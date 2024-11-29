General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass

Valid date: from December 2025

Preamble

The subscription and use of a Navigo Liberté + contract on a pass presupposes knowledge of and constitutes full, complete and unreserved acceptance of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use by the Account Holder and the Payer if it is distinct from the Account Holder, as well as those relating to the pass on which the contract is loaded. The Payer of a contract on behalf of a non-emancipated minor or an adult under guardianship or curatorship undertakes to communicate these T&Cs and inform him of his obligations.

The Navigo Liberté + contract on pass, created by Île-de-France Mobilités (Île-de-France Transport Organising Authority), is managed by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S" or "Agence Navigo", in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

1. Definitions

1.1 The name "Holder" indicates the natural person using the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass.

1.2 The name "Payor" indicates the natural person, whether or not distinct from the Controller, who contractually agrees to pay the Controller's invoices. The Payer must be a capable adult or an emancipated minor.

1.3 The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités or a local organising authority that has received a delegation from Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

1.4 The "Personal Space" refers to the personal "Île-de-France Mobilités Connect" account of the Account Holder or that of the Payer created on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website (managed by Île-de-France Mobilités), under the heading "I manage my card" (section managed by Comutitres S.A.S). Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the site and the privacy rules on the Île-de-France Mobilités (www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr) website.

1.5 The term "Reduced Rate" refers to the rates applicable to Cardholders corresponding to the criteria of the following profiles:

Beneficiaries of social assistance and transport solidarity

Children from 4 to under 10 years old (free for children under 4 years old)

Holder of a "Large Families" card

Disabled persons according to proof

More details on " List of beneficiaries for reduced fares | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr) "

1.6 The "cohabitation" of different tickets or contracts is defined as the possibility of loading these tickets or contracts on the same medium. More information on the rules of cohabitation on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

1.7 Bus-Tram journeys and Metro-Train-RER journeys made with a Navigo Liberté + pass are paid retrospectively, according to the price defined by Ile-de-France Mobilités.

2. PRESENTATION AND USE

2.1 The Navigo Liberté + sur passe contract is a contract which, after subscribing, allows you to travel on the Île-de-France Mobilités transport network without having previously paid for a transport ticket. The amount due for the ticket of the journeys made by the Account Holder will be determined by applying the fare rules defined in Article 3, and will be debited monthly, the month following the journeys made, from the payer's bank account, at the same time as any administrative or after-sales service fees.

2.2 Usable on the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités, the Navigo Liberté + contract on a pass allows you to travel on:

Metro lines in Île-de-France, with a specific airport fare for entry/exit at the L14 Orly Airport station (see Navigo Liberté + on pass fare page) (excluding Orlyval);

RER/Train lines in Île-de-France, with a specific airport fare for entry/exit at Charles de Gaulle Airport 1 and Charles de Gaulle Airport 2 TGV stations (see Navigo Liberté+ fare page on pass);

Bus lines that are the subject of an agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable;

The RoissyBus line with a specific airport fare;

Tram lines (T1 to T14);

The Tzen;

The Montmartre funicular;

The Navigo Liberté+ is not valid on Orlyval, the customer must pay for a specific ticket

2.3 Use in the metro, RER, train and funicular

In the RER, train, metro and funicular of Montmartre, the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass gives the right to a journey of 2h00 (two hours) from the validation of entry. These uses are possible subject to the rules of correspondence specified in Article 3.6.

2.4 Use in bus, tram and Tzen

On buses, trams and Tzen, the Navigo Liberté + pass contract entitles you to a journey of 1h30 (one hour and thirty minutes) from the time of entry validation, subject to the rules specified in article 3.6.

2.5 Use in correspondence

The Navigo Liberté + contract on a pass entitles the user to a journey between the first validation at the entrance to the exit of the network, including in intermediate connection validations, regardless of the mode of transport used.

Summary table of authorised travel times (maximum duration during which the user can travel with a single invoiced trip):

Bus/tram journey: 1h30

Metro/RER/train journey: 2h00

3. PRICING

3.1 Pricing is decided by Île-de-France Mobilités.

3.2 Pricing information is available:

On the website www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr "Prices" section

"Prices" section On the posters in the places of transport and subscription to the service

On the itinerary calculation website ( www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr ) with an indication of the unit price of a journey

) with an indication of the unit price of a journey On the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide

On the Carriers' websites

3.3 The current rate is a general public rate (Full Price).

If the Cardholder benefits from a Reduced Fare, the discount rate corresponding to his Reduced Fare is applied to the Full Fare. The end of the Reduced Rate results in the application of the Full Price automatically on the first day of the following month.

