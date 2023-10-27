Accessibility initiatives on our network
Published on-
Updated on
Île-de-France Mobilités and its operators encourage and develop, throughout the regional network, initiatives to facilitate the mobility of people with disabilities. Check them out!
Pam: an on-demand individual transport service in the Ile-de-France region
Created in 2002, Pam is a specialised on-demand transport service, designed for journeys from address to address, for people with disabilities and holders of a disability card.
Designed to help people with disabilities integrate into social life, it allows them to travel to and from work and health, but also to travel for leisure, visits to friends or family, as well as administrative procedures.
The service is available 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight (and 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in Paris).
Its little extra? A single fare charged the same price as a T+ ticket for all journeys of less than 15 km (capped at 14 euros for journeys of more than 50 km).
In figures?
- 23,000 users registered for the service (double compared to 2019)
- 800,000 trips made in 2025
- 96% of calls answered in less than 3 minutes
Adapted school transport: public school transport for pupils and students in the Ile-de-France region
Adapted school transport is a free public transport service for students with disabilities in the Ile-de-France region carried out in vehicles adapted to their needs door-to-door (wheelchair adaptation, classic car, ambulance, etc.).
Île-de-France Mobilités also offers, on a voluntary basis, a support system on foot or by public transport to these pupils and students, with the aim of promoting their autonomy.
Assist'enGare: an assistance service at the station by reservation
Assist'enGare is a national station assistance service (with reservation required), which accompanies people with disabilities with a disability card of 80% or more during their train journeys.
This platform allows you to find out more and book assistance services:
- By phone : 32 12 every day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. (the accessible Rogervoice service is available),
- Online : via a digital form,
- In case of difficulties on the day of your trip: contact the accessibility emergency line available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 09 72 72 00 65.
What services are available at Assist'enGare?
- Reception and support at the station and online,
- Assistance 7 days a week from the first to the last train in all Ile-de-France stations,
- Access, at no extra cost, to alternative transport to the public transport network when the journey includes a non-accessible station : the advisor will study your route to offer you an alternative solution accessible by public transport or with alternative road transport to the nearest accessible station.
When to book?
You must book your assistance from 15 days until 24 hours before the train departs.
The "Getting around" itinerary page: an adapted route planner
Developed by Île-de-France Mobilités, the get around page allows you to create point-to-point route options based on your traveller profile and the ease of access to the public transport network.
To do this, simply tick the boxes corresponding to your situation in the "Ease of access" and "Traveller profile" tabs, the calculator will suggest suitable itineraries.
Ezymob, individualised accessibility in transport
We tested the Ezymob solution on the Île-de-France Mobilités network!
The company Ezymob, selected as part of the "Passenger Information Challenge" competition, has provided Île-de-France Mobilités with a solution allowing people with visual impairments to be accompanied during their journeys by public transport.
The objectives of this experiment tested from July to December 2023?
- To provide a comfortable solution for passengers with disabilities to facilitate their daily journeys,
- Offer an easy-to-use tool that does not require additional infrastructure or equipment,
- Be compatible with the Île-de-France Mobilités application,
How does it work?
Thanks to the mobile phone camera, the user can scan his environment and locate the infrastructure of the chosen means of transport (vehicle door, validators, free seat, etc.).
This experiment, co-developed by the teams of the Île-de-France Mobilités Lab and Ezymob, has provided the beginning of an answer to the real needs of visually impaired people on public transport.
Are you interested in the ecosystem of digital innovations and experiments? Come and participate in the Lab by joining our Labtesters.
The Andilian app
Andilien is a free mobile application developed by Transilien SNCF designed for people with disabilities.
Andilien allows you to prepare your trips in the best possible way in the stations of the Transilien network by giving access to:
- map of each station and the accessible facilities available on site,
- the possibility of displaying a suitable route in the chosen station.
"Accessibility" packages to travel on our network
The Amethyst Package
The Amethyst pass is free and issued on a Navigo pass. It allows unlimited travel within the areas where the pass is valid.
It is reserved for:
- Senior
- Adults with disabilities,
- Unfit for work,
- Veterans
- war widows,
living in Île-de-France and subject to conditions of resources or status.
The Amethyst pass is purchased and distributed by the departments and the city of Paris, which decide independently on the beneficiaries and the traveller's financial participation. The application must be made to the Department or to the CCAS of your municipality.
Packages and tickets for people with disabilities
50% discount or free for people with disabilities* and free for their companion.
*See terms and conditions on our website.
M.A.V: my visual assistant
My Visual Assistant is a free SNCF application that allows deaf and hard of hearing passengers to receive the driver's announcements in French or English directly on their smartphone during their trip. Launched in 2019, there have been over 50,000 downloads to date.