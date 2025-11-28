General Refund Terms and Conditions - Refund operation for the Week Pass 2025-2026

ARTICLE 1: DEFINITIONS

The Navigo Week pass is a pass valid for one week (from Monday to Sunday) allowing you to travel on the Ile-de-France network in the chosen areas.

is a pass valid for one week (from Monday to Sunday) allowing you to travel on the Ile-de-France network in the chosen areas. The Compensation Area refers to the online platform accessible at the https://www.ilede-france-mobilites.fr/dedommagement address where requests for reimbursement of all or part of the transport packages created by Île-de-France Mobilités and managed by Comutitres S.A.S, in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, can be submitted.

refers to the online platform accessible at the https://www.ilede-france-mobilites.fr/dedommagement address where requests for reimbursement of all or part of the transport packages created by Île-de-France Mobilités and managed by Comutitres S.A.S, in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, can be submitted. The Île-de-France Mobilités Connect service is an authentication service for secure access to the services of Île-de-France Mobilités and some of its partners.

service is an authentication service for secure access to the services of Île-de-France Mobilités and some of its partners. The term " User " refers to the person using the eligible package in the context of the reimbursement operation described in this document.

" refers to the person using the eligible package in the context of the reimbursement operation described in this document. The name " Payeur " indicates by name the natural person who pays the lump sum.

ARTICLE 2: GENERAL PRINCIPLES

As part of their schooling, 3rd grade students must complete a 5-day discovery internship in a company. To facilitate mobility during the duration of this mandatory internship, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to reimburse one Navigo Week pass per student purchased for this period.

All requests for reimbursement in the context of this operation must be submitted on the https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, only in the compensation area, accessible at the address https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/dedommagement . To access this space, you must create or have an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

Only Users of legal age and emancipated minors on the date of submission of the request can submit a request for a refund. For minor Users, the refund request is made by the Payer of the package, who is considered to be the User's legal guardian. The Minor User is not required to create an account to obtain a refund to the Payer.

Applications are made exclusively online and must be submitted on the compensation area between December 8, 2025 and May 31, 2026 inclusive. The finalization of requests initiated during this period is possible until June 30, 2026 inclusive, through the complaint system (refer to Article 7 of this document).

Only one request per User may be made.

ARTICLE 3: CONDITIONS OF ELIGIBILITY

To benefit from the reimbursement of one (1) Navigo Week pass used to go to the location of the discovery internship in a company carried out during the 2025-2026 school year, the User must:

- Be enrolled in the 3rd grade for the 2025-2026 school year;

- Have completed an introductory internship in a company;

- Have held a Navigo Week pass (zones 1-5, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5 and solidarity pricing) during the internship period in a company during the 2025-2026 school year.

If they meet these conditions, the User (or the Payer if the User is a minor) must:

- Submit a request on the compensation space mentioned in Article 2 of this document.

- Submit a copy of the internship agreement on behalf of the student for the 2025-2026 school year in the online application process;

- For students who have used a Navigo Découverte pass: a copy of the two elements that make up the Navigo Découverte pass (nominative card and card with the number) as well as proof of purchase.

ARTICLE 4: AMOUNT REFUNDED

The amount refunded corresponds to the amount paid by the Payer at the rate in force at the time of purchase of the Navigo Week pass held by the User during their period of discovery internship in a company.

ARTICLE 5: TERMS OF REIMBURSEMENT

All refunds are made by transfer to the bank account known or entered in the online application process.

The refund will be paid to the Payer of the Navigo Week pass held by the User. Their name will be indicated in the online process at the time of submission of the application as well as in the confirmation email sent at the end of the application to the email address corresponding to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account used to access the Compensation Area.

ARTICLE 6: FOLLOW-UP OF THE PAYMENT

The status of the claim can be tracked on the Tracking page in the Compensation Area by logging in with the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account that was used to submit the claim.

In addition, automatic emails will be sent at each stage to inform about the status of the application. These emails will be sent to the email address corresponding to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account used to access the Compensation Area.

For any further information, please refer to the frequently asked questions available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website at the following address:

https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/aide-et-contacts/dedommagements-et-remboursements

ARTICLE 7: COMPLAINTS

All claims regarding these reimbursement measures must be filed on the Compensation Area. A dedicated contact form is available at the bottom of the page.

Access to the contact form can also be made via the hypertext link in the email sent in the event of a refused request to the email address corresponding to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account used to access the Compensation Area.

Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S reserve the right to request any additional supporting documents necessary to verify the information provided.

ARTICLE 8: PERSONAL DATA

The data for the creation of the Ile-de-France Mobilités account are collected before the package is sold. Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Île-De-France Mobilités Customer Account: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/donnees-personnelles

As part of the compensation process, the User (the payer if the User is a minor) is not asked for additional data to what was collected for the creation and management of the contract. Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale of the Navigo Week Pass:

https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-forfaits-navigo-mois-navigo-semaine

The processing of the refund may lead to the collection of the payer's bank details (IBAN and BIC) in order to carry out the refund operation. This data, justified by the contract, is kept for the duration of the refund.

The processing of the refund may also lead to additional automated processing of personal data, which will be carried out during the review of the requested proof of address. The aim of this approach is to guarantee the authenticity of the documents provided and to fight against fraud.

Proof of address is kept for the time it takes to process the application.

ARTICLE 9: MEDIATION

Both this site and the terms and conditions of its use are governed by French law, regardless of the place of use.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the user and/or the Payer may resort to mediation to settle their dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The User and/or the Payer will find on the RATP, SNCF and OPTILE websites, from their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each carrier belongs, the User and/or the Payer may refer the matter to the mediator of their choice.

ARTICLE 10: ACCEPTANCE AND MODIFICATION OF THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF REIMBURSEMENT

The submission of a refund request is subject to acceptance and compliance with these General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement.

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to modify, at any time, the Compensation Area and the associated services as well as these General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement, in particular to adapt to changes in the space by making new features available, deleting or modifying existing features.

The conditions will be presented to the Payer during each repayment process.

The Payer will then be able to decide: