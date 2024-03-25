General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the Navigo Liberté + contract on telephone

October 2025

PREAMBLE

The subscription and use of a Navigo Liberté + contract presupposes knowledge of and constitutes full, complete and unreserved acceptance of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use by the Account Holder and the Payer, owner of the telephone on which the contract is loaded. The Payer and the Holder of a Navigo Liberté + contract on a telephone must be the same person.

The Navigo Liberté + telephone contract, created by Île-de-France Mobilités (Île-de-France Transport Organising Authority), is managed by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as Comutitres S.A.S or "Agence Navigo", in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

As part of the extension of the Navigo Liberté + service on a phone that can be used in all areas of Île-de-France, the contract can be loaded on an Android* or iOS phone, its use is strictly personal.



* list of compatible Android phones at: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/aide-et-contacts/telephone/quels-telephones-me-pemettent-dacheter-et-de-valider

1. DEFINITIONS

1.1. The name "Holder" indicates the natural person who is a user of the Navigo Liberté + contract on a telephone.

1.2. The name "Payor" indicates the natural person, identical to the Data Controller, who contractually agrees to pay the invoices. The Payer must be a natural person, a capable adult or a minor from the age of 15.

1.3. The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités or a local organising authority that has received a delegation from Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

1.4. "My Space" Île-de-France Mobilités refers to the personal account of the Account Holder created on the Île-de-France Mobilités application or on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website (managed by Île-de-France Mobilités). Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of the Île-de-France Mobilités application and privacy rules | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr).

1.5. The Île-de-France Mobilités account is mandatory to access the many services of Île-de-France Mobilité, including the ability to purchase products and services.

1.6. The "monthly invoice" accounts for the sum of the amounts of the journeys made in the previous month; The "proof of mobility" accounts for the sum of the amounts of the journeys made in the previous month. Unlike the invoice, you can find the details of each trip (date and time of the trip, fare method of the trip, date and time of each trip, type of trip, zoning, reconstituted or incomplete trip, total price excluding tax, price including VAT and applicable VAT).

1.7. The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts is defined as the possibility of loading these tickets or contracts on the same medium. More information on the rules of cohabitation on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

1.8. Bus-Tram journeys and Metro-Train-RER journeys made with a telephone and the Navigo Liberté + service are paid for retrospectively, according to the price defined by Ile-de-France Mobilités (see Navigo Liberté+ fare page).

2. PRESENTATION AND USE

2.1. The Navigo Liberté + telephone contract is a contract which, after subscription, allows you to travel on the Île-de-France Mobilités transport network without having previously paid for a transport ticket. The amount due for the ticket of the journeys made by the Account Holder will be determined by applying the fare rules defined in Article 3, and will be debited monthly, the month following the journeys made, from the payer's bank account.



2.2. The Navigo Liberté + contract can be used on the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités and allows you to travel on:

Metro lines in Île-de-France, with a specific airport fare for entry/exit at the L14 Orly station. See the Navigo liberté+ fare page.

RER/Train lines in Île-de-France, with a specific airport fare for entry/exit at Charles de Gaulle Airport 1 and Charles de Gaulle Airport 2 TGV stations

Bus lines that are the subject of an agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable;

The RoissyBus line with a specific airport fare;

Tram lines

The Tzen;

Tram lines (1 to 14);

The Montmartre funicular;

The C1 cable



The Navigo Liberté+ is not valid on Orlyval, the customer must pay a specific ticket.

2.3. Use in the metro (lines 1 to 14), RER (A to E), train (Transiliens H, J, K, L, N, P, R, U), and the Montmartre funicular.

In the metro (lines 1 to 14), RER (A to E), train (Transiliens H, J, K, L, N, P, R, U) and on the Montmartre funicular, TER for journeys entirely made in the Ile-de-France region, the Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone gives the right to a 2-hour journey (two hours) from the first validation of entry to the network. These uses are possible subject to the rules of correspondence specified in Article 3.7.

