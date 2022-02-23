General Terms and Conditions of Use of an Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect account

June 2025

Preamble

The use of an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account via any connected device (phone, computer, tablet or other connected object) is subject to the full, complete and unreserved knowledge and acceptance of these General Terms and Conditions of Use by the user.

The user acknowledges that he or she is fully informed that his or her agreement to the content of these general terms and conditions does not require a handwritten signature, but results solely from his or her online acceptance.

The user has the option of reproducing and storing these general terms and conditions using the standard functionalities of their browser or computer. This reproduction and/or conservation is the sole responsibility of the user.

The purpose of these General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account is to define:

The conditions for creating and using an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, including the possibility of deactivating and reactivating the account.

The terms and conditions for managing the personal data associated with the user's Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, via the Mon espace website and the Île-de-France Mobilités application.

The use of the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account and the associated personal data by the services accessible with this account, whether managed by Île-de-France Mobilités (Mon espace, Me déménagement, Mon décompensation, PAM, etc.) or by its partners (Bonjour RATP, SNCF Connect, Klaxit, Karos, Blablacar Daily, etc.).

1. Definitions

1.1 User

Term designating any person using a site or application linked to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account and associated services.

1.2 Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account

Île-de-France Mobilités Connect is an authentication service that provides secure access to the services offered by Île-de-France Mobilités on its website and mobile application, as well as with some of its partners. For example, this service allows the purchase of dematerialized Navigo passes (monthly or weekly) via mobile, or to make compensation claims on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

The User must have an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to access these services.

1.3 Navigo customer account

The Navigo customer account allows the management of the following passes and/or contracts: Navigo Annual, imagine R, Amethyste, Navigo Liberté +, Solidarity and Free passes, as well as Month or Week passes purchased with a personalized pass.

A Navigo customer account is systematically created for holders or payers of one of the passes and/or contracts listed above, as well as for holders of a personalised Navigo pass.

1.4 Connected Device

Any device or accessory that allows you to access the Internet and use apps and websites.

1.5 Services

Île-de-France Mobilités offers several services accessible only via an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account. These digital services may be available:

From the websites or the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, such as: My space (management of contracts and personal data), My compensation (refund requests), or Me Move (searches for personalized trips).

From the partners' platforms, such as the verification of eligibility for carpooling trips offered by the Region to Navigo subscribers, or the sharing of personal data from the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account with certain partners during registration (this sharing is only done with the explicit consent of the user registering from the partner's application).

1.6 Opt-in

Opt-in is a voluntary registration process in which a user gives explicit consent to receive information, communications or services from a specific actor. This consent is usually materialized by the action of ticking a box.

At any time, the user can withdraw their consent by unchecking the corresponding box.

1.7 Opt-out

Opt-out is a voluntary opt-out process in which a user explicitly expresses their refusal to receive information, communications or services from a specific actor. This refusal is usually materialized by the action of ticking a box.

At any time, the user can reinstate their consent by unchecking the box.

1.8 Commercial Agency

A sales agency is a physical place where it is possible to obtain a personalized Navigo pass, subscribe to Navigo passes and contracts, or manage the settings. The sales agencies offer a personalised service to users, in the same ticket as the RATP counters and some SNCF Navigo service counters.

1.9 After-sales service request

An after-sales service request is a request that a user sends to customer service to carry out operations relating to their Navigo account or contracts.

2. Presentation of the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account

2.1 Creating an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account

The user has the option of creating an online account when he or she wishes to access a service requiring authentication via Île-de-France Mobilités Connect, whether on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, from the Île-de-France Mobilités application, or via the applications and websites of partners offering Île-de-France Mobilités services.

To create an account, the user must fill out the registration form by providing the following information: name, surname, email address, and date of birth. For security reasons, it is also required to complete a Captcha in order to finalize the creation of the account.

If the email address entered is already associated with an existing account, the user will be notified at the end of the process and will have to start over with a different email address.

To finalize the creation of their account, the user must activate it by clicking on the link sent to the email address provided. Upon activation, they will be asked to create a password.

