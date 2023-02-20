How do I connect to my space with Île-de-France Mobilités Connect?

1. I already use the Mon Navigo online services

Ifyou already had an account to access your personal My Navigo space, this account has become an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, and your username (email address and password)are unchanged.

You can now use this Île-de-France Mobilités Connectaccount to access your personal My Navigo space, using your usual login details.

2. I buy on mobile or use the "My Moves" service

If you have already purchased transport tickets on your phone(from the Île-de-France Mobilités, Bonjour RATP, SNCF Connect applications) or if you manage your favourites and alerts on the Île-de-France Mobilités website (under the heading "My trips"), you may have already created a Navigo Connect account, which has become Île-de-France Mobilités Connect.

You can now use the identifiers of this Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to access your personal space.

Note: If you cannot find your Navigo passes and contracts in your personal space, you can search for them and associate them with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account directly from the home page of this space. Learn more

3. I don't have an online account

In this case, simply create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account from the login page to your personal space.

Note: If you already have Navigo passes and/or contracts, you can search for them and associate them with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account in order to manage them from your personal space. Learn more