Transport accessibility, mobility and disability

Do you need a route that takes into account your mobility? Whether you are in a wheelchair, with a stroller or with luggage , you will find suitable solutions.

Contact us

09 70 81 83 85

Non-surcharged crystal number 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week (except May 1st)

Deaf and hard of hearing travellers

By e-mail

Prepare my trip

Access suitable routes, check the status of equipment and discover airport access services.

Find an accessible route

Discover the facilities on my route and the routes adapted for wheelchair travellers

Check elevator availability

Access to airports

Know the accessible train stations and bus stops around me

PDF plans to download

Get assistance during the ride

Book an accompaniment for your journey, get information about your journey and contact the agents at the station and station.

Explore support options

Packages and discounts

Complementary mobility services

Service PAM

The public transport service on demand for people with reduced mobility

Paratransit

Collective transportation of students in vehicles adapted to their needs

Services for people who are deaf or hard of hearing

Services to reach an interpreter in French Sign Language (LSF), Real-Time Speech Transcription (RTTR) or Completed Spoken Language (LPC)

Discover the services available

Accessibility, a mobile Île-de-France for all

Discover our report on the accessibility of public transport in Île-de-France, today and tomorrow. Understand how Île-de-France mobilités is committed to making mobility truly accessible to all.

Learn more