2.4. Use in the bus, tram (lines 1 to 14), cable or Tzen

On the bus, tram (1 to 1) 4 and Tzen, the Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone entitles you to a 1h30 journey (one hour and thirty minutes) from the first validation of entry into the network, without validation of exit, subject to the rules specified in article 3.9.

2.5. Corresponding use

The Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone entitles the employee to ajourney of 1h30 (one hour and thirty minutes) from the first validation on entry to the network, including intermediate transfer validations regardless of the mode of transport used, except in the case where a journey made includes RER or train outside Paris, extending this period to 2h00 (two hours).

Summary table of authorised travel times (maximum duration during which the user can travel with a single invoiced trip):

Bus/tram journey: 1h30

Metro/RER/Train journey: 2h00

3. PRICING

3.1. Pricing is decided by Île-de-France Mobilités.

3.2. Pricing information is available:

On the website https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/titres-et-tarifs/detail/liberte-plus

On displays in transport locations

On the itinerary website Iledefrance-mobilites.fr

On the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide

On the Carriers' websites

3.3. The current rate is a general public rate (Full Price).

None of the reduced rates are applicable on the Navigo Liberté + on the phone

(The term "Reduced Rate" refers to the rates applicable to Cardholders corresponding to the criteria of the following profiles: who can benefit from reduced rates?

Ride pricing

3.4 Each journey made by the Account Holder is invoiced at the price corresponding to the mode of transport used and the route travelled:

3.4.1 When the Account Holder validates entry on the bus, tram, cable or Tzen, his journey is invoiced at the price of a bus/tram journey. The return trip and the interruption of the journey on the same bus, tram or Tzen line (even if made within one hour and thirty minutes) will result in the billing of a new bus/tram journey.

3.4.2 When the Cardholder validates the entry to the metro, train or RER, his journey is charged for the value of a single fare until he leaves the control zone. The round trip and the interruption of the journey on the same line (even if made within 2 hours) will result in the invoicing of a new journey.

If the journey starts (or ends) at Orly airport, it is charged at a specific airport rate regardless of its destination (or departure).

If the journey starts (or ends) at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport, it is charged at a rate depending on the destination (or departure) station.

3.4.3 When the Account Holder validates entry to the RoissyBus, his journey is invoiced at the price of a RoissyBus journey. The round trip and the interruption of the journey will result in the invoicing of a new RoissyBus journey.

3.4.4 When the Holder validates entry to the Montmartre funicular, his journey is invoiced at the price of a Metro-Train-RER journey.

Connection pricing

A transfer means the change to another transport line, without going back and forth on the same line and without interruption on the same line.

3.5 Connections made between bus, tram (T 1 to 14), cable and Tzen for 1 hour 30 minutes (one hour and thirty minutes) do not give rise to a charge for a new journey.

3.6 Connections made within the rail network (metro, RER/train) do notgive rise to the invoicing of a new journey within the following limits:

3.6.1 For 2 hours (two hours) for the metro, train and RER.

3.6.2 without exiting the transport zone or via authorised interchange routes on the public highway.

If the journey time exceeds the validity of the ticket or the authorised connection, or if it is an unauthorised connection, a new journey will be charged.

3.7 Connections between the rail network (Metro, RER, Train, Tram Express) and the surface network (Bus, Tramway, Tzen cable) are offered (surface journey not charged) under the following conditions:

3.7.1 When the Account Holder makes a bus/tram journey before an RER, train or metro journey, the validation at the entrance to the RER, train or metro must take place within 1h30 (one hour and thirty minutes) after the validation at the entrance to the bus/tram.

3.7.2 When the Holder makes a bus/tram journey after an RER or train journey, the validation at the entrance to the bus/tram must take place within 30 minutes (thirty minutes) after the validation at the exit of the RER or train.

3.7.3 When the Account Holder makes a bus/tram journey after a metro journey, the validation at the entrance to the bus/tram must take place within 1h30 (one hour and thirty minutes) after the validation at the entrance to the metro.

If the connection time exceeds the authorised connection time, the bus/tram journey will be charged at the current rate.

