Accessibility figures on our network

What is Île-de-France Mobilités' strategy in terms of accessibility?

Since 11 February 2005*, French public transport has undergone a real transformation, with the obligation to make its network accessible to all people with disabilities.

Aware of the difficulty that users with disabilities, and in particular people in wheelchairs, may experience in public transport, Île-de-France Mobilités has been carrying out a long-standing policy with user associations, local authorities, the Île-de-France Region and its operators, to make the Ile-de-France network ever more accessible.

*and the law"for equal rights and opportunities, participation and citizenship of people with disabilities"

Île-de-France Mobilités' accessibility requirements

As part of its contracts with operators (companies that are responsible for operating, renovating and modernising the lines on the network), Île-de-France Mobilités imposes requirements in terms of quality of service and information for people with disabilities. These requirements concern:

support for people with disabilities,

their access to information,

the availability of equipment (lifts, stairs, bus access pallets)

and the time taken to repair any breakdowns.

The Accessibility Master Plan

Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners (the SNCF and the Île-de-France Region) have invested €2 billion to carry out a programme of works to make the network accessible (the Sd'Ap) founded in 2009 and completed in 2015.

This agenda, designed according to the needs and reality of the territory, takes into account the 4 main aspects of accessible mobility with:

a road component (bus, coach, stops, roads)

(bus, coach, stops, roads) a rail component (train, metro, tram and RER, stations and stations)

(train, metro, tram and RER, stations and stations) a passenger information component (ticketing, access to adapted information)

(ticketing, access to adapted information) and a staff training component

Discover, in figures, the progress of accessibility on your network!