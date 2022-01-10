General terms and conditions of sale and use of the magnetic t+ ticket

2 - Presentation and use

The magnetic t+ ticket is a cardboard ticket sold individually, and sold in booklets of ten tickets at a reduced rate.

2.1. Usable on the public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités, the magnetic t+ ticket allows you to travel on:

· Metro lines 1 to 13, all stations on line 14 with the exception of Saint-Denis Pleyel and Villejuif Gustave Roussy stations, which do not have magnetic validators at the network entrance, and ORLY station, which is in the airport area (specific pricing).

· the sections in Paris (zone 1) of the RER / train lines;

· bus lines covered by an agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable;

· the tram lines (excluding the T11 tram) and the Tzen line;

· the Montmartre funicular;

· Filéo;

· bus lines with long-distance fares. The courses must be entirely carried out in Île-de-France.

2.2. The t+ ticket does not allow travel on:

· RoissyBus, Orlybus,

· Line 14: Saint-Denis Pleyel, Villejuif Gustave Roussy (at the entrance to the network) and Orly stations in the airport area (specific pricing)

· Tram lines T10 and T11,

· T1 trams that do not have a magnetic validator

· the TGV, or on lines that do not apply Ile-de-France fares (in particular airport shuttles and tourist buses).

The magnetic t+ ticket is valid on the entire Île-de-France Mobilités network, as long as the equipment on the buses and trams as well as the access to the metro or RER allow it to be validated. Magnetic ticket validators are set to disappear gradually. In the absence of magnetic validators and regardless of the mode of transport, the traveller must have a dematerialised ticket to be in good standing.

2.3. Authorised correspondence

Once validated, a magnetic t+ ticket allows, without distance limits, the following connections:

· metro-metro, RER/train, RER/RER, train/metro/RER and metro/train connections in Paris without leaving

· except for connections by public road via the signposted paths for 1 hour and 30 minutes;

· transfers between bus lines, and between these lines and tram lines, over a period of 1h30 between the 1st and the last validation, subject to the following provisions:

- Return trips and interruptions on the same bus, tram or Tzen line are not allowed with the same magnetic t+ ticket.

- On the Montmartre Funicular Railway, the magnetic t+ ticket allows you to make a journey (up or down), without any transfers.

2.4. Lines with "long-distance" fares

The use of lines identified as "long-distance lines" (lines that are characterised by occasional use mainly on long-distance routes via motorways, including some of the lines formerly known as special fare lines and Noctilien which have not been reclassified as standard fares) requires the validation of two t+ tickets. Transfers are allowed between bus lines with normal fares or "long distance" fares for 1 hour and 30 minutes between the first and last validation. In the event of a transfer between a bus with normal fares and a long-distance bus, it is necessary to validate a new t+ ticket in the bus with long-distance fares in addition to the t+ ticket allowing the transfer.

3 – Pricing

3.1. The pricing of the magnetic t+ ticket is set by the Île-de-France-Mobilités. It can be consulted:

on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, under the heading "Prices"

on posters in transport places

on the website for route calculation (iledefrance-mobilites.fr) with an indication of the unit price of a journey

on the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide

on the Carriers' websites and applications offering the purchasing service

3.2 The reduced fare ticket booklet can only be sold to users with a reduced fare entitlement. The discounted t+ ticket booklet will continue to be sold at the box office.

4 – Purchase

4.1. The t+ ticket is sold:

by the Carriers duly authorised by Île-de-France Mobilités to do so,

at the ticket offices and on the Carriers' vending machines in cardboard version,

at approved traders.

4.2. The dematerialised version of the t+ carnet is available on the Carriers' vending machines or via the telephone applications offering the purchasing service.

Everything you need to know about the dematerialised ticket

5 – Validation

5.1. The Holder of a magnetic t+ ticket must systematically validate their ticket on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exiting on the rail network, under penalty of being found in violation.

5.2. The validation of the magnetic t+ ticket allows the travel of one person only.

5.3 IDFM does not guarantee the use of magnetic tickets in all stations due to the deployment of new validators and new fully electronic ticketing machines. As a result, magnetic tickets can be used as a last resort in the absence of Navigo Easy passes or compatible telephones.

6 - After-sales service

Once sold individually or in booklets, magnetic t+ tickets are neither exchanged nor refunded, unless there is a technical anomaly that entitles them to an exchange (demagnetization for example), an operation that can be carried out at all carriers' ticket offices, RATP counters and SNCF ticket offices.

7 - Control of the transport ticket

In the event of an inspection, the user must present the t+ ticket in good condition and validated.

The finding of non-compliance with the principles of systematic validation (Article 0) leads to the payment of a lump sum compensation and any associated administrative fees in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in Île-de-France.

In the absence of payment to the carrier within two months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

Reduced fare tickets must be presented accompanied by a document entitling them to the discount or a Navigo pass loaded with the 50% discount or the 75% solidarity discount. Failure to present the said document or the reduction on the Navigo Iors pass of an inspection shall result in the payment of a flat-rate compensation in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services.

8 – Personal data

The use of a magnetic t+ ticket is completely anonymous. It does not entail any collection and processing of personal data.

9 - Changes to the general terms and conditions of sale and use

Île-de-France Mobilités and the carriers reserve the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as by means of posters on the websites iledefrance-mobilites.fr, optile.com, ratp.fr, transilien.com and/or in buses and/or stations and/or trams.

The applicable law in the event of a dispute is French law before the competent French courts. Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.