2.2 Conditions for the creation of an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account

When registering, the user undertakes to provide accurate, sincere and up-to-date information regarding his or her identity and marital status. He must also regularly check the data concerning him to ensure its accuracy.

The user must provide a valid e-mail address, bearing in mind that the same e-mail address cannot be used for several Île-de-France Mobilités Connect accounts.

In addition, the user is not allowed to create or use several Île-de-France Mobilités Connect accounts, as this could hinder the optimal use of the services offered by Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners.

2.3 Linking the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account and the Navigo customer account

Users can link their Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to their Navigo customer account. This association allows the user to consult and manage their Navigo customer account via the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

When the association is carried out for a Navigo customer account created in an agency, it requires the collection of the personal data necessary to identify the customer: surname, first name, date of birth, email address and customer number.

The association is carried out automatically when subscribing to or ordering a pass on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, provided that the customer already has a Navigo customer account. If the customer does not yet have an account, it is created when subscribing or ordering a pass and will be automatically associated with his Île-de-France Mobilités account.

Once the association has been completed, the user will be able to modify their identity data (surname, first name, date of birth) via an after-sales service request or by going to a branch with proof of identity. The management of their e-mail address, which is the main identifier of their Île-de-France Mobilités account, will be done exclusively via the Île-de-France Mobilités website or application, or from the application of certain partners (see the following paragraph concerning the functionalities related to the use of the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect service).

2.4 Management of commercial and institutional communications (commercial opt-in and institutional opt-out)

In the context of the purchase of a Navigo pass, the user is offered, exclusively on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, the possibility of refusing via an opt-out the institutional communications of Île-de-France Mobilités and/or accepting via an opt-in the commercial communications of Île-de-France Mobilités and the carriers. This choice is offered when activating the account.

The sending of communications by Île-de-France Mobilités or its partners is subject to the prior consent of the user:

Commercial communications require a voluntary action by the user, who must tick the consent box (opt-in) to agree to receive this information.

require a voluntary action by the user, who must tick the consent box (opt-in) to agree to receive this information. Institutional communications can be sent by Île-de-France Mobilités to users. However, the user retains the right to object: he or she can tick the opt-out box to block the sending of these communications.

The management of the user's consents regarding commercial and institutional communications (opt-in and opt-out) can be carried out through the management of their personal data on My Space or in a commercial agency.

It should be noted that these consents are only requested for users who are 15 years of age or older. Users under the age of 15 are not concerned by communications issued by Île-de-France Mobilités.

2.5 Management of the personal data of the User and its beneficiaries

2.5.1. My space

The user has the option of managing all of their personal data via the Île-de-France Mobilités website and application, in the "My Space" section. Access to this service requires an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

The "My Space" section may contain information relating to other people, but remains the sole responsibility of the person in whose name the account is opened and who has accepted the terms of use.

2.5.2. Management of personal data and Navigo contracts

Through "My Space", the user can modify the data relating to the packages they hold, as well as those that they finance or that are financed by a third party.

The user can view their personal data, such as identity information, contact information, and communications consents. He can also modify this data, unless he is a minor or an adult under guardianship.

If the user is the holder or payer of a Navigo contract, or if he or she has an associated Navigo account, he or she will not be able to directly modify his or her identity data (title, surname, first name, date of birth). In this case, they will have to make an after-sales service request or go to a branch for any changes.

If the user finances another person's contract, he or she has access to that person's personal data (identity data, address, telephone numbers). If this person is a minor or an adult under guardianship, the user can then modify some of his or her personal information, with the exception of identity data (title, surname, first name, date of birth), which require an after-sales service request or a visit to an agency for modification.

2.5.3. Protection of personal data

All information relating to the protection of user data is available in the privacy policy, accessible from the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/donnees-personnelles website.

3. Services accessible with the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account

3.1 Île-de-France Mobilités Connect service

Île-de-France Mobilités Connect is an authentication service that secures access to each user's data as well as to a set of services offered by Île-de-France Mobilités or its partners.