Ride pricing

3.4 Each journey made by the Account Holder is invoiced at the price corresponding to the mode of transport used and the route travelled:

3.4.1 When the Account Holder validates entry to the bus, tram or Tzen, his journey is invoiced at the price of a single bus/tram fare. The round trip and the interruption of the journey on the same bus, tram or Tzen line (even if made within a period of 1h30) will result in the billing of a new journey.

3.4.2 When the Holder validates the entry to the metro, RER or train, his or her journey is charged for the value of a single Metro-train-RER journey until he or she leaves the control area. The round trip and the interruption of the journey on the same line (even if made within a period of 2h00) will result in the invoicing of a new journey.

3.4.3 If the journey starts or ends at Orly Airport, the Payer is charged at a specific airport rate regardless of the Holder's destination or departure.

3.4.4 If the journey starts or ends at Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport (Charles de Gaulle Airport 1 and Charles de Gaulle Airport 2 TGV), the Payer is charged at a rate depending on the Holder's destination or departure station.

3.4.5 When the Account Holder makes a bus/tram journey after a metro/train/RER journey, within 1h30 (one hour and thirty minutes) after the start of the metro/train/RER journey, then only one journey will be charged.

3.4.6 When the Account Holder makes a bus/tram journey preceding a metro/train/RER journey, within 1h30 (one hour and thirty minutes) after the start of the bus/tram journey, then only one journey will be charged;

3.4.7 When the Account Holder validates entry into the RoissyBus, his journey is invoiced at the price of a RoissyBus journey. The round trip and the interruption of the journey will result in the invoicing of a new RoissyBus journey.

3.4.8 When the Holder validates entry to the Montmartre funicular, his journey is invoiced at the price of a metro journey.

Connection pricing

A transfer means the change to another transport line, without going back and forth on the same line and without interruption on the same line.

3.5 Connections between bus, tram and Tzen for 1 hour and 30 minutes (one hour and thirty minutes) do not give rise to a charge for a new journey.

3.6 Connections made within the rail network (metro, RER/train) do not give rise to the invoicing of a new journey within the following limits:

For 2h00 (two hours) for the metro, RER, train without leaving the transport zone.

for the metro, RER, train without leaving the transport zone. or via authorised interchange routes by public road.

If the journey time exceeds the validity of the ticket or the authorised connection, or if it is an unauthorised connection, a new journey will be charged.

3.7 Connections between the rail network (Metro, RER, Train) and surface network (Bus, Tram and Tzen) are offered (surface journey not charged) under the following conditions:

When the Account Holder makes a bus/tram journey before an RER, train or metro journey, the validation at the entrance to the RER, train or metro must take place within 1h30 (one hour and thirty minutes) after the validation at the entrance to the bus/tram.

after the validation at the entrance to the bus/tram. When the Account Holder makes a bus/tram journey after an RER journey, the validation at the entrance to the bus/tram must take place within 1h30 (one hour and thirty minutes) after the validation at the exit of the RER/train.

after the validation at the exit of the RER/train. When the Account Holder makes a bus/tram journey after a metro journey, the validation on entry to the bus/tram must take place within 1h30 (one hour and thirty minutes) after the validation on entry to the metro.

If the connection time exceeds the authorised connection time, the bus/tram journey will be charged at the current rate.

3.8 The amount invoiced for journeys made over a day is limited to the price of the Navigo Day All Zones, airport journeys being excluded (see article 2.2).

Summary of the periods during which connections are authorized: subject to the total authorized travel times that apply in Article 2.5

First validation between the Tramway/bus or the Metro/train/RER with the Tramway/bus: 1h30 between the validation at the entrance and the validation at the transfer

between the validation at the entrance and the validation at the transfer First validation between the Metro/Train and the Metro/train: 2h00 between the incoming validation and the transfer validation

One-off operation

3.9 In the event of a one-off operation on the pricing of the Navigo Liberté + product on pass, which may benefit the Contract Holder and/or Payer, for a limited period of time, detailed information relating to the operation will be made available on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website during the period of the operation.

4. CONDITIONS AND SUBSCRIPTION

4.1 The conditions to be met in order to subscribe to a Navigo Liberté + contract are as follows:

The Account Holder and the Payer must be natural persons;

The Payer must be a capable adult or an emancipated minor;

The Registrant and the Payer must each declare an email address and a mobile phone number, except in the case where the Registrant is a non-emancipated minor or an adult under guardianship or curatorship;

The Holder must meet the conditions for obtaining the Navigo pass (refer to the Navigo Pass T&Cs) or already have a Navigo pass.

