Online procedure

You can request the deactivation of your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account directly online, by following these steps:

Log in to the account Île-de-France Mobilités Connect that you want to deactivate. In the "My space" section, select "Manage my information" Click on the link "Deactivate my Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account" Click on the "Confirm deactivation" button so that the request will be sent.

Upon receipt of this request, you will receive a confirmation email indicating that you have received your request to deactivate your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account. The request will be taken into account by the Île-de-France Mobilités Customer Relations Centre. There is no need to proceed with the request several times.

Application processing time

Deactivation is deferred within a period of less than 30 days. If the request is successful, no further communication will be sent, access to the associated services will be suspended, although personal data may be kept according to legal obligations and to allow future reactivation.

Purchase and subscription history

This deactivation does not delete your purchase and/or subscription history. However, if you wish to consult your history, you can contact the Île-de-France Mobilités Customer Relations Centre to request it.