Validate at the station with your Samsung Galaxy Watch

An able-bodied person at the station with their Samsung Galaxy Watch

The dematerialisation of your transport tickets continues!

After a period of experimentation launched in November 2023 with Ile-de-France passengers, it's here : validation at the station with a Samsung Galaxy Watch (models 4, 5 or 6) is now generalized to all transport in Île-de-France.

Validation with Samsung Galaxy Watch, a service to make life easier for Ile-de-France residents

No need to look for your pass at the bottom of your bag or queue at the resort to recharge your pass and buy your tickets:

  1. Buy your tickets on your Android phone (from Android 8),
  2. Your Samsung Galaxy Watch serves as your pass, validate with a simple gesture of the wrist.

How do I know if my watch is compatible?

To validate with a Samsung Galaxy Watch on public transport in Île-de-France, you must have :

How do I validate on transport with my Samsung Galaxy Watch?

If you want to know how to validate with your Galaxy Watch in transport, we explain to you, step by step:

  1. Before you begin, turn on the Bluetooth on your phone and watch to connect them.
  2. Open your Île-de-France Mobilités app, go to the Purchase section and tap on "On my Samsung Galaxy Watch".
  3. Choose the ticket you want to buy, and enter your email address to receive your proof of purchase.
  4. Choose your payment method and pay.
  5. Once your payment has been made, your purchase will be validated and your ticket will be available on your Samsung Galaxy Watch,
  6. In transport, bring your watch close to the validator and... Spend.

Which transport tickets can I buy on my phone with the Île-de-France Mobilités app?

  • Booklet and t+ single ticket,
  • Orlybus and Roissybus tickets,
  • Navigo Day,
  • Navigo Week,
  • Navigo Month,
  • Navigo Jeunes Week-end.

Please note that not all transport tickets are available

Navigo Annual, imagine R, Solidarité Transport and Origin-Destination tickets are not available.

