Accessibility initiatives on our network

Created in 2002, Pam is a specialised on-demand transport service, designed for journeys from address to address, for people with disabilities and holders of a disability card.

Designed to help people with disabilities integrate into social life, it allows them to travel to and from work and health, but also to travel for leisure, visits to friends or family, as well as administrative procedures.

The service is available 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight (and 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in Paris).

Its little extra? A single fare charged the same price as a T+ ticket for all journeys of less than 15 km (capped at 14 euros for journeys of more than 50 km).

In figures?