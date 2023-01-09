General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement - Refund operation of the imagine R package

ARTICLE 1: DEFINITIONS

The Scol'R Junior card is an annual subscription that allows students from the outer suburbs (departments 77 - 78 - 91 - 95) to make a daily round trip between their home and their school only on a special school circuit. This card is intended for eligible pupils within the meaning of the regional regulations for special school circuits and who are under 11 years of age on 31 December 2024, or enrolled in an elementary school.

ARTICLE 2: GENERAL PRINCIPLES

To facilitate the mobility of children, Île-de-France Mobilités offers a 100% refund of the imagine R pass for users holding a Scol'R Junior card for the 2024-2025 school year.

All requests for reimbursement in the context of this operation must be submitted on the https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, only in the Compensation Area, accessible at the https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/dedommagement address. To access this space, you must create or have an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

The refund request is made by the Payer of the package, who is considered to be the User's legal guardian. The Minor User is not required to create an account to obtain a refund to the Payer.

Applications are made exclusively online and must be submitted on the compensation area between 21 October 2024 and 30 April 2025 inclusive. The finalisation of claims initiated during this period is possible up to and including 30 May 2025, via the complaint system (refer to Article 7 of this document).

Only one request per User may be made.

ARTICLE 3: CONDITIONS OF ELIGIBILITY

To benefit from the reimbursement of the imagine R package valid for the 2024-2025 school year, the User must:

Hold a Scol'R Junior card valid for the 2024-2025 school year. This card is intended for children under the age of 11 on 31 December 2024 or for children in primary school.

valid for the 2024-2025 school year. This card is intended for children under the age of 11 on 31 December 2024 or for children in primary school. Be the holder of an imagine R pass (Junior or School) valid for the 2024-2025 school year

If the User meets these conditions, the Payer must:

Submit a request on the space mentioned in Article 2 of this document.

Submit a copy of the above-mentioned Scol'R Junior card in the online application process.

ARTICLE 4: AMOUNT REFUNDED

For a User holding a Scol'R Junior card for the 2024-2025 school year and an imagine R Junior package valid for the same period, the amount reimbursed will be €24.40.

For a User holding a Scol'R Junior card for the 2024-2025 school year and an imagine R Scolaire package valid for the same period, the amount reimbursed will be €374.40.

ARTICLE 5: TERMS OF REIMBURSEMENT

All refunds are made by transfer to the bank account known or entered in the online application process. In the case of an active plan with direct debits, this will be the bank account used for these direct debits.

The refund will be paid to the Payer of the imagine R package held by the User. Their name will be indicated in the online process at the time of submission of the application as well as in the confirmation email sent at the end of the application to the email address corresponding to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account used to access the Compensation Area.

If the package is financed by a third-party payer (association, local authority, etc.), the reimbursement will be paid to the legal guardian of the User who holds the package.

ARTICLE 6: FOLLOW-UP OF THE PAYMENT

The status of the claim can be tracked on the Tracking page in the Compensation Area by logging in with the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account that was used to submit the claim.

In addition, automatic emails will be sent at each stage to inform about the status of the application. These emails will be sent to the email address corresponding to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account used to access the Compensation Area.

For any further information, please refer to the frequently asked questions available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website at: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/aide-et-contacts/dedommagements-et-remboursements

ARTICLE 7: COMPLAINTS

All claims regarding these reimbursement measures must be filed on the Compensation Area. A dedicated contact form is available at the bottom of the page.

Access to the contact form can also be made via the hypertext link in the email sent in the event of a refused request to the email address corresponding to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account used to access the Compensation Area.

Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S reserve the right to request any additional supporting documents necessary to verify the information provided.

ARTICLE 8: PERSONAL DATA

The data for the creation of the Ile-de-France Mobilités account are collected before the package is sold. Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Île-De-France Mobilités Customer Account: www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/donnees-personnelles.

As part of the compensation process, the User is not asked to provide additional data to what was collected for the creation and management of the contract. Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the imagine R school annual pass and the imagine R junior pass (2024-2025 season) | Île-de-France Mobilités. The refund processing may lead to the collection of the payer's bank details (IBAN and BIC) to carry out the operation. This data, justified by the contract, is kept for the duration of the refund.

ARTICLE 9: MEDIATION

ARTICLE 10: ACCEPTANCE AND MODIFICATION OF THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF REIMBURSEMENT

The submission of a refund request is subject to acceptance and compliance with these General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement.

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to modify, at any time, the Compensation Area and the associated services as well as these General Terms and Conditions of Reimbursement, in particular to adapt to changes in the space by making new features available, deleting or modifying existing features.

The conditions will be presented to Users during each redemption process. They will then be able to decide whether to accept them and submit their application or not to accept them and not to finalize the process.