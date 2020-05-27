It cannot be loaded on a Navigo Easy Pass, Navigo Discovery Pass, an Annual Navigo Pass or a Navigo Imagine R Pass.

The Amethyst pass is issued exclusively on your nominative Navigo Pass .

You can get one for free:

The application for an Amethyst package is made to the Department or to the CCAS of your municipality.

You must first be in possession of a personalized Navigo pass.

Your Department will then examine your application, before sending you your rights to the Amethyst package if you meet the conditions for allocation.

You will then be able to load your pass onto your Navigo pass at all ticket offices and vending machines at RATP or SNCF stations