2021 Annual Plan

Realized
- Study and implementation of the multi-year plan
Ongoing
- Schema monitoring and updating
- Study and implementation of the dashboard / indicators of the scheme
- Study and implementation of the 2021 action plan
- Identification and qualification of sites and applications
- Implementation of a procedure for assistance to users with disabilities
- Updated recruitment procedures
Things to do
- Review of the 2021 action plan for publication
- Study and implementation of the 2022 action plan
- Assessment of human and financial needs
- Update of procurement procedures
- Establishment of a group of testers with disabilities
- Identification of needs for awareness raising and training
- Establishment of a catalogue and calendar of awareness-raising and training sessions
- Implementation of communication actions around digital accessibility
- Rapid site assessment on 5 priority sites
- Verification of the RGAA compliance of the iledefrance-mobilites.fr portal
- Publication of accessibility statements on 5 priority sites