3.8 The amount of journeys made in a day is limited to the price of the Navigo day, airport journeys being excluded (see article 9.4).

Summary of the periods during which connections are authorised: subject to the total authorised travel times which apply to 2.6:

entry by Tram/bus/cable then transfer by Tram/bus/cable or metro/train/RER : 1h30 between the entry validation and the transfer validation

then transfer by or : 1h30 between the entry validation and the transfer validation entry by metro/train/RER then transfer by Tram/bus/cable or metro/train/RER : 1h30 between the validation at the entrance and the validation at the transfer

then transfer by or : 1h30 between the validation at the entrance and the validation at the transfer Entry by metro/train/RER then transfer by metro/train/RER : 2 hours between the validation at the entrance and the validation at the transfer

4. CONDITIONS AND SUBSCRIPTION

4.1 The conditions to be met in order to be able to take out a Navigo Liberté + contract on a telephone are as follows:

The Account Holder and the Payer must be the same natural persons. The natural person must be of legal age and capable, or a minor from the age of 15.

The Account Holder uses the same email address as his Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account and a French mobile phone number in 06 or 07;

For a Payer whose Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone has already been terminated for non-regularised unpaid debts as defined in Article 10, the Payer must regularise their debt and may again be designated as the Payer of a Navigo Liberté + telephone contract;

For a Cardholder whose Navigo Liberté + contract on a telephone has already been terminated for established fraud (art 12.10). the Account Holder must wait for a waiting period of 3 years from the date of termination.

4.2 The Navigo Liberté + contract on telephone is subscribed for an indefinite period and the creation of an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account for the Account Holder is mandatory in order to subscribe to it.

The subscription to the Navigo Liberté + contract on a phone is only possible on the Île-de-France Mobilités application.

The Payor must fill in the form on the Île-de-France Mobilités application, in particular the bank details (IBAN limited to the SEPA zone) of the account debited for the Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone, electronically sign the documents relating to the subscription constituting the contract, sign the SEPA direct debit mandate and accept the T&Cs of the Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone.

4.3 Pursuant to Articles L. 221-2 of the Consumer Code, the services relating to the Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone cannot be subject to the right of withdrawal.

4.4 A copy of the T&Cs is made available at the time of subscription on the Île-de-France Mobilités application for reading and approval. The T&Cs are accessible at any time on www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

5. DISTRIBUTION AND LOADING OF THE NAVIGO LIBERTÉ + CONTRACT ON THE PHONE

5.1 The contract is loaded exclusively on compatible phones, its use is strictly personal.

5.2 Cohabitation of the Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone:

If you have a valid Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass, on the phone, your subscription to the Navigo Liberté + on the phone will start the day after the end of validity of your monthly or weekly pass on the phone.

It is possible to have the Navigo Liberté + contract on your phone coexist with single tickets at the time of subscription (for example RoissyBus ticket) on the same phone. Validation rules, if any, are described in section 6.4.

The Fête de la musique and Antipollution tickets have priority at validation and can coexist on the same phone.

After subscribing, the cohabitation of the Navigo Liberté + on a telephone with single tickets is no longer possible (see art 6.4).

5.3 Installing from the Apple Wallet app

The user can also use the Maps app to load Île-de-France transport tickets into an iPhone or Watch. To find out more about using the Card app, refer to the general terms and conditions of sale of the Ios phone as a medium.

6. VALIDATION

6.1 The Account Holder must and systematically validate their Navigo Liberté + with their telephone support on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also when connecting with all other modes of transport, and when exiting on the RER/train control lines, under penalty of being found in violation.

6.2 Validation is equivalent to the issuance of a ticket which will be subject to deferred invoicing.

6.3 It is not possible to validate your Navigo Liberté + contract several times on a telephone to allow several people to travel on the same route.

6.4 When the phone contains both a Navigo Liberté + contract and single tickets (t+ tickets, Metro-Train-RER ticket, Bus-Tram ticket, RoissyBus tickets), the Navigo Liberté + has priority.

Single or booklet tickets will therefore only be validable after termination of the Navigo Liberté + contract on the phone, they are not refundable.

