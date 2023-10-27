Accessibility: the complex case of the Paris metro

Accessibility in public transport: between obligations and exceptions

On 11 February 2005, the law "for equal rights and opportunities, participation and citizenship of people with disabilities" was passed.

Its text includes the obligation to make public transport networks accessible to all types of disabilities, within a set period of 10 years*.

The exception of the Paris metro network

However, the law of 11 February 2005 includes exceptions concerning the accessibility of underground rail and guided transport networks , of which the Paris metro is a part.

In order for a line not to be subject to the 10-year period, it must have:

A proven technical impossibility ,

, Constraints related to the conservation of the architectural heritage,

Obvious disproportions between the improvements to be made and their general consequences (very expensive works spread over very long periods with a significant impact on general traffic, without significant improvements in travel conditions for the people concerned).

Exceptional conditions that correspond to the reality of the intramural metro network.