The use of the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect authentication service requires the creation and activation of an account.

3.2 Other Île-de-France Mobilités services

The user must have an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to access the various services offered by Île-de-France Mobilités on its website and mobile application, such as the personalised route search and the management of the user's contracts, as well as on the mobile applications of certain partners. These services are detailed below:

3.2.1 "My Space" service

The My Space service allows users to manage their personal data, their purchases, their contracts and Navigo passes, as well as their After-Sales Service requests. It also offers customization of trips (route preferences, favorites) and alerts.

This service is accessible on the Île-de-France Mobilités (www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr) website and via the mobile application, in the "Menu" tab (excluding the management of annual subscription contracts).

The Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account is essential to access the Mon Espace service.

3.2.2 "Subscribe or order a pass" service

This service allows subscription, contract management and the associated After-Sales Service. Access to this service is conditional on the creation of an Île-de-France Mobilités account. These services are available on the internet, in the "My Navigo" section of the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

3.2.3 "Get Around or Itineraries (My Favorites and My Preferences)" service

This service helps users in the search for journeys and in the management of information and alerts relating to their favourite places, available on Île-de-France Mobilités' websites or mobile applications. It allows users to search for routes and manage their favourites (places, metro/RER lines, etc.) in offline mode, without requiring an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

However, to personalise your route search (receive traffic alerts by email, avoid certain lines, manage timetables, etc.), an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account is required.

3.2.4 "Purchase and Validation on my phone and purchase on my Navigo pass" service

This service allows users to purchase transit tickets and validate their tickets and passes using compatible mobile devices. Purchase, validation and the associated After-Sales Service (SAV) are available via the Île-de-France Mobilités application.

The Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account is essential to access the After-Sales Service associated with this service or in the event of the purchase of a month/week subscription on a compatible mobile device.

It also allows you to consult the history of purchases, to retrieve invoices and proof of purchase.

3.2.5 Restitution Service

The compensation service offered by Île-de-France Mobilités allows users to follow the carriers' ongoing compensation campaigns and obtain detailed information on the terms and conditions of reimbursement. It is also possible to submit claims for reimbursement or to make claims regarding these claims.

This service is accessible online via the "Compensation" section on the Île-de-France Mobilités website at the following address: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/dedommagement. However, access to this service requires the creation of an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.

Thus, to take advantage of the services related to compensation, the User must have this authenticated account.

3.3 Partner services

The creation of an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account is essential to access a variety of services and offers offered by some Île-de-France Mobilités partners. Thanks to this account, users can benefit from the seamless integration of services from different regional mobility players.

Île-de-France Mobilités' partners include a variety of services, ranging from public transport to shared mobility options. The exchange of data between Île-de-France Mobilités and these partners is secured by the use of the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect authentication service. When necessary, additional security solutions, validated by Île-de-France Mobilités, are put in place to guarantee the confidentiality and security of the personal information exchanged.

In summary, the creation of an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account is essential to access and benefit from the online services offered not only by Île-de-France Mobilités, but also by its mobility partners.

3.3.1 Self-service bicycles: Vélib'

The Vélib' service is a system of self-service bicycles available in Paris and the inner suburbs. Thanks to the Île-de-France Mobilités application, users can easily buy short-term packages for Vélib', without having to go through another platform.

If the user is connected via Île-de-France Mobilités Connect, their email address is automatically communicated to Smovengo (the operator of the Vélib' service), which simplifies the purchase process. In addition, the user can consult the details of their purchase (amount, type of package, date of purchase, bike unlock support) directly in the Île-de-France Mobilités application. This information is provided by Smovengo and integrated into the app for centralized management of the user's data.

This secure process not only facilitates the purchase of passes, but also improves the user experience by centralizing the information needed to use the Vélib' service.

3.3.2 Carsharing: Communauto

"Communauto" is a car-sharing vehicle rental service available in Paris and the surrounding area.