The Payer of a contract terminated for non-regularized payment may not be the Payer of another contract for a period of one year from the date of termination. If the Payer settles his debt with the Navigo Agency during this period, he may be appointed as the Payer again.

from the date of termination. If the Payer settles his debt with the Navigo Agency during this period, he may be appointed as the Payer again. The Payer who has received a notice of amounts to be paid from Île-de-France Mobilités, cannot be the Payer of a new Navigo Annuel pass, imagine R and a Navigo Liberté + contract on pass for 2 years from receipt of the notice. If the Payor settles his debt to the Treasury during this period, he may again be appointed Paymaster after a period of 21 calendar days of processing.

from receipt of the notice. If the Payor settles his debt to the Treasury during this period, he may again be appointed Paymaster after a period of 21 calendar days of processing. For an Account Holder whose contract has already been terminated for established fraud (see Article 12.11), the Account Holder must wait a waiting period of 3 years from the date of termination.

from the date of termination. The Navigo Liberté + pass contract is loaded exclusively on a Personalised Navigo pass , which is strictly personal and non-transferable, and is the property of Île-de-France Mobilités until it is handed over to the Holder. Refer to the T&Cs of the Navigo pass. The Navigo Découverte, Navigo imagine R or Navigo Annual passes cannot be used for a Navigo Liberté + pass contract.

, which is strictly personal and non-transferable, and is the property of Île-de-France Mobilités until it is handed over to the Holder. Refer to the T&Cs of the Navigo pass. The Navigo Découverte, Navigo imagine R or Navigo Annual passes cannot be used for a Navigo Liberté + pass contract. In order for a Holder to benefit from a Reduced Rate, he or she must be able to provide the supporting documents requested at the time of subscription and at any time during the term of the contract. The list of these supporting documents is available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website. When you first subscribe to the Navigo Liberté + contract on a pass with a request for a Reduced Rate, the Reduced Rate applies as soon as the supporting document is validated.

4.2 The Navigo Liberté + pass contract is taken out for an indefinite period. The Account Holder may choose to start their contract on the day of subscription or at a later date (up to 60 days after taking out the contract).

Subscription to the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass is possible online, in the carriers' sales agency and at certain RATP counters.

By Internet from the Personal Space: The Account Holder and the Payer must fill in the online form, in particular the bank details (BIC/IBAN) of the account debited for the contract, electronically sign the documents relating to the subscription constituting the contract, sign the SEPA direct debit mandate, accept the T&Cs of the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass and the T&Cs of the Navigo pass if a new pass is issued. It should be noted that in order to subscribe to a Navigo Liberté + contract on pass, the creation of a Personal Space for the Account Holder is mandatory.

The Account Holder and the Payer must fill in the online form, in particular the bank details (BIC/IBAN) of the account debited for the contract, electronically sign the documents relating to the subscription constituting the contract, sign the SEPA direct debit mandate, accept the T&Cs of the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass and the T&Cs of the Navigo pass if a new pass is issued. It should be noted that in order to subscribe to a Navigo Liberté + contract on pass, the creation of a Personal Space for the Account Holder is mandatory. At the Carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters: The Account Holder and the Payer must provide the information necessary to complete the form, the bank details (BIC/IBAN) of the account debited for the contract, sign the documents relating to the subscription constituting the contract, sign the SEPA direct debit mandate, sign the T&Cs of the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass and the T&Cs of the Navigo pass if a pass is issued. If the Account Holder is a non-emancipated minor, or an adult under guardianship or curatorship, the signature of the contract and the T&Cs are not mandatory for the Account Holder. In the case of a Payer separate from the Holder, the Payer and the Holder must be present, except for a non-emancipated minor Holder, or an adult under guardianship or curatorship.

4.3 Pursuant to Articles L. 221-2 of the Consumer Code, services relating to the contract cannot be subject to the right of withdrawal.

4.4 A copy of the Navigo Liberté + T&Cs on pass is systematically given when subscribing at the Carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Services Counters. They are also made available when subscribing via the Internet. The Navigo Liberté + T&Cs on pass are accessible at any time on www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr "T&Cs List" section.

Application fees

4.5 The application fee is free of charge at the time of the first subscription. In the event of a new subscription (following a termination of the contract), an administrative fee is charged according to the rates in force at the time of subscription. These fees amount to €8 including VAT for Full Price and €4 for Reduced Price and are deducted from the first invoice.

