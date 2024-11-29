Navigo Liberté +: details and prices from January 2025

A controlled budget to travel throughout the Île-de-France region with the new Navigo Liberté + service

More zones, more limits : pay for your journeys individually with no commitment or minimum period, and on all modes of transport.

New fares depending on your mode of transport : benefit from an advantageous fare from €1.99 by Metro-Train-RER instead of €2.50 for a single ticket, and €1.60 by Bus-Tram instead of €2 for a single ticket.

Beyond a certain number of journeys in the same day, you may be charged a maximum of the Navigo Jour fare (excluding airport journeys).

Connections are free of charge under certain travel time conditions.

Special airport fare : a single fare of €13 to reach Orly and Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airports (RER, metro, trains or OrlyBus or RoissyBus - excluding Orlyval).

Is it still suitable for my needs?

Navigo Liberté + is particularly suitable if:

  • You travel by metro, RER, bus, tram throughout the Île-de-France.
  • You make too few trips to justify loading a Navigo Month or Week.
  • You travel with t+ tickets and Origin-Destination tickets.
  • You want to stay on a practical, simple and non-binding solution.

How to access this new service throughout the Île-de-France?

Consult the new General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Liberté + contract applicable from 1 January 2025.

No action is required on your part, and you can continue to use your pass after the January 1 effective date. Its continued use implies acceptance of the new General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use.

Don't want to use this new service? Cancel your contract from your personal space or simply stop using it: you will not be charged.

Pricing

  • Bus-Tram journey (excluding Tram Express) full price: €1.60 - reduced price: €0.80
  • Metro-Train-RER and Tram Express journey full price: €1.99 - reduced price: €0.99
  • Navigo Day pass: 12 €

Airport Pricing

  • Journey Airports by metro-train-RER full price: €13.00 - reduced price: €6.50
  • OrlyBus or RoissyBus trip: €13.00
  • Roissy Airport near A (Parc des Expositions, Villepinte, Sevran Beaudottes, Aulnay-sous-Bois stations) full price: €5.95 - reduced price: €2.97
  • Journey Roissy Airport near B (Le Blanc Mesnil, Drancy, Sevran Livry stations) full price: €7.05 - reduced price: €3.52
  • Roissy Airport near C (Le Bourget, La Courneuve, La Plaine Stade de France stations) full price: €9.45 - reduced price: €4.72