The User can access the Communauto car-sharing service directly from the Île-de-France Mobilités application. From this application, the User can:

Search for available Communauto vehicles.

Book a vehicle and manage your reservations. To do so, the User must be authenticated with Île-de-France Mobilités Connect and have a Communauto customer account previously associated with their Île-de-France Mobilités account. The association of the Communauto account with the User's Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account is carried out through Communauto authentication from the Île-de-France Mobilités application. If the User does not yet have a customer account with Communauto, he or she must first subscribe to this partner. The User will be able to link his account and make a reservation only once his subscription has been validated by Communauto.

View and manage vehicle reservations. To do this, the User must be authenticated with Île-de-France Mobilités Connect.

No personal data is exchanged between Île-de-France Mobilités and Communauto.

The User can unlock their vehicle with their Navigo Pass or with their Communauto card.

3.3.3 Carpooling: Klaxit, Karos, Blablacar Daily, Ynstant

Ride-sharing platforms like Klaxit, Karos, Blablacar Daily, and Ynstant make commuting easier by allowing users to share car rides. These services are accessible directly via the Île-de-France Mobilités app, offering a transport solution that complements public transport options.

From the app, the user can:

View the carpooling options available for their ride,

Go directly to partner apps to book a ride.

Holders of a Navigo Pass (whether in the form of a card or on a mobile) can benefit from free carpooling trips, depending on their public transport package. To access carpooling services, the user must link their Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account with their carpooling account, via the secure authentication of the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect service. This ensures centralized and simplified management of data and transport services.

This partnership with carpooling platforms expands users' mobility options, while allowing them to take advantage of free or subsidized rides, depending on their situation and package.

When a user partners with a carpooling platform via Île-de-France Mobilités Connect, they must provide personal information such as name, surname, email address and date of birth. This data allows the carpooling platform to verify the user's identity and to make the association between his Île-de-France Mobilités account and the carpooling account.

Before sharing this data, the carpooling platform asks the user for their explicit consent, which allows the user to benefit from the free rides. Authentication via Île-de-France Mobilités Connect also verifies the user's eligibility for free rides, but Île-de-France Mobilités does not share details about the user's Navigo contracts (such as the type of contract or the validity date) with its partners.

The user may at any time dissociate their Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account from their carpooling account, thus interrupting the sharing of their personal data with the carpooling platform. This control gives the user a certain autonomy over the sharing of his information and the management of his preferences.

3.3.4 My Mobility Account

My Mobility Account is an experimental service designed to simplify applications for mobility aids and their reimbursement by employers. This service requires the creation of a specific account, called My Mobility Account, which is then associated with the Île-de-France Mobilités account via a customer ID.

Once this link has been established, the user can, via the Île-de-France Mobilités application, select the aid from their company for which they wish to apply and submit the corresponding proof of purchase. This purchase information is then transmitted to My Mobility Account, which is responsible for forwarding the request to partner companies for reimbursement.

This process allows for simplified management of applications for mobility aids, by facilitating the transmission and management of supporting documents between the user and his employer.

3.3.5 Bicycle parking

Parking Vélo is a subscription service to a secure car park for bicycles. The Île-de-France Mobilités Connect Account allows the user to access the Bicycle Parking service and to carry out the procedures for subscribing to and managing their contract with each holder.

Access to the service must be done via secure authentication using the Connect Account.

When subscribing to a Bicycle Parking contract, explicit consent is requested from the user in order to authorise Île-de-France Mobilités to transmit the strictly necessary data to the operator in charge of the car park concerned, for the sole purpose of managing and performing the service. »

4. Features related to the use of the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect service

For any assistance relating to the After-Sales Service of the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account and the operation of the service, the User may consult the following resources:

The "Help and contacts" section on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, which offers solutions and contact information: Help and contacts - Île-de-France Mobilités.

The "Frequently Asked Questions" or "Contact Us" sections available in the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application.

These sections provide detailed information for troubleshooting common issues or contacting customer service if necessary.