5. Distribution of the Navigo pass and loading of the contract

5.1 Distribution of the Navigo pass and loading of the contract:

At the end of an online subscription:

If the Cardholder does not have a valid Navigo pass, they can choose to place an order with home delivery or choose to collect their pass from the Carriers' sales agency, RATP points of sale or Navigo SNCF Service Counters. In these two cases, the pass is issued in charge of the contract.

If the Cardholder already has a valid Navigo pass, they must go, from 48 hours after the validation of their subscription, on their phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application (downloadable from the App Store or Play Store), to a ticket office, or to an ATM of the RATP or SNCF carriers to load their contract.

after the validation of their subscription, on their phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application (downloadable from the App Store or Play Store), to a ticket office, or to an ATM of the RATP or SNCF carriers to load their contract. From the date of validation of their subscription, the Cardholder has a period of 4 months to load their contract onto their Navigo pass.

to load their contract onto their Navigo pass. After this period, the Holder's contract will be cancelled.

At the end of a subscription at the Carriers' sales agency, in RATP points of sale or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counters, the contract is loaded onto the Holder's Navigo pass. If the Holder does not have a valid Navigo pass, a new Navigo pass is issued in charge of the contract.

5.2 Cohabitation of the contract:

The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts is defined as the possibility of loading these tickets or contracts on the same pass. The Rules for the Cohabitation of Tickets and Contracts are available on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

6. Validation

6.1 The Holder must systematically and systematically validate the Navigo pass containing his Navigo Liberté + contract on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, during connections and exiting on the RER/train control lines, under penalty of finding himself in violation.

6.2 Validation is equivalent to the issuance of a ticket which will be subject to deferred invoicing.

6.3 It is not possible to validate your Navigo Liberté + contract several times on pass to allow the travel of several people.

6.4 When the pass contains both a Navigo Liberté + contract on pass and an all-zone pass, the pass is validated as a priority (if the date is valid). No journey is then billed on the Navigo Liberté + pass contract.

6.5 In the event of forgetting their Navigo pass on which the Navigo Liberté + sur passe contract is loaded, the Cardholder must, in order to travel, purchase a transport ticket. This is not refunded.

7. Control

7.1 In the event of an inspection, the Holder must present their Navigo pass (with their photo and surname/first name(s)) on which the Navigo Liberté + contract is loaded on a validated pass at the start of their journey.

7.2 Failure to comply with the principles of systematic validation (Article 6) and/or the rules for the use of the contract (Article 2) shall result in the payment of a fixed compensation and any associated administrative costs in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

7.3 In the event of failure to pay to the carrier within two months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

8. Payment of the contract

8.1 An invoice is issued monthly for the period corresponding to the previous month. It accounts for the sum of the amounts of the journeys made by the Account Holder over the previous calendar month with the application of any deductions in accordance with Article 3, as well as the costs (administrative fees in the event of a new subscription, after-sales service) and any refunds. The invoice is made available to the Account Holder in his or her Personal Space, with the exception of a contract for a minor or adult Account Holder under curatorship or guardianship, for which the invoice will also be available in the Payer's Personal Area.

8.2 The Navigo Liberté + pass contract is only payable by direct debit. The Payer's bank account is debited each month from the amount due.

8.3 A Payer may pay for several Navigo Liberté + contracts on pass. However, their number is limited to 10 contracts per payer.

8.4 If the Account Holder is reimbursed and has not travelled or been subject to any expenses, or if the amount of any travel and expenses is less than the amount of the refund, a credit invoice will be issued to the Account Holder.

8.5 The total amount of journeys made over a day, except for airport journeys (via RER and/or metro and/or Roissybus), is capped at the price of the Navigo Day. Information about the Navigo Jour is available on the website www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr "Prices" section.

8.6 Each debit will be made between the 10th and 20th of the month for the invoice relating to the previous month. The Payer will be informed in advance, by e-mail, of the amount debited and the due date of the debit. In the case of a credit invoice, a transfer will be made to the Payor's bank account according to the same schedule as the direct debits.

8.7 The Navigo Agency may be required to invoice elements due (journeys made, administrative and after-sales service fees) by the Payer within a period of six months. The Payer will be informed in advance.

9. PAYMENT INCIDENT

9.1 In the event of a payment rejection resulting in a debit balance on the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass, the Navigo Agency informs the Account Holder and the Payer by e-mail and SMS. If no regularisation is made within 5 days of the Navigo Agency's notification of the bank's rejection of the direct debit, the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass is suspended.

9.2 In the event of suspension, the Holder can no longer drive with his Navigo Liberté + contract on pass. In the absence of regularization within 30 days after the notification of the Navigo Agency of the rejection of the direct debit by the bank, the Navigo Liberté + contract on the Cardholder's pass is terminated. The Navigo Agency notifies the Account Holder and the Payer by e-mail and SMS.

9.3 Suspension and termination do not exempt the payment of the journeys made until the effective suspension of the contract.

9.4 An unpaid debt may be settled:

By internet, from the Personal Space of the Account Holder or the Payer

In the Carriers' sales agency, in RATP points of sale or in Navigo SNCF Service Counters

By phone by contacting the Navigo Agency (09.69.39.22.22 non-surcharged call)

9.5 If the invoice issued for the previous month is the subject of an unpaid invoice that has not been settled, the new invoice for the journeys made during the current month will be issued and made available to the Account Holder in his Personal Space. However, this invoice will not be the subject of a request for direct debit and must be paid according to the means specified in Article 9.4. The Payer is then liable to the Navigo Agency for the sum of the amount of the two invoices due.

9.6 At the end of a period of one year following the termination of the contract, the Payer shall receive a notice of the sums to be paid from Île-de-France Mobilités published by the Public Treasury if he has still not regularised his debt.

the notice of the sums to be paid is sent to the Payer by post

the payment of these sums must be made only to the Public Treasury in a branch of the Public Treasury, in an affiliated tobacconist or on the payfip.gouv.fr website. The terms of payment accepted are specified on the notice of amounts to be paid

website. The terms of payment accepted are specified on the notice of amounts to be paid certain acts related to the management of the contract are blocked

actions for seizure, in particular on bank accounts or salaries, can be initiated by Île-de-France Mobilités.

10. CONSULTATION OF CONSUMPTION MONITORING, INVOICES AND DIRECT DEBITS

10.1 Consultation of the consumption monitoring: The monthly consumption monitoring allows the Account Holder to consult the journeys (without precise identification of the location) that he has made during the current month as well as their amount. It can be consulted on the Account Holder's Personal Space (with the exception of a contract with a minor or adult Account Holder under guardianship, for which consumption monitoring will also be available on the Payer's Personal Space) from the 6th day of the month until the 5th day of the following month. The consumption monitoring information is given for ticket only. Any administrative or after-sales service fees are not taken into account. The final statement of the journeys and any costs will be established in the invoice which will be available at the earliest on the 5th of the following month.

10.2 Consultation of invoices: Invoices for the last 24 months can be consulted and downloaded from the Account Holder's Personal Space (with the exception of a contract with a minor or adult Account Holder under guardianship, for which invoices will also be available on the Payer's Personal Area). The invoice for the previous month's trips is available at the beginning of the month (no earlier than the 5th of the month). If no journey is made, no invoice is issued.

11. Conditions of use of the Navigo pass

The Account Holder undertakes to comply with the precautions taken when using the Navigo pass that he or she uses to ensure its proper functioning. These rules are set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Pass and available on www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr. The Holder who is still in possession of a valid pass, i.e. who is less than 10 years old, and who wishes to recharge tickets, must not reuse it in the event that their contract(s) have been inactive for at least 5 years, as their data will have been archived in our systems. Therefore, the Account Holder undertakes to make a new subscription and obtain a new pass at a commercial agency or online. No refund can be made in the event of loading a ticket on the aforementioned pass.

12. AFTER-SALES SERVICE

12.1 An after-sales service is only possible if the Holder's Navigo Liberté + contract on pass does not have an unpaid bill. The means of regularisation are indicated in Article 9.4.

AFTER-SALES SERVICE MODIFICATION OF PERSONAL DATA

12.2 The Account Holder and the Payer may change their postal and telephone and e-mail addresses from their Personal Space as well as at the Carriers' sales offices, RATP points of sale or Navigo SNCF Service Desks.

AFTER-SALES SERVICE CHANGE OF PAYER AND BANK DETAILS

12.3 Any after-sales service act that has an impact on direct debits (change of the Payor's bank details, or change of Payor) will be taken into account for the next direct debit. The payer will make sure that there is no break in payment.

12.4 The Payer wishing to change the account to be debited may make the change:

Either by internet by connecting to your Personal Space;

Either in the Carriers' sales agency, in RATP points of sale or in Navigo SNCF Service Counters.