6.5 When the phone contains both a Navigo Liberté + contract and flat-rate tickets for all zones, the flat-rate tickets have priority until they expire.

6.6 If they forget their phone on which the Navigo Liberté + contract is loaded, the Cardholder must, in order to travel, buy a transport ticket. This is not refunded.

7. CONTROL

7.1 In the event of an inspection, the Account Holder must present the telephone on which the validated Navigo Liberté + all-zones contract is loaded at the start of their journey, and if necessary in connection.

7.2 The finding of non-compliance with the principles of systematic validation (Article 7) and/or the rules of use of the Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone (Article 3) will result in the payment of a lump sum compensation and any associated administrative costs in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

7.3 In the event of failure to pay to the carrier within two months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

8. PAYMENT OF THE CONTRACT

8.1 An invoice is issued monthly for the period corresponding to the previous month. It accounts for the sum of the amounts of the journeys made by the Account Holder over the previous calendar month, with the application of any deductions or refunds. The invoice is made available to the Payer in his Personal Space.

8.2 The Navigo Liberté + contract on the phone is only payable by direct debit. The Payer's bank account is debited each month from the amount due on the ticket for the journeys made by the Account Holder.

8.3 If the Account Holder receives a refund, the amount will be deducted from the following month's invoice. For a large amount, an immediate transfer may be made on an exceptional ticket.

8.4 Amounts for journeys made in a day:

The total amount of journeys made over a day is capped at the price of the daily Navigo, except for airport journeys (via RER and/or metro and/or Roissybus).

8.5 Each debit will be made between the 13th and 18th of the month for the invoice relating to the previous month. The Payer will be informed in advance, by e-mail and by notification, of the amount debited and the due date of the debit. In the case of a credit invoice, a transfer will be made to the Payor's bank account according to the same schedule as the direct debits.

9. PAYMENT INCIDENT

9.1 In the event of a payment rejection resulting in a debit balance on the Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone, the Navigo Agency informs the Holder – Payer by e-mail, notification or SMS. If no regularisation is made within 5 days of the Navigo Agency's notification of the bank's rejection of the direct debit, the Navigo Liberté + contract is suspended.

9.2 In the event of suspension, the Account Holder may no longer operate under this contract. If the contract defined in Article 9.1 is not regularised within 30 days of the rejection of the unpaid debt, the Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone is terminated. The Navigo agency notifies the Account Holder – Payer by e-mail, notifications and SMS.

9.3 Suspension and termination do not exempt you from paying for all previously completed journeys.

9.4 An unpaid amount can be settled by credit card from the personal space on the Île-de-France Mobilités application: My Invoices section, then regularise the unpaid invoice.

10. CONSULTATION OF CONSUMPTION MONITORING, INVOICES AND DIRECT DEBITS

10.1 Consultation of the consumption follow-up:

The monthly consumption tracker allows the Account Holder to consult the journeys he has made during the current month as well as their amount, the time, the place, the mention of an airport station if applicable and the mode of transport. It can be consulted on "Mon Espace" in the application or the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website from the 1st day of the month. The consumption monitoring information is given as an ticket, and only appears after the validation data has been reported, which may take a few days.

Any administrative or after-sales service fees are not taken into account in the consumption monitoring. The final breakdown of the journeys and any costs will be indicated in the invoice, which will be available on the 11th of the following month at the earliest.

The Account Holder will be informed by email of the availability of the proof of mobility via download.

They will be able to consult and download it over the last 3 months depending on the consent chosen for the retention period of their travel data (30 or 90 days).

10.2 Viewing invoices:

Invoices for the last few months can be viewed and downloaded on "My Space" in the application or on the Account Holder's iledefrance-mobilites.fr website for up to 24 months. The invoice for the previous month's trips is available from the 11th of the month.

The payer will be informed by email of the availability of his invoice, and the amount of the direct debit.

If the Account Holder does not make any journeys during the period, no invoice will be issued.

