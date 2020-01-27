Reduced rates for children and school outings
Published on
Children from 4 to under 10 years old can travel in Île-de-France with reduced fare tickets (Bus-Tram Ticket, Metro-Train-RER Ticket).
Children from 4 to 11 years old inclusive can also benefit from the Child rate on the Paris Visite package (50% discount compared to the full price).
The imagine R package also allows all school children to travel unlimited in Île-de-France, at an attractive cost!
School, extracurricular and extracurricular outings
Groups of middle school students and groups of young people under 16 years of age in primary schools accompanied by a teacher travelling as part of an educational, cultural, sporting or social outing organised by an association, a local authority or a public establishment can benefit from a 50% reduced rate on public transport tickets for the Ile-de-France network (metro, train, RER, tram bus).
This rate applies in the context of an educational, cultural, sporting or social outing, organised by:
- a school,
- a community,
- an association,
- a public establishment.
The purchase of discounted tickets on the Navigo Easy Pass is done by mail via the Île-de-France Mobilités Key Accounts website and is delivered within 6 days on average.
Eligibility requirements
To benefit from the reduced rate, the group must:
- Include at least 10 young people (beyond 10, an additional companion can also benefit from the reduced rate).
- For nursery/elementary schools and leisure centres: 1 accompanying person for every 8 children. One additional accompanying person is allowed for every 8 or 10 excess children/young people.
- To travel together, without separation from the group.
- Be in possession of a "Declaration of Honour – Youth Group", duly completed, dated, stamped and signed by the group leader before the trip.
Discounted tickets available
Nursery schools, elementary schools and leisure centres
- Discounted Bus-Tram ticket
- Reduced Metro-Train-RER ticket
Middle schools, high schools, associations, local authorities and public establishments:
- Reduced Metro-Train-RER ticket
Important information
- Each young person and accompanying person must have a Navigo Easy card loaded with a transport ticket. The Navigo Easy pass is a rechargeable and anonymous card sold for 2 euros. The materials intended for French schools are free of charge.
- The group must travel together, without stopping along the way.
- For groups of 80 people or more, it is recommended to notify the SNCF stations of departure and arrival at least 24 hours in advance.
- The certificate must be submitted at the exit. Only cancelled activities are eligible for a refund.