-France/Non-Ile-de-France resident
|Provisions laid down
|Disability card or CMI "Invalidity" without mention or CMI without mention "Disability"
|Reduced rate 50%
|Disability card or CMI "Invalidity" with "BA" super-mention
|Free
|Disability card or CMI "Disability" with the mention "BA/Blindness"
|Free
|ONAC 2 blue bars
|Free
|ONAC 2 red bars
|Free
|ONAC 1 red bar
|No discount
|ONAC 1 blue bar
|No discount
How does it work?
The free pass is available on the Navigo pass. The 50% discount on tickets is available on Navigo Easy pass or cardboard ticket.