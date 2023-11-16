Validate at the station with your Samsung Galaxy Watch

The dematerialisation of your transport tickets continues!

After a period of experimentation launched in November 2023 with Ile-de-France passengers, it's here : validation at the station with a Samsung Galaxy Watch (models 4, 5 or 6) is now generalized to all transport in Île-de-France.

Validation with Samsung Galaxy Watch, a service to make life easier for Ile-de-France residents

No need to look for your pass at the bottom of your bag or queue at the resort to recharge your pass and buy your tickets: