File
Travel with your Android phone on public transport
No more lost tickets or the pass stuck in the bag: to buy tickets, load your pass or validate on transport, take out your Android smartphone and... That's it!
Ready and ready? Tutorials and tips, we explain how to easily use your Android devices in transport in Île-de-France.
Got an Android phone?
By downloading the Île-de-France Mobilités app, your phone becomes truly all-in-one:
- Buy transit tickets and store them on your phone,
- Validate with a simple gesture on board or in the station,
- Top up your Navigo pass without going anywhere,
- And even use your Samsung Galaxy Watch to validate!
Is my smartphone compatible?
The service is available on phones running Android 8 or newer.
The incompatible phones are: Google Pixel Slate, Nocturne, Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 2XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a xl, Pixel 4, Pixel C, Pixel Slate, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P as well as Huawai and Honor phones, which also use the Play Store, but do not have access to the service.
How do I buy and store transit tickets on my Android phone?
- Open your Île-de-France Mobilités app and go to the "Purchase" tab on the home screen,
- Choose the "On my phone" option which will allow you to store your tickets directly on your smartphone and validate with it,
- Select the ticket that suits you and, if necessary, choose the validity dates, the desired zones and the number of days or tickets,
- Validate and pay.
How do I pay on the app with my Android phone?
You need a valid bank card and an email address on which you will receive your supporting documents (if you have Île-de-France Mobilités Connect on your application, the email address will be pre-filled).
You can also pay with Samsung Pay.
Which transport tickets are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités app?
- Metro-Train-RER ticket, Bus-Tram ticket, Paris Region <> Airport ticket, Roissybus ticket, Paris-Visite pass, Navigo Day, Week, Month pass as well as event packages (Antipollution and Fête de la Musique)
Navigo Annual and Imagine R subscriptions are not available.
How do I validate in transport with my Android phone?
Before you start and pull out your phone, make sure you have:
- NFC enabled on your smartphone,
- A valid ticket for the journey you wish to make,
- Your phone's screen turned on and unlocked (no need to open your Île-de-France Mobilités app).
- Please note: if you have a case on your phone, this may disrupt the validation. If it doesn't work with it, try without.
- To validate, bring your phone close to a gate or validator by presenting it from behind.
How do I top up my Navigo pass with my Android smartphone?
- From the Île-de-France Mobilités app, click on the "Purchase" tab then "On my Navigo pass",
- Before your first loading,on some phones, a mandatory installation step of the My Navigo Tickets or Contactless Ticket app is necessary to use the service.
- Position your pass on the back of your smartphone,
- Select the ticket you want to buy,
- Before proceeding to payment, you can connect to Île-de-France Mobilités Connect to benefit from advantages. A connection is mandatory if you buy a Navigo Month or Week pass.
- Place your Navigo pass on the back of the phone to load the ticket purchased, be careful not to remove the pass before the end of the top-up.
How do I use my Galaxy Watch on transport?
- Before you begin, turn on the Bluetooth on your phone and watch to connect them.
- Open your Île-de-France Mobilités app, go to the Purchase section and tap on "On my Samsung Galaxy Watch".
- Choose the ticket you want to buy, and enter your email address to receive your proof of purchase.
- Choose your payment method and pay.
- Once your payment has been made, your purchase will be validated and your ticket will be available on your Samsung Galaxy Watch,
- In transport, bring your watch close to the validator and... Spend.
Please note : it is not possible to transfer tickets already loaded on the Galaxy Watch to the phone (and vice versa).
Have questions about verification and purchase on Android?
- Consult our FAQ section "Navigo with a phone",
- Go to the "Frequently Asked Questions" section of your app in the "My Space" tab.