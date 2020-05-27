Amethyst Package
Free access for seniors, disabled or unfit adults, veterans or war widows
Freeunder conditions
Can I benefit from it?
The Amethyst Package is reserved for elderly or disabled people subject to conditions of resources or status, residing in Île-de-France.
It is financed by the Departments of Île-de-France, which decide on the eligibility conditions and the zones of validity allocated. They can also ask for a financial contribution from the beneficiaries.
How do I get it?
The application for an Amethyst package is made to the Department or to the CCAS of your municipality.
You must first be in possession of a personalized Navigo pass.
Your Department will then examine your application, before sending you your rights to the Amethyst package if you meet the conditions for allocation.
You will then be able to load your pass onto your Navigo pass at all ticket offices and vending machines at RATP or SNCF stations