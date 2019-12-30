General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the Navigo Day pass on contactless support

Preamble

Valid date: from 1/01/2025

This document only presents the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Day pass on contactless media (Navigo personalised, Navigo Découverte, Navigo Annual, Navigo Easy, Navigo imagine R and telephone via mobile applications offering the Purchase Service).

The use of the Navigo Day pass is subject to the full, complete and unreserved acceptance by the user of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use as well as those relating to the medium on which the pass is loaded.

The Navigo Day pass, created by Île-de-France Mobilités, is managed by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S" or "Agence Navigo" in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

"On lines T4, T11 and T14, the sale of this ticket via the "ART" machines is carried out by SNCF Voyageurs in the name and on behalf of Ile-de-France Mobilités. The same applies from 15 December 2025, on lines T12 and T13 and then from 21 December 2026 on line L."

1 - Definitions

1.1.

The name "Cardholder" indicates the person using the day pass.

1.2.

The "Personal Space" refers to the personal account of the Account Holder or that of the Payer created on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website (managed by Île-de-France Mobilités), under the heading "I manage my card" (section managed by Comutitres S.A.S) or on the Île-de-France Mobilités application (managed by Île-de-France Mobilités). Refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr) website and the General Terms and Conditions of the Île-de-France Mobilités application and privacy rules.

1.3.

The "Île-de-France Mobilités Connect" account refers to the personal account of the Account Holder or that of the Payer created on the mobile applications and the website offering the purchase service.

1.4.

The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

1.5.

The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts is defined as the possibility of loading these tickets or contracts on the same medium (pass, phone and connected watch).

The Rules for the Cohabitation of Tickets and Contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

1.6.

A contactless device is defined as a pass or a connected phone or watch that allows you to present a ticket at a validation terminal, a gate or a vending machine.

2 - Presentation and use

2.1 - Presentation

The Navigo Day pass is a day pass that allows unlimited travel in all zones 1 to 5 of the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France-Mobilités on a date defined at the time of purchase of the pass. The Navigo Day pass is a pass that allows you to travel on:

Metro lines in Île-de-France, except entry/exit at the "Aéroport d'Orly" airport railway station (see Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket with a specific rate)

RER and train lines in Île-de-France, except entry/exit of the airport railway stations "Aéroport Charles de Gaulle 1" and "Aéroport Charles De Gaulle 2 TGV" (see Paris Région <> Aéroports ticket with a specific fare)

Tram and express tram lines

The Montmartre funicular

All Noctilien buses and coaches

The Tzen

Intercity and TER lines for journeys in Île-de-France

2.2 - The Navigo Day pass does not allow travel on:

RoissyBus, Orlyval

The airport railway stations "Aéroport d'Orly", "Aéroport Charles de Gaulle 1" and "Aéroport Charles De Gaulle 2 TGV"

High-speed lines (TGV, etc.)- RER and Train stations located outside Île-de-France

Lines that do not apply Ile-de-France fares (in particular the airport shuttle, VEA Disney and the Tootbus and Cars Rouges tourist buses).

2.2 - Zoning 1-5

It is only possible to buy a Navigo Day pass valid for all zones 1 to 5.

2.3 - Period of validity

The Navigo Day pass is valid for one day, determined at the time of purchase by the user, from 00:00 to 23:59. The time taken into consideration is the time of validation at the input of the mode of transport used.

For Noctilien, the Navigo Day pass is valid until the next day 5:59 a.m. from its day of validity. The time taken into consideration is the time of the input validation of the mode of transport used

3 - Pricing

3.1.

The pricing of the Navigo Day pass is set by Île-de-France Mobilités. It can be consulted:

on the website iledefrance-mobilites.fr

on posters in transport places

on the route calculation website (iledefrance-mobilites.fr) with an indication of the unit price of a journey

on the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide

on the Carriers' websites

3.2.

The purchase prices are the same for a Navigo Day pass, whether it is purchased in addition to a pass already present on the pass or individually.

3.3.

A maximum of two Navigo Day passes are issued at the same time of purchase, except from the phone where they are issued one by one.

