Transport accessibility, mobility and disability

Do you need a route that takes into account your mobility? Whether you are in a wheelchair, with a stroller or with luggage , you will find suitable solutions.
Contactez notre service d'information pour l'accessibilité des transports en Île-de-France
Non-surcharged crystal number 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 7 days a week (except May 1st)
INFOMOBI par téléphone
Voyageurs sourds et malentendants
Poser une question via notre formulaire
Access suitable routes, check the status of equipment and discover airport access services.
Book an accompaniment for your journey, get information about your journey and contact the agents at the station and station.
Services to reach an interpreter in French Sign Language (LSF), Real-Time Speech Transcription (RTTR) or Completed Spoken Language (LPC)
Discover our report on the accessibility of public transport in Île-de-France, today and tomorrow. Understand how Île-de-France mobilités is committed to making mobility truly accessible to all.