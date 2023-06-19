File
Accessibility: a mobile Île-de-France, for all
Inclusivity in public transport is a major societal issue and a priority subject for Île-de-France Mobilités, which invests every year in a more comfortable network that is accessible to all.
Plan your journeys
To find your accessible route on our network, go to the "Get around" route planner.
Remember to tick the boxes that apply to you in the "Ease of access" tab.
Accessible mobility: greater equality of opportunity
In Île-de-France, 4 out of 10 Ile-de-France residents are temporarily or permanently disabled.
Offering everyone simplified access to transport means reducing the social divide and reducing inequalities in access to autonomy, work, social life, studies and new opportunities.
Accessibility figures in Île-de-France
Since 2005, Île-de-France Mobilités has been investing in a major policy of transforming its network, a policy carried out, hand in hand, with associations, operators, local authorities and the Île-de-France Region.
The goal? To improve comfort and bring ever more independence to people with disabilities in public transport.
Accessibility and its many faces
When we talk about accessibility in transport, we are also talking about invisible disabilities and situations that complicate access or use of the network on a daily basis:
- Pregnant women,
- Adults with small children or a stroller,
- Passengers with luggage,
- Elderly, sick or convalescent people,
- People with reduced mobility and in wheelchairs,
- People with sensory, mental and motor disabilities.
The complex case of the Paris metro
The question of the accessibility of the Paris metro, which is more than 100 years old in some places, is complex. To understand the reality behind a project to make the Paris metro fully accessible, go to our article!
Accessibility initiatives on our network
Île-de-France Mobilités and its operators are developing initiatives to facilitate the mobility of people with disabilities on the network, discover them!