4 - Purchase and loading

4.1 - Sale period

The Navigo Day pass is on sale on the same day it is valid and up to 6 days before.

4.2 - Payment of the package

The price of the package is payable in cash at the time of purchase.

4.3 - Loading the package

The Navigo Day pass can be loaded onto a personalised Navigo pass, Navigo Découverte, Navigo Annual, Navigo Easy, Navigo imagine R:

in points of sale, on the move with an agent, and on the Carriers' vending machines

from the mobile applications offering the Purchase Service (see the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket holder on this Android page or this Apple page) and to recharge a Navigo pass (if the Holder already has one).

The Navigo Day pass can also be purchased and loaded on a connected phone or watch from the mobile applications offering the Purchase Service (see the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Phone as a ticket support on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgu-achat-titre-android and https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-telephone-iphone).

4.4 - Cohabitation

The Navigo Day can coexist on the same medium with the following tickets:

Ticket Paris Région <> Aéroports, Paris Visite, Navigo Liberté+, Ticket t+, Ticket Bus-Tram, Ticket Métro-Train-RER, Roissybus.

5 - Validation

5.1.

The user of a Navigo Day pass must and systematically validate the support containing his pass on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exit, under penalty of finding himself in violation.

5.2.

The validation of the Navigo Day pass allows the travel of one person only.

5.3.

It is impossible to validate several Navigo Day passes of the same contactless device to allow the travel of several people on the same route.

5.4.

In the event of forgetting their contactless device, the user must, in order to travel without breaking the law, buy a transport ticket. This is not refunded.

5.5.

When the Navigo pass or the telephone contains a Navigo Day dated on the day, it has priority for validation over the other tickets valid in zone 1-5 excluding airport train stations. Single tickets (t+ tickets, Metro-Train-RER ticket or Bus-Tram ticket, etc.) will not be charged.

To get to or from an airport train station, it is necessary to have a valid ticket in this area (see the Paris Region <> Airports ticket).

6 - Control

6.1.

In the event of an inspection, the user must present the contactless device on which the Navigo Day pass validated when entering the network is loaded.

6.2.

The finding of non-compliance with the principles of systematic validation (Article 5) and/or the rules of use of the Navigo Day pass (Article 2) will result in the payment of a fixed compensation and any associated administrative fees in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

6.3.

In the absence of payment to the carrier within two months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

7 - After-sales service

7.1 - Modification of the validity date

Changing the validity date of a Navigo Day pass is possible free of charge up to the day before the day on which the pass is valid, except in the event of loss and theft of the medium.

The modification can be made at all Carriers' ticket offices, RATP counters and Navigo SNCF Service Desks or on certain RATP and Transilien automatic sales machines.

7.2 - Adding a package

It is possible to complete a Navigo Month, Navigo Week, Navigo Solidarity Month or Navigo Solidarity Week pass subject to the provisions relating to cohabitation, described in the Rules of Cohabitation of Tickets and Contracts available on the site.

The conditions of purchase are the same for a Navigo Day pass if it is purchased in addition to a pass already present on the pass or if it is purchased separately.

7.3 - Refunds for unused packages

A Navigo Day pass can only be fully refunded if the cancellation is made up to the day before the day of validity of the pass, and in the event that the pass is not opened, stolen or lost.

The pass can be cancelled at all Carriers' ticket offices, RATP counters and Navigo SNCF Service Desks or on automatic sales machines, provided that the device is neither stolen nor lost. Proof of cancellation is given to the Account Holder.

The refund request, accompanied by proof of cancellation and bank details, must be sent by the user of the package to the Carrier who made the cancellation:

Either to RATP – Customer Service – TSA 81250 - 75564 Paris Cedex 12

Either to SNCF – via the form: https://www.transilien.com/fr/nous-contacter

The refund is made by letter, cheque or bank transfer within 2 months.

7.4 - Loss/Theft

In the event of loss/theft of the contactless media, no replacement or troubleshooting solution will be offered. The ticket will not be refunded.

7.5 - Malfunction

In the event of a malfunction of the support, if it is legible, the replacement of the package is possible free of charge. It is then loaded on another pass among those specified in Article 4.3.

If it is not possible to read the media, the replacement of the package is possible, free of charge, on presentation of proof of purchase bearing the number of the defective medium. The pass is then recharged on another pass among those specified in article 4.3.

This operation can be carried out at all Carriers' ticket offices, RATP counters and Navigo SNCF Service Counters.

In all other cases, no refund solution can be offered.

8 - Terms of use of the medium

The user undertakes to respect the precautions taken when using the medium he uses to allow it to function properly. These rules are set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium, and available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

9 - Information relating to personal data

As part of the performance of your contract, the Personal Data of the Data Controller and the Payer are processed by various data controllers who are concerned about the protection of their privacy and respect for their personal life:

Île-de-France Mobilités processes Personal Data in the context of:

the subscription and management of the contract;

institutional communication and commercial and non-commercial communication;

Carrying out statistical analyses.

In addition, processing for the purpose of preventing and managing non-payment, theft and loss of transport tickets as well as the fight against fraud, may result in a rejection of the transaction or a termination of the package.

Carriers process Personal Data in connection with:

the management of operations and transactions carried out on the carrier's sales front;

the management of validation and the resulting data, in particular the invalidation of fraudulent tickets;

the fight against offences against the Transporters' police, the control of tickets, the ticketing and the collection of fines;

commercial and non-commercial prospecting operations in compliance with the regulations in force;

statistical analyses to improve the transport offer and the services offered by carriers;

the management of customer complaints related to the use of the carrier network.

10 - Processing for which Île de France Mobilités is the data controller

10.1.1 - What Data is collected?

The Data collected by Île-de-France Mobilités in the context of the performance of the contract are as follows:

Identification Data

Personal Life Data

Economic and Financial Data

Health Data

Infringement Data

10.1.2 - Why is the Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 10.

10.1.3 - Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

The collection and processing of this Data is possible:

on the basis of the performance of the contract and the consent of the Holder and the Payer for: the management of the contract/service and the production of statistics;

on the exercise of a public service mission of Île-de-France Mobilités for the sending of so-called institutional non-commercial communications;

with the consent of the Data Controller and the Payer for the sending of commercial communications.

10.1.4 - How long does Île-de-France Mobilités keep this Data?

Île-de-France Mobilités keeps the Customer Data specific to Navigo Day passes on contactless media during the execution of the contract as well as until the end of the applicable legal limitation periods.

In order to verify eligibility for the conditions of access to the transport ticket, only the proof of identity transmitted from the personal space on the "iledefrance-mobilites.fr" website is kept for the time it takes to create the account and the associated services that require these proofs.

10.1.5 - Who can have access to this data?

The Data is intended for Île-de-France Mobilités, its subsidiary, its service providers and contractual partners, public transport companies in Île-de-France, institutional funders, polling and statistical institutes, and companies carrying out surveys relating to transport in Île-de-France.

The Data resulting from the operations carried out on the online services of entities offering Multimodal Digital Services are intended for: Île-de-France Mobilités, its subsidiary, its service providers and contractual partners and the holder of Multimodal's Digital Service concerned by the operation.

10.1.6 - Transfer of Data outside the European Union

Data concerning the Payer and the Account Holder, or their legal representative, are communicated for management purposes to Île-de-France Mobilités subcontractors established outside the European Union (Madagascar and/or Côte d'Ivoire).

In this regard, only Data relating to identification, personal and professional contact details, and the subscription contract will be transferred.

These Data transfers are governed by cross-border flow agreements established in accordance with the standard contractual clauses issued by the European Commission or binding corporate rules (BCRs).

10.2 - Processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing

10.2.1 - What Data is collected?

The Data collected by the Carriers as part of their processing are the following:

Identification Data,

Economic and Financial Data,

Infringement Data

Validation Data

10.2.2 - Why is the Data collected?

The Data collected is subject to automated processing, for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller, and the purposes of which are listed in the preamble to Article 10.

10.2.3 - Why is the collection and processing of this Data lawful?

