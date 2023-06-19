File

Accessibility: a mobile Île-de-France, for all

Inclusivity in public transport is a major societal issue and a priority subject for Île-de-France Mobilités, which invests every year in a more comfortable network that is accessible to all.

Image of the Île-de-France Mobilités route planner available on the mobile application and on the website.

Plan your journeys

To find your accessible route on our network, go to the "Get around" route planner.

Remember to tick the boxes that apply to you in the "Ease of access" tab.

A tram arrives at the station with waiting passengers or walks to the side.
© Jean-Marc GOURDON - Ile-de-France Mobilités

Accessible mobility: greater equality of opportunity

In Île-de-France, 4 out of 10 Ile-de-France residents are temporarily or permanently disabled.

Offering everyone simplified access to transport means reducing the social divide and reducing inequalities in access to autonomy, work, social life, studies and new opportunities.

- Photo of a wheelchair and stroller area on a bus
© Cyril BADET - Ile-de-France Mobilités

Accessibility figures in Île-de-France

Since 2005, Île-de-France Mobilités has been investing in a major policy of transforming its network, a policy carried out, hand in hand, with associations, operators, local authorities and the Île-de-France Region.

The goal? To improve comfort and bring ever more independence to people with disabilities in public transport.

98%
tram lines are accessible
1Agent
is present at the station (by reservation) to accompany passengers
300Stations and Stations
accessible railways
Pictogram representing the various priority people on public transport at Stains-La Cerisaie station.
© Jean-Marc GOURDON - Ile-de-France Mobilités

Accessibility and its many faces

When we talk about accessibility in transport, we are also talking about invisible disabilities and situations that complicate access or use of the network on a daily basis:

  • Pregnant women,
  • Adults with small children or a stroller,
  • Passengers with luggage,
  • Elderly, sick or convalescent people,
  • People with reduced mobility and in wheelchairs,
  • People with sensory, mental and motor disabilities.
Photo of metro line 14, a line 100% accessible to people with reduced mobility.
© Cyril BADET - Ile-de-France Mobilités

The complex case of the Paris metro

The question of the accessibility of the Paris metro, which is more than 100 years old in some places, is complex. To understand the reality behind a project to make the Paris metro fully accessible, go to our article!

Illustration of an agent

Accessibility initiatives on our network

Île-de-France Mobilités and its operators are developing initiatives to facilitate the mobility of people with disabilities on the network, discover them!

