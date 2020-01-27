School, extracurricular and extracurricular outings

Groups of middle school students and groups of young people under 16 years of age in primary schools accompanied by a teacher travelling as part of an educational, cultural, sporting or social outing organised by an association, a local authority or a public establishment can benefit from a 50% reduced rate on public transport tickets for the Ile-de-France network (metro, train, RER, tram bus).

This rate applies in the context of an educational, cultural, sporting or social outing, organised by:

a school,

a community,

an association,

a public establishment.

The purchase of discounted tickets on the Navigo Easy Pass is done by mail via the Île-de-France Mobilités Key Accounts website and is delivered within 6 days on average.