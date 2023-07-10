If you do not see your Navigo customer data (information relating to your Navigo pass, your passes and/or contracts) in your personal space in the "My Navigo" section, you can find them and associate them with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account:

1. Bring your Navigo pass if you have one in your name, or your contract details.

2. Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités website, in the "My account" section. Use yourÎle-de-France Mobilités Connect login details to access your personal space.

3. From the home page of your space, click on "Manage my information". There, check that the surname, first name and date of birth registered in your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account (formerly Navigo Connect) are identical to the information in your Navigo contract or pass. If there are any differences, make the changes: either directly in the management area of your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, or by contacting the Navigo Agency via the contact form.

Please note: you must log out and log in again for the changes to be taken into account in your personal space.

4. Once these checks and changes have been made, still from your space, click on the pop-up "You have a Navigo subscription" or from the My Navigo tab, and follow the guide!

You may be asked to enter your customer number, which is visible on your Navigo pass. Please note that if you are the payer of an Imagine R contract for one of your children, the customer number to be entered corresponds to your personal customer reference number (displayed on the contract), and not to your child's customer number (visible on their pass).

My Navigo customer data is associated with another Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account

If you already had an access account to your personal My Navigo space before the arrival of Île-de-France Mobilités Connect, you can try to log in by entering the credentials of your old access account to your personal space: an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account may have been created for you with your old identifiers. Learn more

I still can't find my Navigo customer data

If you are still unable to access your Navigo customer data, we invite you to contact the Navigo Agency via the contact form in your personal My Navigo space, or on 09 69 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call) from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

I can't link my subscriptions via Île-de-France Mobilités Connect