This processing is carried out in the context of:

the performance of the contract, a legal obligation (management of customer complaints, control and fines),

the consent of the Account Holder and the Payer (commercial prospecting) or

the legitimate interest pursued by the data controller (non-commercial communication, commercial communication for similar goods and services, anonymised statistical studies).

10.2.4 - How long do the Carriers keep this Data?

The retention rules implemented by the RATP and the SNCF are:

The data is kept for a period that may differ depending on the purposes for which it is processed.

Good to know

The nominative traces of the movements (timestamp - place of validation - card number) are only kept for a few hours, except when they are necessary to establish an invoice (Navigo Liberté + contract). Beyond that, the data is anonymised for statistical purposes. Only the daily cumulative number of validations carried out at the entrance and/or exit of our rail networks for the current month and the previous month (without a place of validation) is kept for the quality monitoring of Navigo passes.

The data necessary for the processing of complaints are kept for a period of three years from the closure of the file.

Data related to operations carried out on the sales front are kept for a maximum period of two years from the date of the transaction.

The data collected in the context of the establishment of infringements are kept for a period of up to six years from the commission of the offence, depending on the type of offence and the action taken.

The data collected for prospecting and communication purposes is kept for a period of three years from the last contact of the person concerned or until the withdrawal of his or her consent.

The data retention periods of the processing carried out by the other carriers can be found on the latter's website.

10.2.5 - Who can have access to this data?

As part of this processing, the data is only shared with their subcontractors, Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S in order to carry out statistical analyses allowing them to improve the transport offer and the services offered by the Carriers. Only the Data that is strictly necessary to carry out these statistical analyses is communicated.

For the purposes of statistical traffic analysis, Île-de-France Mobilités is the recipient of the previously anonymised Validation Data.

10.2.6 - Transfer of Data outside the European Union

The Carriers undertake to do everything possible to avoid transfers outside the European Union and the appropriate country.

In the event that such transfers are envisaged for the future, the Carriers undertake to take guarantees from their subcontractors in order to ensure an adequate level of protection of the data transferred and to supervise the transfers by the mechanisms provided for by the regulations in force.

10.3 - What are the rights of the Data Controller and the Payer over their Data and how can they be exercised?

The Data Controller and the Payer each have the right to access, rectify, delete, limit, portability, object for legitimate reasons, define advance directives relating to the fate of their Data after their death as well as the right to lodge a complaint with the CNIL.

To exercise their rights, the Account Holder and the Payer may send their request with the specification of the right(s) concerned by their request, the scope of their request (product, Île-de-France Mobilités account or all processing) accompanied by their contact details, customer number and elements proving their identity.

The Data Controller and the Payer may send the request to the following addresses depending on the processing concerned:

- the processing for which Île-de-France Mobilités is the data controller:

to the postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités – 39bis 41 rue de Châteaudun – 75009 Paris,

or to the e-mail address: dpo@iledefrance-mobilités.fr.

- processing for which the Carriers are responsible for processing: the Account Holder and the Payer may contact the Carriers directly via their institutional websites,

or to the RATP postal address: RATP Data Protection Officer – 54 Quai de la Rapée – LAC LT73 – 75599 Paris Cedex 12 or to the e-mail address: [email protected].

or to the postal address SNCF Voyageurs - DPO - Legal and Compliance Department, CAMPRA Campus, 4 rue André Campra CS20012, 93212 SAINT-DENIS CEDEX or via a form dedicated to online requests to exercise law: https://url-c.fr/e/7hy9i

or to the OPTILE postal address: DPO OPTILE – 32, rue de Caumartin – 75009 Paris.

If the Account Holder is a minor under the age of 15 or an adult under guardianship or guardianship, his or her legal representative may exercise all the rights listed. Proof of the legal representation of the minor or protected adult will be requested.

11 - Mediation

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law. In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably. However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties. The customer will find on the websites of the Carriers, with their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

12 - Changes to the general terms and conditions of sale and use

Île-de-France Mobilités and the Carriers reserve the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as by means of posting on the websites iledefrance-mobilites.fr, optile.com, ratp.fr, transilien.com.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.