Our 7 tips for better travel with the Île-de-France Mobilités app
More than 1 million passengers have downloaded the Île-de-France Mobilités application. But beyond the route planner, do you know all the app's tricks?
Here are seven tips to make your daily life easier on public transport!
Do you like to simplify your life? So does our app.
Tip n°1 - Compose the itinerary that suits you
Metro, work, bike? Daily travel is not the same for everyone.
- Do you want to take only the bus ?
- Walk a little bit and be guided in real time thanks to your location?
- Do you want to make your journey by carpooling ?
- Do you need a fully accessible route?
- Do you want to avoid a line or certain stops ?
- Cyclist, do you want a hybrid ride that includes cycling ?
It's up to you. Launch your route search, validate and tap on the icon at the top right of your screen to adjust your route to your needs by checking your preferences.
The extra tip: your app tells you which train to get on
In the result of your route, your application tells you which train to get on to distribute passengers and not be squeezed.
Tip 2 - Check for elevators on your route
- Are you moving a stroller or a bulky suitcase?
- Do you need a wheelchair-accessible route?
- Do you want to avoid a particular resort?
- Or simply know in advance what equipment is available on your route?
The good news is that the route search now takes into account the condition of the lifts
Before you leave, check out the accessible stations, find the most convenient connections, and choose the route that will make your commute easier.
Once your route is launched, click on "Access accessibility details" just above your route detail in the app.
Tip 3 - Buy your tickets on the app
Save time, avoid queues: buy your tickets, top up a pass and validate with your phone or connected watch (available on Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch) with the Île-de-France Mobilités app onAndroid and iOS smartphones.
What tickets are available?
- Bus-Tram and Metro-Train-RER tickets
- Roissybus
- Navigo Day
- Navigo Week
- Navigo Month
- Paris Tour Package
- Navigo Liberté+
Transport tickets, but not only: you can also rent a Vélib, a scooter, a parking space for your bike or a car-sharing car from the Île-de-France Mobilités app
And yes, your app is a real Swiss Army knife:
- In the "Purchase" section : click on "Book or buy tickets for additional mobility services" and explore the Île-de-France region in a different way!
- Around you from the map: activate the location and find:
- Vélib terminals (we even tell you the number of bikes available and whether they are electric or manual),
- scooters (Cooltra and Yego) in car-sharing around you,
- cars (Communauto) available for car-sharing nearby,
- Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking spaces: you can see the number of spaces available, reserve your space (free of charge for annual subscribers) and manage your subscription.
Tip n°4 - Personalise your application: bookmark your favourite addresses, stops or lines
The Île-de-France Mobilités app doesn't forget your favourite addresses, stops and routes. Home-work, that little café where you like to work, the train station you use every day, the line that passes just down the street from your home, your gym or the bookstore where you take the time to stroll: save them in your favorites.
How?
- For routes : Search for your route, confirm the search and then click on the star that appears at the top right of the screen. The ride is now saved at the bottom of your home screen. No need to type in addresses, you just have to click on them to bring up your itinerary.
- For addresses : Go to the "My Space" tab, at the bottom right of the home screen. Click on "My Favorites". You will be offered to enter an address to register it or to choose a favorite line, to adapt your passenger information according to your preferences.
- For lines and stops : From the "Timetables" section, choose your line or stop and click on the star or bell at the top right of the screen. You can then find them in your "Favorites" tab!
Tip 5 - Find secure bike parking near a train station or stop
Riding is good. Being able to park your bike safely is even better.
- Are you looking for a location close to a train or metro station?
- Do you want to know if a car park is closed, covered or accessible with a subscription?
- Or simply find the available parking spaces before your trip?
With the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking, you can locate spaces dedicated to parking your bike, often located very close to train stations and stations. Each car park card indicates the type of access, capacity and available equipment – handy for choosing the right space for your needs.
The extra tip: find the map of Bicycle Parking
Consult the car parks around the stations, compare equipment and subscribe online to benefit from a secure space just a stone's throw from your daily journeys.
Tip 6 - Turn on notifications for your favourite routes to receive real-time traffic information
Receive a notification in the event of a change in traffic on your favorite lines? It's practical and with the Île-de-France Mobilités app, it's also possible.
Go to the "Traffic information" section of the application, select the line you are interested in and press the bell at the top right of the screen. That's it!
The little extra? You can manage when you receive notifications based on the days and times you want to receive in your app's Favorites settings.
Tip 7 - Report a lost item from the app
Have you lost something in transport?
With the lost property service, you can easily find your belongings from the app or the website.
Describe your object, indicate the place and date of loss: your report is automatically transmitted to the teams concerned.
If and as soon as your item is found, you will be notified and can pick it up at the designated pick-up point.