12.5 The change of Payer may be made:

By the Data Controller, by connecting to the Internet to their Personal Space. Then the new Payer receives an e-mail inviting him to validate the Cardholder's request. He/she verifies the information provided by the Account Holder, modifies it if necessary, electronically signs the documents relating to the subscription and accepts the T&Cs of the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass.

Either at the carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counters in the presence of the Account Holder and the new payer: the new payer fills in the form, his bank details (BIC/IBAN), signs the documents constituting the contract, and accepts the terms and conditions of the contract.

The Account Holder also has the option of becoming the Payer of his or her contract.

12.6 The revocation of the SEPA Direct Debit Mandate can only be made online from the Payer's Personal Area and by making the request via the contact form available on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website. Any request for revocation of the SEPA Direct Debit Mandate must be accompanied by the appointment of another payer, or the request for termination of the contract. Failing this, the Navigo Agency terminates the Navigo Liberté + contract upon the Cardholder's pass (see Article 12.11).

CONTRACT AFTER-SALES SERVICE: SUSPENSION AND RESUMPTION

12.7 The suspension shall last for a maximum of one (1) year. The contract is terminated by operation of law by Agence Navigo in the event of non-resumption after this period.

12.8 Suspension and resumption at the initiative of the Account Holder or the Payer: The contract may be suspended and then resumed at any time. If the contract is in arrears, the Account Holder or Payor, if different, must first regularise their situation before suspending their contract (their contract then becomes active again). The request can be made at the Carriers' sales agency, at RATP points of sale or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counters. The Navigo pass will be updated immediately. The Account Holder or the Payer may choose an immediate or deferred suspension and resumption date (within a maximum period of 60 days in advance). The holder can check that their request has been taken into account by logging into their Personal Space. In the event of non-payment, the contract cannot be suspended or resumed. The means of regularisation are indicated in Article 9.4.

12.9 Resumption after suspension at the initiative of the Navigo Agency: To resume a suspended contract at the initiative of the Navigo Agency, the unpaid amount must be regularised. The means of regularization are set out in section 9.0. After regularisation, the Account Holder must go to the Île-de-France Mobilités application (downloadable from the App Store or Play Store), in the "Purchase" menu, or to a point of sale or to a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine to reactivate their Navigo Liberté + contract on pass. If the regularisation takes place at the carriers' sales agency, RATP points of sale or Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office and the person who regularises the pass is in possession of the Holder's Navigo pass, the pass is reactivated immediately. otherwise, a request for reactivation will be made at a later date in possession of the Holder's Navigo pass. In the case of a Reduced Rate, it will apply again when the contract is taken over if the supporting document is still valid.

AFTER-SALES SERVICE CONTRACT: TERMINATION

12.10 Termination at the initiative of the Account Holder or the Payer: The contract may be terminated at any time provided that it is not in a situation of non-payment :

From a phone : Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile app. The application can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Play Store.

: Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile app. The application can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Play Store. Online from the Account Holder's or Payer's Personal Area. The cancellation will only take effect after the Navigo pass has been updated at a point of sale or on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine, at the earliest 48 hours after the request made on the Internet.

from the Account Holder's or Payer's Personal Area. The cancellation will only take effect after the Navigo pass has been updated at a point of sale or on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine, at the earliest after the request made on the Internet. In the Carriers' sales agency, in RATP points of sale or at Navigo SNCF Service Counters. The pass will be updated immediately.

Journeys made up to the effective termination date are counted in the billing and debited the following month.

12.11 Termination at the initiative of the Navigo Agency:

The contract is terminated by operation of law by Agence Navigo for the following reasons:

In the event of fraud established in the constitution of the subscription file, false declaration, falsification of supporting documents.

In the event of fraud established in the use of the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass, i.e. non-compliance with the rules of use (set out in Article 2) and validation (set out in Article 6)

In the event of unpaid debts not regularised under the conditions set out in Article 9

In the event of revocation of a SEPA Direct Debit Mandate without the appointment of a new commitment by a Payer and the signing of a new SEPA mandate

In the event of a suspension of more than 12 months .

. Decision to cancel the fare offer by Île-de-France Mobilités

The Navigo Agency signifies the termination by means of an e-mail addressed to the Account Holder and the Payor.

NAVIGO PASS AFTER-SALES SERVICE: LOSS OR THEFT, DETERIORATED PASS

Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Navigo Pass.

12.12 The Payer will not be entitled to a refund of the tickets that would be used on the Holder's pass, between the date of the loss or theft and the request for cancellation of the pass or suspension with remaking of the pass.

