Validate at the station with your Samsung Galaxy Watch
An able-bodied person at the station with their Samsung Galaxy Watch
The dematerialisation of your transport tickets continues!
After a period of experimentation launched in November 2023 with Ile-de-France passengers, it's here : validation at the station with a Samsung Galaxy Watch (models 4, 5 or 6) is now generalized to all transport in Île-de-France.
Validation with Samsung Galaxy Watch, a service to make life easier for Ile-de-France residents
No need to look for your pass at the bottom of your bag or queue at the resort to recharge your pass and buy your tickets:
- Buy your tickets on your Android phone (from Android 8),
- Your Samsung Galaxy Watch serves as your pass, validate with a simple gesture of the wrist.
How do I know if my watch is compatible?
To validate with a Samsung Galaxy Watch on public transport in Île-de-France, you must have :
- A Samsung Galaxy Watch generation 4, 5 or 6 connected watch.
- An Android phone (version 8 minimum) on which you have downloaded the Île-de-France Mobilités application.
How do I validate on transport with my Samsung Galaxy Watch?
If you want to know how to validate with your Galaxy Watch in transport, we explain to you, step by step:
- Before you begin, turn on the Bluetooth on your phone and watch to connect them.
- Open your Île-de-France Mobilités app, go to the Purchase section and tap on "On my Samsung Galaxy Watch".
- Choose the ticket you want to buy, and enter your email address to receive your proof of purchase.
- Choose your payment method and pay.
- Once your payment has been made, your purchase will be validated and your ticket will be available on your Samsung Galaxy Watch,
- In transport, bring your watch close to the validator and... Spend.
Which transport tickets can I buy on my phone with the Île-de-France Mobilités app?
- Booklet and t+ single ticket,
- Orlybus and Roissybus tickets,
- Navigo Day,
- Navigo Week,
- Navigo Month,
- Navigo Jeunes Week-end.
Please note that not all transport tickets are available
Navigo Annual, imagine R, Solidarité Transport and Origin-Destination tickets are not available.