Online procedure

You can request the reactivation of your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account directly online via the following procedure:

Go to the contact form in your personal My Navigo space .

. Choose the type of request "Claim", and then the reason "My Île-de-France Mobilités Connect Account".

Finally, in your message:

Specify that you wish to reactivate your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account .

. And indicate your email address associated with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account that you wish to reactivate.

Application processing time

The request will be taken into account by the Île-de-France Mobilités Customer Relations Centre and will be processed within 30 days.

There is no need to proceed with the request several times.

Reactivation

Once the request to reactivate your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account has been made, you will receive an email confirming that your account has been reactivated.

When you first log in, you will be able to log in with the password that was set before you deactivated your account, or follow the password reset process if this password is forgotten.

Account reactivation allows you to view the history of your subscriptions and purchases on your personal Île-de-France Mobilités online space. If this is not the case, you are invited to follow the procedure described on the page How do I find my Navigo contracts in my Île-de-France Mobilités personal space?.