12.13 In the case of a declaration by telephone or in one's Personal Space with receipt of the pass by post, the fees will be deducted from the next invoice.

12.14 In the case of a defective or damaged Navigo pass carrying a Navigo Liberté + contract on a pass, no breakdown coupon will be given. If the Cardholder wishes to travel, they must purchase tickets, which will not be refunded.

AFTER-SALES SERVICE FOR CHANGING OR RENEWING RATES

12.15 The Payer or Holder (capable adult or emancipated minor) wishing to change the rate may make the change:

Either by internet by connecting to your Personal Space;

Either in the Carriers' sales agency, in RATP points of sale or in Navigo SNCF Service Counters.

To benefit from a Reduced Rate, the customer must provide a valid supporting document (see article 4.1).

12.16 When the application of the Reduced Rate expires, the Account Holder and the Payer, if different, shall be informed by e-mail in advance. To continue to benefit from a Reduced Rate, the customer must again provide a supporting document corresponding to the desired Rate. In the event that the latter is not provided or if the supporting document provided is invalid, the contract will automatically switch to Full Price on the first day of the following month.

12.17 Any request for a change or renewal of a Reduced Fare must be made before the 25th of the current month to be taken into account the following month, subject to the validity of the proof.

13. COMPLAINTS

The Account Holder or the Payer can make a complaint online from their Personal Space via the contact form. Billing claims must be made within 90 days of receipt of the disputed invoice. After this period, the validation data is definitively deleted and no refund request, total or partial, can be accepted.

14. MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS

14.1 Contact: The Navigo Agency can be contacted by sending a message using the information request form accessible from the Account Holder's or Payer's Personal Area on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

14.2 Suspension / Termination of a Reduced Fare: Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to terminate a Reduced Fare applied to a Cardholder's contract in the context of a cancellation or evolution of the Reduced Fares. The Full Fare will then be applied the month following the expiry date of the document justifying the Reduced Fare. No liability arising from this judgment can be sought in any way. In the case of a Reduced Rate, the Holder's supporting document may be requested at any time.

14.3 Suspension / Termination of service: Comutitres S.A.S reserves the right to terminate the Navigo Liberté + contract on the Holder's pass in the context of a cancellation or evolution of the services offered to its customers. Where applicable, Comutitres S.A.S undertakes to reimburse the balance to the Payer. No liability arising from this judgment can be sought in any way.

15. INFORMATION ON PERSONAL DATA

As part of the performance of the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass, processing is carried out on the Personal Data of the Account Holder and the Payer by various data controllers who are concerned about the protection of their privacy and respect for their personal life:

Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

processes Personal Data in the context of: the subscription and management of the contract;

institutional communication and commercial and non-commercial communication;

Carrying out statistical analyses.

In addition, processing for the purpose of preventing and managing non-payment, theft and loss of transport tickets as well as the fight against fraud, may result in a rejection of the transaction or a termination of the package.

Carriers process Personal Data in connection with:

process Personal Data in connection with: the management of operations and transactions carried out on the carrier's sales front;

the management of validation and the resulting data, in particular the invalidation of fraudulent tickets;

the fight against offences against the Transporters' police, the control of tickets, the ticketing and the collection of fines;

commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations in compliance with the regulations in force;

statistical analyses to improve the transport offer and the services offered by carriers;

the management of customer complaints related to the use of the carrier network.

15.1 Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller:

15.1.1 What Data is collected? The data collected in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

Identification Data

Personal Life Data

Data relating to professional life

Economic and financial data

Validation Data

15.1.2 Why is Data collected? The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 15.

15.1.3 Why is the collection and processing of this data lawful? The collection and processing of this data is possible:

on the basis of the performance of the contract of the Account Holder and the Payer for: the management of the contract / service and the production of statistics;

on the exercise of a public service mission of Île-de-France Mobilités for the sending of so-called institutional non-commercial communications;

on the consent of the Data Controller and the Payer for the sending of commercial communications

15.1.4 How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this Data? Île-de-France Mobilités keeps the Customer Data specific to the Navigo Liberté + contract on pass during the execution of the contract as well as until the end of the applicable legal limitation periods. In order to verify eligibility for the conditions of access to the transport ticket, only the proof of identity transmitted from the personal space on the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr site is kept for the time it takes to create the account and the associated services that require these proofs. Personal data is kept for the entire commercial relationship and for up to 5 years after the end date of validity of the contract(s) subscribed, then archived during the legal retention periods.

