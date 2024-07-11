General terms and conditions of sale and use (GTCSU) of Paris Region <> Aéroports tickets

PREAMBLE

Valid from November 2025

This document presents the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of Metro-Train-RER tickets to and from the airport railway stations "Aéroport d'Orly", "Aéroport Charles De Gaulle 1", "Aéroport Charles De Gaulle 2 TGV", "Orly 1, 2, 3" and "Orly 4", also known as Paris Région <> Aéroports tickets, on contactless support (on Navigo Easy pass and telephone via mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service[1]).

The use of Paris Région <> Aéroports tickets is subject to the full, complete and unreserved acceptance by the user of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use as well as those relating to the medium on which the ticket is loaded (available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr).

The Paris Region <> Airports ticket, created by Île-de-France Mobilités, is managed by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S" or "Agence Navigo" in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

On lines T4, T11 and T14, the sale of this ticket via the "ART" terminals is carried out by SNCF Voyageurs in the name and on behalf of Ile-de-France Mobilités. The same applies from 15 December 2025, on lines T12 and T13 and then from 21 December 2026 on line L.

1 DEFINITIONS

1.1.La name "Cardholder" indicates the person using the contactless Paris Region <> Airports ticket.

1.2.La name "Reduced Rate" refers to the rates applicable to Cardholders corresponding to the criteria of the following profiles:

Beneficiaries of social assistance and transport solidarity

Children from 4 to under 10 years old (free for children under 4 years old)

Holder of a "Large Families" card

Disabled persons with proof and their companions

More details on "List of beneficiaries for reduced fares | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)"

1.3 The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités or a local organising authority that has received a delegation from Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

1.4 The term "Cohabitation" of different tickets or contracts refers to the possibility of loading different tickets or contracts on the same pass or telephone. The rules for the cohabitation of tickets and contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

2 PRESENTATION AND USE

2.1 The Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket is a ticket that can be used in all zones 1 to 5 of the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilité, allowing you to exit or reach the airport railway stations "Aéroport d'Orly", "Aéroport Charles De Gaulle 1" and "Aéroport Charles De Gaulle 2 TGV", "Orly 1, 2, 3" and "Orly 4".

2.2 The Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket allows you to travel on:

Metro lines

RER and train lines in Île-de-France

Orlyval

The Montmartre funicular.

Intercity and TER lines for journeys serving stations in Île-de-France

2.3 The Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket does not allow travel on:

Tram lines (T1 to T14)

Noctilien buses and coaches

The Tzen

Roissybus

Filéo

RER and Train stations located outside Île-de-France

High-speed lines (TGV, etc.)

The C1 Cable

2.4 Period of validity:

The Paris Region <> Airports ticket allows a 2-hour journey from the time of entry validation and without making an exit. Transfers between the authorized modes of transport, mentioned above, are authorized within the limit of 2 hours from the first validation of entry.

Connections between the metro, the RER and the Transilien by the public road, via the signposted routes are authorized: see list of Connections by the Public Highway (https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/correspondance-voie-publique).

In the event of an entry or connection validation after the set deadlines, a new Paris Region <> Aéroports ticket will be charged.

In the event of forgetting their contactless device, the Cardholder must purchase a ticket on a new device to be able to travel without being in violation. Neither the ticket nor the support will be refunded.

3 PRICING

3.1 The price including VAT of the Metro Train Airport ticket is set by Île-de-France Mobilités. It can be consulted:

- on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, under the heading "Prices"

- on posters in places of transport

- on the route calculation website (iledefrance-mobilites.fr) with an indication of the unit price of a journey

- on the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide

- on the websites of the Carriers

- on the website of the Navigo Grands Comptes agency for companies, institutions or associations for bulk purchases

3.2 The Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket is sold individually, in full and reduced price (see article 1.2).

4 PURCHASE AND LOADING

4.1 The ticket price is payable in cash.

4.2 The Paris Region <> Airports ticket can be purchased and loaded onto a Navigo Easy pass:

- at points of sale, on mobile sales from an agent, on the vending machines of Carriers in the airport-controlled area, and on the vending machines of Carriers outside the controlled area

- from the mobile applications offering the Purchase Service by topping up on a Navigo pass if the holder already has one without a t+ ticket or Metro-Train-RER ticket (See the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Phone as a ticket Support on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgu-achat-titre-android and https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-telephone-iphone)

- via an online order on the website of the Navigo Grands Comptes Agency on https://grands-comptes.iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

4.3 The Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket can also be purchased and loaded on your phone from the mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service (see the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket support on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgu-achat-titre-android and https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-telephone-iphone)

4.4 During the same purchase on Automate or from an application, it is possible to load up to 20 Paris Région <> Aéroports tickets on the same device (pass or mobile). For a purchase from the Navigo Grands Comptes agency, it is possible to obtain up to 30 Paris Region <> Aéroports tickets on the same pass device.