4.1 Authentication

To access secure services via Île-de-France Mobilités Connect, the User must first authenticate by providing their e-mail address and password. If these identifiers are correct, a 5-digit code is sent to them by e-mail. The User must enter this code to finalize the authentication.

It is possible for the User to deactivate this double security for a period of 3 months. However, during authentication, it may also be requested to validate the General Terms and Conditions of Use (GTU) of Île-de-France Mobilités Connect. If the User refuses to validate these T&Cs, he/she will no longer be able to access the services associated with his/her account.

This procedure reinforces the security of access to personal information and services offered by Île-de-France Mobilités.

4.2 Lost Password

To reset their password, the User must go to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect login page and click on the "Forgot password" option. Then, the User will be prompted to enter the email address used for their account. A reset link will be sent to this email address, allowing the User to choose a new password.

This process ensures security and easy access to the account, while preventing the risk of losing access.

4.3 Blocked Account

For security reasons, after several unsuccessful login attempts (for example, incorrect password entry), the User's account is automatically blocked for a period defined by Île-de-France Mobilités. During this period, the User will not be able to access his account. Once this period has elapsed, the account will be unblocked automatically.

If the User encounters a longer block or if his/her account remains inactive for an extended period, he/she must contact Île-de-France Mobilités' Customer Service to resolve the situation.

4.4 Changing your email address

The User can change their e-mail address from the "My space" section on the Île-de-France Mobilités website and mobile application. For the change to be effective, the User must click on the activation link sent to the new email address. It is important that the new email address is not already in use for another Île-de-France Mobilités account.

In order to ensure security, a notification is sent to the User's old email address to inform them of the change. In addition, Île-de-France Mobilités limits the number of possible email address changes within a short period of time to avoid abuse.

4.5 Changing Passwords

The User can change their password at any time from the "My space" section on the Île-de-France Mobilités website or mobile application. When this change occurs, a notification will be sent to the email address associated with the account for security reasons.

The password is valid for 13 months. Once this period has elapsed, the User will have to create a new password to continue accessing their account. In addition, Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to require a change of the password if the security rules concerning passwords are updated.

5. Functionality for Deactivating the Île-de-France Mobilités account

5.1. Account Deactivation

The user can deactivate their Île-de-France Mobilités account at any time via the website or the mobile application. To do this, they must log in to their personal space ("My space") and access the "Manage my information" section and click on the "Deactivate my account" link. A detailed deactivation path will be displayed, and the user will have to confirm their request by clicking on a button at the end of the form.

Deactivation is delayed, usually within a period of less than 30 days. If the request is successful, no further communication will be sent to the user, access to the associated services will be suspended, although personal data may be kept according to legal obligations and to allow future reactivation. On the other hand, if an obstacle prevents the request from being properly processed, the user will receive a notification from Île-de-France Mobilités informing him that it could not be processed.

During the period of deactivation of their Île-de-France Mobilités account, the user can be assured that their personal data is kept in accordance with the legal obligations and the purposes for which they were initially collected. This includes the ability to reactivate their account at a later time.

The procedure for deactivating the account is detailed on a specific page in the "Help and contacts" section of the Île-de-France Mobilités website, entitled " How do I deactivate my Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account? ". This page is also accessible directly from the personal space ("My space") on the website or in the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application.

5.2 Cancellation of the communication opt-in in the event of Account Deactivation

When a user submits a request to deactivate their Île-de-France Mobilités account, this automatically results in the cancellation of their opt-in for commercial communications. As a result, the User will no longer receive commercial messages from Île-de-France Mobilités, public transport companies in the region or their partners, from that moment on. This ensures that the User stops receiving commercial solicitations after making this decision.

For more detailed information on this process and its implications, you can consult the dedicated section on the Île-de-France Mobilités website

5.3 Activation of the communication opt-out in the event of Account Deactivation

When the User submits a request to deactivate their account, the communication opt-out is activated, which means that they will no longer receive institutional communications from Île-de-France Mobilités. This includes messages related to administration and institutional services, such as important information regarding accounts or changes in services, but excludes commercial messages. This rule applies as soon as the request is submitted and ensures that the User will no longer be contacted for non-urgent or non-essential communications after this decision.