11. AFTER-SALES SERVICE

AFTER-SALES SERVICE MODIFICATION OF PERSONAL DATA

11.1 The identity data (title, surname, first name and date of birth) of the holder of the Navigo Liberté+ contract on a telephone can be modified via a request in the contact form in "Mon Espace" on the Île-de-France Mobilités application or on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, and the provision of a supporting document (CNI, Passport, court decision, etc.).



11.2 The Account Holder - Payer may change their postal and telephone details and e-mail address in their Personal Space from the "contract" section.

The contact email address can only be changed from "Mon Espace" in the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.



AFTER-SALES SERVICE CHANGE OF BANK DETAILS

11.3 Any after-sales service act that has an impact on direct debits (change of the payer's bank details) will be taken into account for the next direct debit. The Payer wishing to change the account to be debited can make the change in "Mon Espace" on the Île-de-France Mobilités application or on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website. If the change occurs between the 4th and 6th of month M, it will be taken into account for the following month's bill. The payer will make sure that there is no break in payment.

11.4 The SEPA Direct Debit Mandate shall be revoked at the payer's banking institution.

CONTRACT AFTER-SALES SERVICE: SUSPENSION AND RESUMPTION

11.5 Resumption after suspension at the initiative of the Navigo Agency for non-payment

To resume a Navigo Liberté + contract on a suspended telephone at the initiative of the Navigo Agency, the unpaid amount must be regularised. The means of regularisation are indicated in Article 9.4. After regularisation from "Mon Espace" on the Île-de-France Mobilités application, or on the website iledefrance-mobilites.fr the Account Holder will have their Navigo Liberté + contract reactivated on their phone.

AFTER-SALES SERVICE CONTRACT: TERMINATION

11.6 Termination at the initiative of the Pay Holder:

The Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone can be terminated at any time by the holder, provided that they are not in a situation of non-payment:

By connecting to the Île-de-France Mobilités application from the "My space" of the Holder -Payeur.

By logging on to the Île-de-France Mobilités website in "Mon Espace": Île-de-France Mobilités Connect | Connection

The cancellation will be loaded into the phone and will take effect immediately after the request is made on the app.

Journeys made up to the effective termination date are counted in the billing and debited the following month.

11.7 Termination at the initiative of the Navigo Agency:

The contract is terminated by operation of law by Agence Navigo for the following reasons:

In the event of fraud established in the constitution of the subscription file, false declaration

In the event of fraud established in the use of the Navigo Liberté + contract, i.e. non-compliance with the rules of use (set out in Article 2) and validation (set out in Article 6)

In the event of unpaid debts not regularised under the conditions set out in Article 9

In the event of revocation of a SEPA Direct Debit Mandate without the appointment of the signature of a new SEPA mandate

Decision to remove Navigo Liberté + from the fare offer by Île-de-France Mobilités

The Navigo Agency will notify the cancellation by means of an e-mail addressed to the Paying Holder.

LOST AND STOLEN AFTER-SALES SERVICE

11.8 Declaration of loss and theft of the media

The declaration of loss/theft can be made from the website, from the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application (with another phone) and its personal space ("Mes Supports") or by contacting the Navigo Agency by phone on 09 69 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call).

There is no refund for journeys made before the declaration of loss or theft. The time and date of the declaration are taken into account to block the invoicing of journeys that have been made afterwards.

To continue travelling, the Cardholder must purchase tickets, which will not be refunded.

11.9 Restoring the contract to a new phone

The holder can restore their Navigo Liberté + contract to their new phone from the Contact us section >My phone> I want to recover the content of an old phone.

AFTER-SALES SERVICE CHANGE OF PHONE

In the event of a change of phone, the Île-de-France Mobilités application allows the Navigo Liberté + contract loaded in one phone to be transferred to another phone using backup and restoration mechanisms.

11.10 Safeguarding the Contract

The holder can save their Navigo liberté + contract from the Contact us section > My phone> I want to save my tickets.

The operation to save the tickets triggers the deletion of the tickets present in the Phone and are therefore no longer usable.

The save function allows you to save all the tickets loaded in the phone.

