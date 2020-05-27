Person with a disability who validates his or her journey with the help of his or her companionPerson with a disability who validates his or her journey with the help of his or her companion

Packages or tickets for people with disabilities

50% discount or free for people with disabilities

RERMetroBusTramTrain

Freeor reduced rate -50%

Disability
Accompanying

Pricing

Invalid Ile-de-France/Non-Ile-de-France residentProvisions laid down
Disability card or CMI "Invalidity" without mention or CMI without mention "Disability"Full price
Disability card or CMI "Invalidity" with "BA" super-mentionFull price
Disability card or CMI "Disability" with the words "BA/Blindness"Disability card orReduced rate 50%
ONAC 2 blue barsFree
ONAC 2 red barsFree
ONAC 1 red barFree
ONAC 1 blue barReduced rate 50%

The following price list is valid for people with disabilities throughout the Ile-de-France network

How does it work?

The free pass is available on the Navigo pass. The 50% discount on tickets is available on Navigo Easy pass or cardboard ticket.

How do I get it?

If you meet the eligibility criteria, go to the Solidarité Transport website to apply or call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures free of charge for you.

  • You will be asked for proof of identity and proof of address. Your Navigo pass will be issued to you immediately.
  • You can also order your pass online.
  • The examination of the file sent to the Agence Solidarité Transport is done within 10 days maximum. Once the application has been validated, you will be informed by email or return mail. You will then be able to load the free pass on your pass and/or that of your companion from an ATM or a ticket office.

Discover also