General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement - Refund operation of the imagine R package

ARTICLE 1: DEFINITIONS

The Scol'R Junior card is an annual subscription that allows students from the outer suburbs (departments 77 - 78 - 91 - 95) to make a daily round trip between their home and their school only on a special school circuit. This card is intended for eligible pupils within the meaning of the regional regulations for special school circuits and who are under 11 years of age on 31 December 2025, or enrolled in an elementary school.

is an annual subscription that allows students from the outer suburbs (departments 77 - 78 - 91 - 95) to make a daily round trip between their home and their school only on a special school circuit. This card is intended for eligible pupils within the meaning of the regional regulations for special school circuits and who are under 11 years of age on 31 December 2025, or enrolled in an elementary school. The imagine R Junior package is an annual package for students under the age of 11 on December 31, 2025 and residing in Île-de-France.

is an annual package for students under the age of 11 on December 31, 2025 and residing in Île-de-France. The Compensation Area refers to the online platform accessible at the address https://www.ilede-france-mobilites.fr/dedommagement where requests for reimbursement of all or part of the transport packages created by Île-de-France Mobilités and managed by Comutitres S.A.S, in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, can be submitted.

refers to the online platform accessible at the address https://www.ilede-france-mobilites.fr/dedommagement where requests for reimbursement of all or part of the transport packages created by Île-de-France Mobilités and managed by Comutitres S.A.S, in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, can be submitted. The Île-de-France Mobilités Connect service is an authentication service for secure access to the services of Île-de-France Mobilités and some of its partners.

service is an authentication service for secure access to the services of Île-de-France Mobilités and some of its partners. The term " User " refers to the person using the eligible plan in the context of the refund operation described in this document.

" refers to the person using the eligible plan in the context of the refund operation described in this document. The name " Payeur " indicates by name the natural person who pays the lump sum.

ARTICLE 2: GENERAL PRINCIPLES

To facilitate children's mobility, Île-de-France Mobilités offers a 100% refund of the imagine R Junior pass for users holding a Scol'R Junior card for the 2025-2026 school year, including application fees.

All requests for reimbursement in the context of this operation must be submitted on the https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, only in the Compensation Area, accessible at the address https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/dedommagement. To access this space, you must create or have an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

The refund request is made by the Payer of the package, who is considered to be the User's legal guardian. The Minor User is not required to create an account to obtain a refund to the Payer.

Applications are made exclusively online and must be submitted on the compensation space between December 8, 2025 and April 30, 2026 inclusive. The finalization of requests initiated during this period is possible until May 31, 2026 inclusive, through the complaint system (refer to Article 7 of this document).

Only one request per User may be made.

ARTICLE 3: CONDITIONS OF ELIGIBILITY

To benefit from the reimbursement of the imagine R Junior package valid for the 2025-2026 school year, the User must:

Hold a Scol'R Junior card valid for the 2025-2026 school year. This card is intended for children under the age of 11 on December 31, 2025

valid for the 2025-2026 school year. This card is intended for children under the age of 11 on December 31, 2025 Be the holder of an imagine R Junior pass valid for the 2025-2026 school year.

If the user meets these conditions, the Payer shall:

Submit a request on the space mentioned in Article 2 of this document.

Submit a copy of the above-mentioned Scol'R Junior card in the online application process.

ARTICLE 4: AMOUNT REFUNDED

For a User holding a Scol'R Junior card for the 2025-2026 school year and an imagine R Junior package valid for the same period, the amount reimbursed will be €24.80.

ARTICLE 5: TERMS OF REIMBURSEMENT

All refunds are made by transfer to the bank account known or entered in the online application process. In the case of an active imagine R junior plan with direct debits, this will be the bank account used for these direct debits.

The refund will be paid to the Payer of the imagine R Junior package held by the User. Their name will be indicated in the online process at the time of submission of the application as well as in the confirmation email sent at the end of the application to the email address corresponding to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account used to access the Compensation Area.

ARTICLE 6: FOLLOW-UP OF THE PAYMENT

The status of the claim can be tracked on the Tracking page in the Compensation Area by logging in with the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account that was used to submit the claim.

In addition, automatic emails will be sent at each stage to inform about the status of the application. These emails will be sent to the email address corresponding to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account used to access the Compensation Area.

For any further information, please refer to the frequently asked questions available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website at: => https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/aide-et-contacts/dedommagements-et-remboursements

ARTICLE 7: COMPLAINTS

All claims regarding these reimbursement measures must be filed on the Compensation Area. A dedicated contact form is available at the bottom of the page.

Access to the contact form can also be made via the hypertext link in the email sent in the event of a refused request to the email address corresponding to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account used to access the Compensation Area.

Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S reserve the right to request any additional supporting documents necessary to verify the information provided.

ARTICLE 8: PERSONAL DATA

The data for the creation of the Ile-de-France Mobilités account is collected prior to the sale of the imagine R junior package. Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Île-De-France Mobilités Customer Account: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/donnees-personnelles.

As part of the compensation process, the User is not asked to provide additional data to what was collected for the creation and management of the contract. Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale of the imagine R Junior Package: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-imagine-r-scolaire-junior

The processing of the refund may lead to the collection of the payer's bank details (IBAN and BIC) in order to carry out the refund operation. This data, justified by the contract, is kept for the duration of the refund.

The processing of the refund may also lead to additional automated processing of personal data, which will be carried out during the review of the requested proof of address. The aim of this approach is to guarantee the authenticity of the documents provided and to fight against fraud.

Proof of address is kept for the time it takes to process the application.

ARTICLE 9: MEDIATION

Both this site and the terms and conditions of its use are governed by French law, regardless of the place of use.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the payer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The payer will find on the RATP, SNCF and OPTILE websites, from their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each carrier belongs, the payer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

ARTICLE 10: ACCEPTANCE AND MODIFICATION OF THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF REIMBURSEMENT

The submission of a refund request is subject to acceptance and compliance with these General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement.

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to modify, at any time, the Compensation Area and the associated services as well as these General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement, in particular to adapt to changes in the space by making new features available, deleting or modifying existing features.

The conditions will be presented to the Payer during each repayment process.

The Payer will then be able to decide: