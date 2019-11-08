The t+ Ticket will remain on sale and usable in 2025.

However, from 1 January 2025, it is recommended to adopt the new transport tickets :

The Metro-Train-RER ticket for travel by metro, train or RER

for travel by metro, train or RER The Bus-Tram ticket for bus or tram travel

The advantage: with these new tickets, you can validate directly from your smartphone. More convenient, faster.