6. Functionality for reactivating the Île-de-France Mobilités account

6.1 Account Reactivation

In the event of deactivation of their account, the User may reactivate their account at any time. To do so, they must use the form offered on the Île-de-France Mobilités website or application. The complete procedure for reactivating the account is detailed in a specific page in the "Help and contacts" section of the Île-de-France Mobilités website, entitled " How do I reactivate my Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account? ". This page is also accessible via the User's personal information management section, located in "My space" on the Île-de-France Mobilités website or application.

The user must provide the email address associated with their account and will be asked to answer certain identification questions to secure the reactivation of their account and protect their data.

The reactivation will be carried out within 30 days of the request. Once the account is reactivated, the user will receive a confirmation email.

Upon reactivation, all personal data and usage history will be restored, provided that this information has been retained in accordance with legal data retention obligations.

6.1 Opt-in and opt-out of communication in the event of account reactivation

When the account is reactivated, the communication opt-in remains cancelled, which means that the user will no longer receive commercial communications by default. In addition, the communication opt-out remains activated, which means that institutional communications will continue to be blocked. However, the user may, at any time, modify these settings in their personal area according to their preferences, if they wish to receive commercial or institutional communications again.

7. Modification of the pages accessible through the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to modify and/or improve the pages accessible via the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account. This includes technical changes that could affect access to the services associated with the customer account.

In addition, Île-de-France Mobilités may temporarily or permanently suspend certain services related to the customer account, in accordance with the contractual conditions between the user and Île-de-France Mobilités. Consequently, the user acknowledges that he/she will not be entitled to any compensation in the event of any modification of the services or the conditions of access to the account.

8. Account Suspension and Closure

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to close the customer account and to interrupt access to the services in the event of non-compliance with the General Terms and Conditions of Use (GTU) by the User. If a breach is observed, Île-de-France Mobilités may suspend access to the services after a period of eight (8) days following the sending of a formal notice. If the breach persists after thirty (30) days, the account will be permanently deleted.

In the event of fraudulent use or the liability of Île-de-France Mobilités, access to the services may be suspended immediately and without notice, without compensation or refund.

9. Mediation

These General Terms and Conditions of Use (GTCU) are governed by French law. In the event of a dispute, the User must first submit a written request to customer service. If the response obtained does not satisfy the User or if no response is received within one month, the User may resort to mediation to resolve the dispute amicably. However, mediation is not mandatory, and the parties remain free to accept or reject the solution proposed by the mediator. The solution resulting from mediation is not binding, unless a specific agreement is reached between the parties.

10. Changes to the Terms and Conditions

Île-de-France Mobilités and Comutitres S.A.S reserve the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Use.

11. Security and Use of Credentials

To access the services, the User must have a username and password.

The User is solely responsible for the preservation and confidentiality of his username and password and the data he transmits.

It is recommended that:

- Enter a password in accordance with the criteria below:

o Minimum 12 characters and a maximum of 20 characters

o It must contain at least 3 of the following types of characters:

Lowercase letter (examples: a,b,c) Uppercase letter (examples: A,B,C) Number (examples: 1,2,3) Special character (examples: #,@,-)

o The password must not be the same as the previous password

- Change your password regularly;

- Not to use a password already used for another service.

The User is responsible for the confidentiality of his/her identifiers (e-mail and password). He must avoid sharing, selling, or lending to third parties. Any use of these identifiers by another user is presumed to be made by the User himself, and he is therefore responsible for any activity carried out through his account.

If the User notices fraudulent use of their login details, or in the event of theft of their password, they must immediately inform Île-de-France Mobilités. The User remains solely responsible for the use of his/her customer area, whether authorised or not.

It is crucial that the User takes the necessary measures to preserve the security of his personal information, in order to prevent any unauthorized access to his services.

Translations of the T&Cs are for ticket purposes. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.