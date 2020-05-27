Packages or tickets for people with disabilities
50% discount or free for people with disabilities
Freeor reduced rate -50%
Pricing
|Invalid Ile-de-France/Non-Ile-de-France resident
|Provisions laid down
|Disability card or CMI "Invalidity" without mention or CMI without mention "Disability"
|Full price
|Disability card or CMI "Invalidity" with "BA" super-mention
|Full price
|Disability card or CMI "Disability" with the words "BA/Blindness"Disability card or
|Reduced rate 50%
|ONAC 2 blue bars
|Free
|ONAC 2 red bars
|Free
|ONAC 1 red bar
|Free
|ONAC 1 blue bar
|Reduced rate 50%
How does it work?
The free pass is available on the Navigo pass. The 50% discount on tickets is available on Navigo Easy pass or cardboard ticket.
How do I get it?
If you meet the eligibility criteria, go to the Solidarité Transport website to apply or call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures free of charge for you.
- You will be asked for proof of identity and proof of address. Your Navigo pass will be issued to you immediately.
- You can also order your pass online.
- The examination of the file sent to the Agence Solidarité Transport is done within 10 days maximum. Once the application has been validated, you will be informed by email or return mail. You will then be able to load the free pass on your pass and/or that of your companion from an ATM or a ticket office.