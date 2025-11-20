Who can benefit from reduced rates?
The name "Reduced Rate" refers to the rates applicable for Cardholders corresponding to the criteria of the following profiles:
- Beneficiaries of social assistance and transport solidarity
- Children from 4 to under 10 years old (free for children under 4 years old)
- Holder of a "Large Families" card
- Disabled persons with proof and their companions
- for groups of young people and school outings: Reduced rates: groups of young people and Reduced rates: Soclaire, extracurricular and extracurricular outings
To find out more about the list of beneficiaries of the reduced rates.