Perimeter
Ticket t+ on a cardboard ticket allows you to travel on:
- Metro lines;
- The sections in Paris (zone 1) of the RER/train lines;
- Bus lines subject to an agreement with the Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable;
- The tram and Tzen lines;
- Filéo;
- Long-distance bus lines.
The cardboard t+ ticket does not allow travel on:
- Tram line 11; Tram line 12; Tram line 13;
- OrlyBus, RoissyBus and Orlyval;
- Metro line 14 if you want to reach Orly airport: in this case you must buy the Paris Region <> Airports Ticket.
The t+ Ticket does not allow connections between "metro, RER/train (in Paris)" and "bus, tram, Tzen".
- Use in the metro and RER/train in Paris
The Ticket t+ allows connections for 1h30 from the validation of entry on the network, without exiting: metro-metro, RER/train-RER/train and metro-RER/train in Paris - except between Pont-Cardinet (train) and Saint-Lazare (metro)-
- Use on the bus, tram or Tzen
A single t+ Ticket is valid for the entire route
It allows connections between bus, tram and Tzen for 1h30 between the first and last validation.
Return journeys and interruptions on the same bus, tram or Tzen line are not permitted with the same t+ ticket.
- Use in the Montmartre funicular
The t+ ticket allows you to take the Montmartre funicular, but without connecting with other modes of transport.
Good to know
This ticket is not available in booklets and will soon disappear.