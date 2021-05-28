2021 Annual Plan

List of actions to be carried out in 2021 as part of the accessibility of Île-de-France Mobilités' communication services. The status of these actions will be updated every 3 months.

Realized

  • Study and implementation of the multi-year plan

Ongoing

  • Schema monitoring and updating
  • Study and implementation of the dashboard / indicators of the scheme
  • Study and implementation of the 2021 action plan
  • Identification and qualification of sites and applications
  • Implementation of a procedure for assistance to users with disabilities
  • Updated recruitment procedures

Things to do

  • Review of the 2021 action plan for publication
  • Study and implementation of the 2022 action plan
  • Assessment of human and financial needs
  • Update of procurement procedures
  • Establishment of a group of testers with disabilities
  • Identification of needs for awareness raising and training
  • Establishment of a catalogue and calendar of awareness-raising and training sessions
  • Implementation of communication actions around digital accessibility
  • Rapid site assessment on 5 priority sites
  • Verification of the RGAA compliance of the iledefrance-mobilites.fr portal 
  • Publication of accessibility statements on 5 priority sites