11.11 Restoring the Contract to a New Phone

The holder can restore their Navigo Liberté + contract to their new phone from the Contact Us section > My phone> I want to recover the content of an old medium.

Restoring tickets is only possible from a compatible Android phone to another compatible Android phone or from a compatible IOS phone to another compatible IOS phone.

The restore function allows you to restore all tickets previously loaded in the old phone.

12. COMPLAINT-DISPUTE

Consumption monitoring is given as an ticket, based on the data available on the date of consultation. The final journeys are those included in the proof of mobility at the end of the month, which are then used to compile the invoice.

12.1 Dispute an invoice

The Account Holder can make a complaint via the contact form on the Île-de-France Mobilités application from their Navigo Liberté + area. Complaints, related to invoicing, must be issued within 30 or 90 days (consent period chosen by the customer) after receipt of the disputed invoice.

After this period, the validation data is definitively deleted and no refund request, total or partial, can be granted.

13. MISCELLANEOUS PROVISION

13.1 Contact

The Navigo Agency can be contacted by sending a message using the information request form accessible from the Personal Space of the Account Holder/Payer on the Île-de-France Mobilités application, as well as by telephone at: 09 69 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call)

13.2 Suspension / Termination of the Navigo Liberté + service on telephone

The Navigo Agency reserves the right to terminate the Navigo Liberté + contract on the Holder's telephone in the context of a cancellation or evolution of the services offered to its customers. If applicable, the Navigo Agency undertakes to reimburse the balance to the Payor. No liability arising from this judgment can be sought in any way.

14. INFORMATION RELATING TO PERSONAL DATA

As part of the performance of your Navigo Liberté + contract on the telephone, processing is carried out on the Personal Data of the Account Holder and the Payer by various data controllers who are concerned about the protection of their privacy and respect for their personal life:

Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

the subscription and management of the contract;

Billing management of the post-payment service

institutional communication and commercial and non-commercial communication;

Carrying out statistical analyses.

In addition, processing for the purpose of preventing and managing non-payment, theft and loss of transport tickets as well as the fight against fraud, may result in a rejection of the transaction or a termination of the package.

Carriers process Personal Data in connection with:

the management of operations and transactions carried out on the carrier's sales front;

the management of validation and the resulting data, in particular the invalidation of fraudulent tickets;

the fight against offences against the Transporters' police, the control of tickets, the ticketing and the collection of fines;

commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations in compliance with the regulations in force;

statistical analyses to improve the transport offer and the services offered by carriers;

the management of customer complaints related to the use of the carrier network.

14.1 Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller

14.1.1 What Data is collected?

The data collected in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

Identification Data

Personal Life Data

Data relating to professional life

Economic and financial data

Health Data

Data collected, in addition, as part of the management of post-payment invoicing:

Validation Data

14.1.2 Why is the Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 15.

14.1.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

The collection and processing of this Data is possible:

on the basis of the performance of the contract and the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer for: the management of the contract/service, the management of post-payment invoicing and the production of statistics;

on the exercise of a public service mission of Île-de-France Mobilités for the sending of so-called institutional non-commercial communications;

on the consent of the Data Controller and the Payer for the sending of commercial communications and for the storage of travel data.

14.1.4 How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this Data?

Île-de-France Mobilités keeps the Customer Data specific to the Navigo Liberté + contract on the phone during the performance of the contract as well as until the end of the applicable legal limitation periods.

Based on consent, validation data is kept for 30 to 90 days as part of itemized billing.

In order to verify eligibility for the conditions of access to the transport ticket, only the proof of identity transmitted from the personal space on the "iledefrance-mobilites.fr" website is kept for the time it takes to create the account and the associated services that require these proofs.

14.1.5 Who can have access to this data?

The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners, public transport companies in Île-de-France, institutional funders, polling and statistical institutes, and companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in Île-de-France.

The Data resulting from operations carried out on the online services of entities offering multimodal digital services are intended for: Île-de-France Mobilités, Comutitres S.A.S, its service providers and contractual partners and the holder of the multimodal digital service concerned by the operation.