4.5 Coexistence of transport tickets

Fête de la musique and Antipollution tickets have priority at validation and can coexist with the Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket on the same pass or phone.

The Paris Region <> Airports ticket and the Bus-Tram ticket can coexist together on the same device (pass or telephone). Each one will then be validated as a priority on its validation perimeter.

The Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket and the Paris Métro-Train-RER ticket cannot coexist on the same medium (pass or telephone).

The Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket and the t+ ticket, which ended on sale on 01/01/2025, cannot coexist on the same medium (pass or telephone).

The passes and the Paris Region <> Airports ticket can coexist on the same pass, pass or telephone device (see article 5.4 concerning the validation rules in the event of the coexistence of a pass and a Paris Region <> Airports ticket).

The Cardholder who has a t+ ticket or a Metro-Train-RER Ticket on his or her device and wishes to load a Paris Region <> Airports ticket on it will only be able to do so on the condition that he or she does so on a new device or that he or she has fully consumed the t+ or Paris Region <> Aéroports tickets existing on his or her device more than 4 hours ago.

5 VALIDATION

5.1 The Holder of a Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket must and systematically validate the support containing his ticket on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exit, under penalty of finding himself in violation.

5.2 The validation of a Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket allows the travel of one person only.

5.3 It is not possible to validate several Paris Region <> Airports tickets on the same contactless device to allow several people to travel on the same route.

5.4 When the ticket contains both a Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket and a ski pass (see cohabitation rule art 4.5), the ski pass is validated as a priority on the day on which it is valid. No Paris Region <> Aéroports ticket is then counted.

5.5 IDFM does not guarantee the use of magnetic tickets in all stations due to the deployment of new validators and new fully electronic ticketing machines. As a result, magnetic tickets can be used as a last resort in the absence of Navigo Easy passes or compatible telephones.

6 CONTROL

6.1 In the event of an inspection, the Account Holder must present the contactless device on which the Paris Region <> Airports ticket validated at the entrance is loaded and, where applicable, must be able to justify their entitlement to the reduced fare.

In the event of a check of a ticket loaded on a phone, the Account Holder must present their phone, with NFC activated, in front of the control equipment.

6.2 Failure to comply with the principles of systematic validation (Article 5) and/or the rules for the use of the Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket (Article 2) or an inability to justify one's entitlement to a reduced fare will result in the payment of a fixed compensation and any associated administrative fees in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

6.3 In the event of failure to pay to the Carrier within two months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

7 AFTER-SALES SERVICE

7.1 Refund

The Paris Region <> Airports ticket cannot be changed or refunded, even in the event of a purchase error.

7.2 Loss/Theft

In the event of loss/theft of the contactless device, the Paris Region <> Aéroports tickets lost on this occasion will not be replaced or refunded.

7.3 Contactless Pass Malfunction

In the event of a malfunction of the Navigo Easy pass, no replacement of the Paris Region <> Aéroports ticket(s) can be offered. Refer to the T&Cs of the Navigo Easy pass, article 5.

7.4 Ticket loaded on phone or smartwatch

In the event of a malfunction during the validation of a ticket loaded on a phone, the cancellation of the sale is possible if strictly no validation of this ticket could be carried out with this phone and its SIM card beforehand. The refund will then be made to the credit card used for the purchase.

More information concerning the after-sales service rules for the Paris Region <> Airports ticket loaded on a phone or connected watch is available in the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Phone as a ticket Support on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgu-achat-titre-android and https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-telephone-iphone, "After-Sales Service" section.

8 TERMS OF USE OF THE STAND

The Account Holder undertakes to comply with the precautions taken when using the medium they use to allow it to function properly. These rules are set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium, available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

9 INFORMATION ON PERSONAL DATA

The sale of Metro Train Airport tickets on contactless media does not collect specific personal data.

The purchase and management are taken care of by a medium for which data is kept and framed as part of the medium.

The data collected relating to the media is subject to automated processing, the purpose of which is the management of packages and media. They depend on the medium on which the ticket is loaded. For more information on this processing and for the exercise of rights, please refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website:

10 MEDIATION

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the holder may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The holder shall find on the websites of the Carriers, with their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the holder being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

11 CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités and the Carriers reserve the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of the holders by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as by means of posting on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

The applicable law in the event of a dispute is French law before the competent French courts. Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.