15.1.5 Who may have access to this Data? The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners, public transport companies in Île-de-France, institutional funders, polling and statistical institutes, and companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in Île-de-France. The Data resulting from operations carried out on the online services of entities offering multimodal digital services are intended for: Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners and the holder of the multimodal digital service concerned by the operation.

15.1.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union: Data concerning the Payer and the Account Holder, or their legal representative, are communicated for management purposes to Île-de-France Mobilités subcontractors established outside the European Union (Madagascar and/or Côte d'Ivoire). In this respect, only Data relating to identification, personal and professional contact details and the subscription contract will be transferred. These Data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission or Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs).

15.2 Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

15.2.1 What Data is collected? The Data collected by the Carriers as part of their processing are the following:

Identification Data

Economic and Financial Data

Infringement Data

Validation Data

15.2.2 Why is Data collected? The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which the Carriers are responsible for processing, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 15.

15.2.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful? This processing is carried out in the context of:

the performance of the contract, a legal obligation (management of customer complaints, control and fines),

the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer (commercial prospecting) or

the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (non-commercial communication, commercial communication for similar goods and services, anonymised statistical studies).

15.2.4 How long do Carriers keep this Data? The retention rules implemented by the RATP and the SNCF are:

The data is kept for a period that may differ depending on the purposes for which it is processed.

The nominative traces of the movements (timestamp - place of validation - card number) are only kept for a few hours, except when they are necessary to establish an invoice. Beyond that, the data is anonymised for statistical purposes. Only the daily cumulative number of validations carried out at the entrance and/or exit of our rail networks for the current month and the previous month (without a place of validation) is kept for the quality monitoring of Navigo passes.

The data necessary for the processing of complaints are kept for a period of three years from the closure of the file.

from the closure of the file. Data related to operations carried out on the sales front are kept for a maximum period of two years from the date of the transaction.

from the date of the transaction. The data collected in the context of the establishment of infringements are kept for a period of up to six years from the commission of the offence, depending on the type of offence and the action taken.

from the commission of the offence, depending on the type of offence and the action taken. The data collected for prospecting and communication purposes is kept for a period of three years from the last contact of the person concerned or until the withdrawal of his or her consent.

from the last contact of the person concerned or until the withdrawal of his or her consent. The data retention periods of the processing carried out by the other carriers can be found on the latter's website.

15.2.5 Who may have access to this Data? As part of this processing, the Data is only shared with their subcontractors, Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers. Only the Data that is strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses is communicated. For the purposes of statistical traffic analysis, Île-de-France Mobilités is the recipient of the previously anonymised Validation Data.

15.2.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union The Carriers undertake to do everything possible to avoid transfers outside the European Union and the appropriate country. In the event that such transfers are envisaged for the future, the carriers undertake to take guarantees from their subcontractors in order to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Data transferred and to supervise the transfers by the mechanisms provided for by the regulations in force.

15.3 What are the rights of the Data Controller and the Payer over their Data and how can they be exercised?

The Data Controller and the Payer each have the right to access, rectify, erase, limit, portability, object for legitimate reasons, define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, the Account Holder and the Payer may send their request with the specification of the right(s) concerned by their request, the scope of their request (product, Île-de-France Mobilités account or all processing). Accompanied by their contact details, their customer number and elements to prove their identity.

The Data Controller and the Payer may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller :

: to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris,

or to the e-mail address: dpo@iledefrance-mobilités.fr

processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing : the Account Holder and the Payer may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites,

: the Account Holder and the Payer may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites, or to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – 54 Quai de la Rapée – LAC LT73 – 75599 Paris Cedex 12 or to the e-mail address: [email protected]

or to the postal address SNCFVoyageurs - DPO - Legal and Compliance Department, Campus CAMPRA, 4 rue André Campra CS20012, 93212 SAINT-DENIS CEDEX or via a form dedicated to requests to exercise rights online: https://url-c.fr/e/7hy9i

or to the OPTILE postal address: DPO OPTILE – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris.

If the Account Holder is a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under guardianship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

16. GOVERNING LAW AND DISPUTE RESOLUTION

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law. The applicable law in the event of a dispute is French law before the competent French courts. In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably. However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties. The customer will find on the RATP, SNCF and OPTILE websites, from their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the data and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

17. CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités may be required to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new General Terms and Conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as on the websites www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr, www.optile.com, www.ratp.fr and www.transilien.com of a communication by e-mail to the Account Holder and Payor. Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.