14.1.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

The data is transferred outside the European Union as part of the management of the after-sales service to the partner based in Côte d'Ivoire.

This country does not have an adequacy decision. However, Ile-de-France Mobilités ensures that the transfer of personal data is carried out in accordance with the Data Protection Regulations, in particular by putting in place measures to ensure that the data benefits from equivalent protection, and more particularly by putting in place appropriate contractual provisions: the Binding Corporate Rules known as "BCRs".

14.2 Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

14.2.1 What Data is collected?

The Data collected by the Carriers as part of their processing are the following:

- Identification Data

- Economic and Financial Data

- Infringement Data

- Validation Data

14.2.2 Why is Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which the Carriers are responsible for processing, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 15.

14.2.3 Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

This processing is carried out in the context of:

the performance of the contract, a legal obligation (management of customer complaints, control and fines),

the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer (commercial prospecting) or

the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (non-commercial communication, commercial communication for similar goods and services, anonymised statistical studies).

14.2.4 How long do Carriers keep this Data?

The retention rules implemented by the RATP and the SNCF are:

The data is kept for a period that may differ depending on the purposes for which it is processed.

The nominative traces of the movements (timestamp - place of validation - card number) are only kept for a few hours, except when they are necessary to establish an invoice (Navigo Liberté + contract). Beyond that, the data is anonymised for statistical purposes. Only the daily cumulative number of validations carried out at the entrance and/or exit of our rail networks for the current month and the previous month (without a place of validation) is kept for the quality monitoring of Navigo passes.

The data necessary for the processing of complaints are kept for a period of three years from the closure of the file.

Data related to operations carried out on the sales front are kept for a maximum period of two years from the date of the transaction.

The data collected in the context of the establishment of infringements are kept for a period of up to six years from the commission of the offence, depending on the type of offence and the action taken.

The data collected for prospecting and communication purposes is kept for a period of three years from the last contact of the person concerned or until the withdrawal of his or her consent.

The data retention periods of the processing carried out by the other carriers can be found on the latter's website.

14.2.5 Who may have access to this Data?

As part of this processing, the Data is only shared with their subcontractors, Ile-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers. Only the Data that is strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses is communicated.

For the purposes of statistical traffic analysis, Île-de-France Mobilités is the recipient of the previously anonymised Validation Data.

14.2.6 Transfer of Data outside the European Union

The Carriers undertake to do everything possible to avoid transfers outside the European Union and the appropriate country.

In the event that such transfers are envisaged for the future, the carriers undertake to take guarantees from their subcontractors in order to ensure an adequate level of protection of the Data transferred and to supervise the transfers by the mechanisms provided for by the regulations in force.

14.3 What are the rights of the Data Controller and the Payer over their Data and how can they be exercised?

The Data Controller and the Payer each have the right to access, rectify, delete, limit, portability, object for legitimate reasons, define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, the Account Holder and the Payer may send their request with the specification of the right(s) concerned by their request, the scope of their request (product, Île-de-France Mobilités account or all processing). Accompanied by their contact details, their customer number and elements to prove their identity.

The Data Controller and the Payer may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

- Processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller:

to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris,

or to the e-mail address: dpo@iledefrance-mobilités.fr

- Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing: the Account Holder and the Payer may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites,

or to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – 54 Quai de la Rapée – LAC LT73 – 75599 Paris Cedex 12 or to the e-mail address: [email protected] .

. or to the postal address SNCF Voyageurs - DPO - Legal and Compliance Department, Campus CAMPRA, 4 rue André Campra CS20012, 93212 SAINT-DENIS CEDEX or via a form dedicated to requests to exercise rights online: https://url-c.fr/e/7hy9i.

or to the OPTILE postal address: DPO OPTILE – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris.

15. MEDIATION

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law. In the event of a dispute, and only after a request via the form on the Ile-de-France Mobilités application and for which the response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably. However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties. The customer will find on the RATP, SNCF and Optile websites, from their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

16. CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités and the Carriers may be required to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.