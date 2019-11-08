t+ ticket

For single trips in Paris and Île-de-France

2,50€  Single

  • Access the metro, tram and bus throughout the Ile-de-France region
  • Access the RER in Paris
  • Cardboard ticket sold only at stations and ticket offices
Soon the end of cardboard tickets

The replaced t+ Ticket: prepare for the transition

The t+ Ticket will remain on sale and usable in 2025.

However, from 1 January 2025, it is recommended to adopt the new transport tickets :

The advantage: with these new tickets, you can validate directly from your smartphone. More convenient, faster.

