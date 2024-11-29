Navigo Liberté +: details and prices from January 2025

A controlled budget to travel throughout the Île-de-France region with the new Navigo Liberté + service

More zones, more limits : pay for your journeys individually with no commitment or minimum period, and on all modes of transport.

New fares depending on your mode of transport : benefit from an advantageous fare from €1.99 by Metro-Train-RER instead of €2.50 for a single ticket, and €1.60 by Bus-Tram instead of €2 for a single ticket.

Beyond a certain number of journeys in the same day, you may be charged a maximum of the Navigo Jour fare (excluding airport journeys).

Connections are free of charge under certain travel time conditions.

Special airport fare : a single fare of €13 to reach Orly and Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airports (RER, metro, trains or OrlyBus or RoissyBus - excluding Orlyval).